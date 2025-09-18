ISRAELHAMASWAR. London: Security agreement between Israel and Syria. Bombings in Aleppo; soldiers on the rooftops of Quneitra. Gaza City: house-to-house destruction begins. Netanyahu wants his military complex.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for urgent reforms of the United Nations Security Council and its enforcement mechanisms, warning that the “very large” and “effective” Pakistani army is ready to join potential Middle Eastern coalitions against Israeli aggression, amid rising tensions following Israel’s unprecedented attack on Qatar.

The European Commission is proposing to end the duty-free regime for 37% of Israeli exports to the EU, said European diplomat Kallas.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met with the new head of Central Command, Brad Cooper. Meanwhile, it has been learned that members of the United States Congress are discussing the possibility of passing a bill that would allow unlimited and uncontrolled arms supplies to “Israel.”

Israel has barred entry to two members of the British Parliament who were traveling to the West Bank to examine the humanitarian situation.

The Tokyo government will not recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly for fear of a US backlash and a worsening of relations with Israel.

Israel has been quick to label UN officials as “notorious anti-Semites” and “Hamas agents.” An Israeli army spokesman has reported that the capture of Gaza City could take several months, and will take many more to achieve.

Months after Hezbollah and Iran’s attacks on Israel, cracks are emerging in the Iron Dome. Touted as an impenetrable shield, Israel’s Iron Dome has faltered against resistance rockets and Iranian ballistic missiles. Its flaws reveal the fragility of the “security myth” Israel sells to its people and the world. Moreover, according to Channel 13, the Netanyahu government has failed at least twice with targeted attacks, once in Iran: during the 12-Day War. “During the war with Iran – the undisclosed objective was to weaken the Iranian regime and ultimately kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.” The second time was against the Hamas delegation in Qatar.

So far, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to create a self-sufficient defense industrial complex in Israel, which would not be subject to international restrictions. Netanyahu has also announced his intention to visit the White House again in two weeks at Trump’s invitation.

The trial hearing against the Israeli Prime Minister was postponed for the umpteenth time on September 17: “Prisoners’ families stormed the courtroom while Netanyahu was present, forcing him to leave.” – Israeli media

According to British media: “Israel has donated modern air defense systems to Cyprus, providing a so-called ‘digital umbrella’ covering vast swathes of southern Turkish airspace. The air defense systems and radars deployed in Cyprus are a key element of Israel’s intelligence network in the Eastern Mediterranean.” This is all aimed at targeting Turkey, which is being accused of doing so, resulting in a media campaign launched directly by Netanyahu.

Al-Majd, a security website affiliated with Resistance Security, states: “The Resistance will begin executing large numbers of collaborators in the coming days, aiming to cripple the enemy’s capabilities on the ground. We appeal to the collaborators: ‘Surrender and you will be safe, cease all contact immediately and you will be safe.'”

According to several Druze commanders and Western intelligence officials who spoke to Reuters, Israel is paying the salaries of approximately 3,000 Druze fighters in Suwayda, southern Syria, and is supplying military equipment, including weapons and ammunition, to the predominantly Druze militias and paramilitary groups fighting against the Syrian government in Damascus.

According to Axios: The Syrian Foreign Minister and Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs will discuss the new security agreement proposal in London. The Israeli security agreement presented to Syria includes a buffer zone from south of Damascus to the Golan Heights. The plan Netanyahu plans to divide southern Syria into three Syrian Army-free zones near Israel. Israel also wants a corridor for “potential” future attacks against Iran.

Iran executed a “Mossad agent” named Babak Shahabazi, found guilty of working for Israel as an air conditioning technician, which led to his death. Iran has also sent a message to Israel: “It will use weapons other than missiles in a potential war. During the 12 days of the Holy Defense, we faced the enemy primarily with missiles, but in a future war, if necessary, we will face the enemy on other battlefields.” General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan

And now a look at the military scenarios, updated at 3:00 PM on September 17. Launches from Yemen have been recorded since September 16. A missile was launched toward the capital Tel Aviv. On September 17, Israel announced the detection of a missile launch from Yemen. They were intercepted over Saudi Arabia or Egypt.

Before the meeting between Syria and Israel in London, Israel targeted weapons. Turkish and al-Jawalni/al-Shara forces’ depots in Aleppo, Syria. Syrian sources reported that Israeli soldiers entered the towns of Jubata al-Khashab and Ufaniya in the northern province of Quneitra and patrolled these areas alongside military vehicles. Israeli reconnaissance drones flew over the area, and the IDF conducted checkpoints and patrolled the rooftops of residents’ homes in these two towns.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion claimed responsibility for an attack by their Al-Sila Al-Harithiya company, which managed to detonate a Sajil 2-type guided explosive device on a military vehicle at the entrance to Al-Sila Al-Harithiya.

A security incident was reported in Jerusalem. Three people were injured and one settler was seriously injured after being stabbed.

The death toll from famine in Gaza has risen to 428, including 146 children. Communications and internet networks have been disrupted in several areas of Gaza City as the Zionist aggression intensifies. Forced displacement and forced into the unknown are reported due to incessant Israeli attacks.

Israel bombed a residential area in the Al-Dhafar Tower, near the Department of Education, in the Tal Al-Hawa area of ​​Gaza City. According to Palestinians in Gaza City, September 17th was a night “like previous wars; the bombings in all their forms did not stop: explosions, demolitions, and destruction; every part of the Gaza Strip was targeted.”

“In detail: the IDF continued the war, targeting all Palestinians in Gaza, whether they remained in their homes or displaced in the southern sector. There is no security in Gaza; everyone is targeted by Israeli missiles. In Al-Shati camp, a child and his mother were killed in the shelling by the occupation of a residential apartment in the Habib building, west of Gaza City.” Two people were killed in the attack on a residential apartment in Al-Dhafar Tower 5, near the intersection of the financial district and the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

There were injuries, including children, from the shelling by the occupiers near the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City. Israeli aircraft bombed the Al-Mu’tasim building opposite the Al-Tabe’in school on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City. The IDF has intensified operations to detonate booby-trapped armored vehicles among houses around Street 8 in southern Gaza City, as well as other sites in Gaza neighborhoods.

In the central sector, a young man, his wife, and their daughter were killed by shelling by occupants of a Tabaza family home in Al-Nuseirat Camp 5. Fires broke out following shelling by Israeli aircraft at the Ain Jalut towers in Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip. Artillery shelling targeted the town of Al-Mughraqa, in the central Gaza Strip.

In the Khan Younis camps, three people were killed and several others were injured among the displaced by helicopter shelling around Al-Sahaba farm. Al-Quds Brigades target Israeli soldiers and their vehicles in the city of Khan Younis with deadly live ammunition.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/