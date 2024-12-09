ISRAELHAMASWAR. Long-term truce for Gaza. Continued violations in southern Lebanon

As of November 10, Hamas has officially called for a ceasefire in Gaza. In a post, it reads: “We call on the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries who will meet tomorrow to form an alliance that will work to stop the genocidal war in Gaza and Lebanon. We call for the formation of an alliance that will work to break the siege on Gaza and give the Palestinian people their rights. We positively address any proposals and ideas that guarantee the cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza and the return of the displaced. All Arab and Islamic countries must boycott the occupation and cancel the normalization agreements signed with it.”

Finally, Qatar and Egypt got back to work after Trump’s intervention and it seems that the final draft has been written. This time, supporting Qatar and mediating Egypt.

The draft ceasefire proposal, initiated by Egypt and supported by international mediators, aims to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The framework, allegedly discussed with Hamas and Israeli officials, includes measures to establish a path to a long-term truce. The key elements of the proposal: first, an initial temporary truce. There has been talk of a 50-day ceasefire that will serve as a preliminary step to establish calm and create conditions for a permanent ceasefire.

Second, the release of hostages and exchange of prisoners. According to sources leaked during the truce, Hamas will release most of the living hostages, while retaining the remains of the deceased for later negotiations. Israel, in exchange, will release more than 3,000 Palestinian prisoners. Two female prisoners, one of whom is Christian, were released over the weekend after eight months in captivity.

In the final stages, Hamas will release all remaining bodies, including those from the 2014 conflict.

According to Samaa news agency, Bassem Naim of Hamas’s political bureau said he hoped a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach.

Ceasefire violations persist by both Israel and Hezbollah. The former say they are only fulfilling their objectives and neutralizing Hezbollah men to prevent attacks on Israel, and the latter say Israel destroys homes and villages.

An IDF statement read: “The IDF continues to respond with precise measures to neutralize threats. Hezbollah accuses Israel of violations and escalates its threats of further attacks. Recent operations in southern Lebanon: Major terrorist infrastructure, including an underground network, were destroyed. Weapons were seized and terrorists who posed a threat to border security were neutralized. Hezbollah relaunches civilian activities: the group has resumed its civilian services in stronghold areas, with the aim of rebuilding its legitimacy and strengthening its support among the Shiite population.”

Hezbollah denounced Israel. “There are Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, in particular the return of drones to the skies of Beirut.”

On December 5, Naim Qassem, number one of Hezbollah, said in his speech: “Israel” has committed over 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement and it is Lebanon’s responsibility to address these violations. The Lebanese state has the task of following up on these violations, while the resistance enables the success of the ceasefire agreement.”

