ISRAELHAMASWAR. Lebanon: Israel will not leave southern Lebanon after 60 days

As Hezbollah continues to complain about Israel’s presence in Lebanon, Israel has called a meeting of the Israeli Political and Security Council on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz during a visit to the Axis Philadelphia in Gaza: “The security control in the Gaza Strip will remain in the hands of the IDF – there will be no Hamas in power here and there will be no military Hamas here. We will also ensure that there are buffers in the areas of the Gaza Strip and control positions” and on this we will work to release all the kidnapped people home and make a decision on Hamas.

The IDF has handed over more than 85,000 weapons and ammunition from Hezbollah taken during the offensive in southern Lebanon. Two security incidents against settlers occurred between December 25 and 30: one in Bethlehem and a second in Herzliya. The first was carried out by a Palestinian, the second by a former Israeli agent. The settlers are both dead.

The Iranian ambassador to the UN in a letter to the Security Council after Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the liquidation of Haniyeh in Tehran, says: “The recognition of Israel underscores its international responsibility for acts of terrorism and aggression and strengthens the legitimacy and legitimacy of Iran’s response to Israel.”

And now a look at Israel’s open fronts with Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the interior updated at 15:30 on December 30.

The Israeli military opened fire on December 25 on the population of the villages of Quneitra who were protesting against the inclusion. Lebanese sources also learned that the continuous roundups in the countryside of Hama and Homs, as well as in Tartus, Homs and Damascus, against supporters of the former Syrian authorities, have led to killings and arrests of dozens of them. Some of them barricaded themselves in Talkalah, near the border with Lebanon.

On December 26, Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Syria states that: “Israeli forces have taken control of about 600 square kilometers in southern Syria. And they have established 13 military points in the occupied areas in southern Syria.”

On December 27, according to Syrian civilian sources, UN forces entered the Daraa countryside and began to enter the areas from which Israel withdrew in Quneitra. According to the same sources, the Syrian Department of Military Operations will manage the process of evacuating Quneitra from weapons and there will be cooperation with UN forces.

Israeli forces blew up on December 28 an ammunition depot belonging to the Syrian army in the 112th Brigade adjacent to the city of Izraa in the Daraa countryside.

Journalist Khalil Nasrallah – Specialist in regional affairs, Lebanese close to Hezbollah said: “As of December 27, Lebanese Hezbollah sources say that there is no longer any Hezbollah presence inside Syria. The party has withdrawn its members in stages and most of its work in recent years has focused on the issue of armaments. Every clash that occurs inside Syria and in any region where the name of Hezbollah is involved is pure slander. Those who do this are Arab channels whose goal is to sow “sedition” and keep regional tensions open.”

The Lebanese army says that one of its soldiers was injured in a clash with unknown militants from the Syrian side.

In Lebanon, according to Hezbollah: “there are massive violations by Israel and there is no supervision, no responsibility and not even condemnation, neither by a Lebanese state, nor by a non-Lebanese state, nor by the international community, nor by UNIFIL, and not even the condemnation of one of these, the sovereignists, the surrender of weapons and the neutrality group, but Hezbollah defends the south and Lebanon. In any case, the resistance is not asleep, but is letting the enemy and friend know who Israel is, and nothing can stop it – neither international resolutions nor neutrality – the only deterrents are force and weapons”.

Several attacks by Israel in southern Lebanon from 25 to 30 December: the Bekaa Valley was hit, according to Israeli sources a Hezbollah weapons depot was hit. Many low-level overflights over Beirut by Israel with the intent of monitoring Hezbollah’s affairs.

Bombings were also reported in: the outskirts of Houla, in the Mays al-Jabal district of southern Lebanon, in the city of Yaron. On December 26, a mechanized force of the Lebanese Army moved from the Qaqaiyat al-Jisr checkpoint towards Wadi al-Hujayr, where the Israeli army entered after the ceasefire began. UNIFIL says: “The destruction carried out by the “Israeli army” in residential areas in southern Lebanon is a violation of Resolution 1701.” “The IDF is wreaking havoc in populated areas and this is a violation of Resolution 1701. The IDF is urged to withdraw from southern Lebanon in time to deploy the Lebanese Army.”

Despite UNIFIL’s requests, Israeli forces entered Wadi Al-Hujair through Qantara town and called for the evacuation of people from Qantara, Adshit Al-Qusayr and Al-Qusayr, one UNIFIL man injured.

Lebanese MP Jamil al-Sayed, who is close to Hezbollah, says: “Israel has informed the mediators that it will not withdraw troops from southern Lebanon after a period of 60 days (from the date of entry into force of the ceasefire agreement).”

On December 27, the Israeli Air Force: attacked seven border crossings between Lebanon and Syria after Hezbollah attempted to smuggle combat equipment. Attacked Ayta el Chaeb. Israel prevents farmers from plowing their land in the Umm al-Quba plain in the northern Jordan Valley.

As of December 26, Israel raised the alert level to 3, which is the maximum due to the Palestine 2 rocket attacks by the Houthis. According to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “The Houthis have turned us into ‘zombies.’” Residents of Gush Dan woke up again in terror tonight to the sound of sirens following the launch of a missile from Yemen for the fourth time in a week.” In just two nights, about 50 Israelis were injured as they made their way to fortified rooms after missiles were launched from Yemen.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, since the beginning of this month, the Houthis have launched 10 missiles and 9 drones towards “Israeli territories”.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on the nights of December 25-26-27-28-29. On the 27th, sirens sounded from Tel Aviv to the Negev. At least 5 ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel. Flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport were interrupted several times.

The situation in the West Bank is increasingly difficult, from December 25 to 30, Israel sent military reinforcements to the Al-Ain camp, west of Nablus. Armed clashes broke out with Israeli forces after a house was besieged in the town of Qaffin, north of Tulkarem in the West Bank.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Battalion claimed responsibility for the clash and attacks including a suicide bombing that reportedly killed at least 5 Israeli soldiers. Israeli forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed the eastern part of the city of Nablus.

Violent and continuous clashes between resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority security services in the Jenin camp continue.

Israel stormed the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem. Follow-up to Israeli forces storming the village of Al-Mazra’a Al-Sharqiya, Ramallah district.

About 100 meters from the border with the Gaza Strip, IDF forces destroyed two 2-kilometer-long offensive tunnels in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south. Both tunnels are branched and have closed exit shafts. The operation was carried out as part of the creation of a buffer zone, a strip about one kilometer wide, which is supposed to be “cleaned” above and below ground.

The Israeli army announced the death of one officer and three soldiers. High explosive device kills and wounds seven Israeli soldiers at Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. Security incident recorded at Netzarim corridor in central Gaza Strip, one Israeli sniper killed. Al-Qassam Brigades claimed clashes with Israeli soldiers from a distance Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sirens sounded in Niram in the Gaza Strip. Warships fire towards the coasts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Attack on Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip by Israeli forces just as Al-Shifa hospital was abandoned. Forces of Brigade 401 began work in the area of ​​Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

