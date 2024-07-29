ISRAELHAMASWAR. Majdal Shams: a tragic incident

At 5:43 p.m. on July 27, Lebanese social media accounts reported an “impact” in Majdal Shams, Golan, near a playground. In reality, it was a Syrian-Druze school. There were 500 people at the gathering in Majdal Shams when the rockets hit. The situation is very critical and has been reported to the Israeli Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack on two Israeli bases in the Golan. It is not the first time this has happened. There is a video online that shows the Iron Dome in action, seen from the village of Majdal Shams already in March. And in that case, too, debris fell in the area of ​​the village of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah attacked Israeli bases with drones and missiles, and a Falaq missile may have hit the village by mistake or been diverted from the action by the Iron Dome. According to some Lebanese sources in the social sphere: “The impact is too small for a Falaq-1, The impact is not consistent with a Katyusha – Grad, The impact is not consistent with an Iron Dome. The explosion has characteristics of fuel”.

Al-Arabi media reports on the atmosphere in the city, they say that locals are not sure what exploded. They quote that many believe that a rocket was launched from Jabal al-Sheikh, controlled by Israel, towards the village. They also quote an Israeli member of the Israeli ambulance, who says he does not believe it was a rocket from Lebanon.

As of 19:25 on July 27, the attack had 10 dead; 6 seriously injured; 3 moderately injured; 4 slightly injured. 23 casualties in total. Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah which has categorically denied. At this point, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Washington for security consultations, was already informed.

In light of the latest developments, Defense Minister Yoav Galant held an assessment of the operational situation with Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronan Bar. During his press conference, the Israeli army spokesman called the casualties on the Golan Heights Israelis. But a journalist who spoke said: “They are not Israeli citizens”. No one replied.

Let us remember that Majdal Shams is a Syrian Druze city located north of the Golan. Its residents do not have Israeli citizenship, similar to the status of Jerusalem, and it was occupied in 1967, these are lands disputed between Syria and Israel, which thanks to Trump’s intervention, declared them its territory in 2019. The city was not asked to evacuate like other Israeli settlements.

Let us also underline that for some weeks there has been a tug of war between the Lebanese and Israeli Druze , the former have asked the latter to leave the participation in the war against Hamas because they are part of the “Arab people”. Since 2016 the Syrian Druze in the Golan have participated with their own unit in the Israeli army.

Given the situation Hezbollah would have no interest in targeting the Druze community, while it has a great interest in destroying the Israeli bases in the Golan. But what happened immediately after was an escalation in the region.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various media platforms regarding the attack on Majdal Shams and confirms that the Islamic Resistance has no connection with the incident and categorically denies all allegations in this regard, calling them false.

Israel rejects Hezbollah’s statement. In a statement following Hezbollah’s denial that it carried out the rocket attack on Majdal Shams, the IDF said that “based on the assessments made by the IDF and the information available to us, the rocket fire on Majdal Shams was carried out by Hezbollah (…) Hezbollah is behind the rocket fire that hit the soccer field in Majdal Shams and caused many civilian casualties, including children.”

The commander of the 210th Division, Lt. Col. Yair Balai, conducted a situation assessment at the Majdal Shams operations center, along with the commander of the Northern Command’s Home Front Center and other commanders, after the fact. The meeting was attended by Druze religious leaders and Druze officers in the IDF, who called for a harsh response against Lebanon.

By the end of the day on July 27, the attacks were chronologically as follows: Israel attacks Kfarkila, killing 4 Hezbollah members. Hezbollah’s response attacks several Israeli bases in the Golan Heights with rockets and drones in retaliation. One impact was reported in the Druze town of Majdal Shams during the Hezbollah attack. The Israeli bases are located above and below the village.

Ten dead and 30 wounded was the terrible reality of the “impact”. The majority/all are local Arab Druze. The village is mostly pro-Syria or at least not widely supportive of Israel. The majority do not have Israeli citizenship. Hezbollah denies targeting the village, does not mention that it was a shooting error. Israel says a single heavy rocket fell in the village.

The Lebanese side is expected to launch a massive Israeli attack in Lebanon that will result in many casualties but not a war against Lebanon.

There was only one alert in the village during the incident, with only one rocket/missile/interceptor reported to have hit the village or its vicinity. All other alerts were in the tip of the Galilee and south and east of Majdal Shams. Again, none.

The IDF Spokesperson in a statement on July 27 said: “The dead are all children and youths between the ages of 10 and 20. We share the families’ grief and embrace the Druze community in this difficult time. An initial investigation shows that an alarm was activated, but it was an immediate alarm, too short. This is a single rocket. There are no changes in the Home Front Command’s directives. This is a very serious incident and we will act accordingly. The IDF CoS and the head of the Mossad are discussing a plan of action.”

Northern Region Commander Major General Uri Gordin had a phone call with the leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif. Tarif, who is the overall leader of the Druze in Israel/Palestine, called for a very tough response and demanded a very tough attack in Lebanon.

The Lebanese government issued a statement “condemning all acts of violence and attacks against civilians, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts.” The statement emphasized that “targeting civilians is a blatant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity.”

Graziella Giangiulio and Antonio Albanese