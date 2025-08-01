ISRAELHAMASWAR. Lebanon, banking reform begins. Hezbollah is not laying down its weapons and is preparing for the worst. West Bank: forced displacement. Hunger in Gaza is beyond imagining: UNICEF

The General Assembly of the House of Representatives is currently debating the bill to reform the status of banks in Lebanon and reorganize them article by article. The goal is to exclude financing to Hezbollah and reduce the number of banks, bringing them into line with international standards.

Starting Saturday, August 2, Turkey will begin supplying natural gas purchased from Azerbaijan to Syria. The natural gas supplies to Syria will be made at the expense of the gas received from Azerbaijan. Syrian leader Mohammed al-Jawlani has made it clear that he has no intention of attacking Israel, a response that comes amid controversy over events in southern Syria.

American cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks just acquired Israeli company CyberArk for $25 billion, the second-largest acquisition in Israeli history. A few months ago, Google purchased Wiz for $32 billion, marking the largest acquisition in Israeli corporate history.

US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement: “Netanyahu is a disgusting liar, and children are starving in Gaza.” These words were echoed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren: “The Netanyahu government has created a historic disaster in Gaza. 6,000 food trucks are waiting at the border, and children are starving.”

UNICEF’s Ricardo Perez: “The situation in Gaza is so horrific it’s hard to believe what you’re seeing.” In light of all the statements from international organizations and the American opposition, it appears that President Donald Trump has once again sent Steve Witkoff to Israel, who will inquire not only about humanitarian aid but also about ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the prisoners and Gaza, Amit Segal, Head of the IDF Southern Command, commented on the calls in Israel and abroad for an end to the war: “Since October 7, we have been engaged in a long, difficult, and demanding war, but it is a just and necessary war to ensure the existence of the State of Israel. In this war, we are required to demonstrate determination and perseverance. We will not stop until we achieve the objectives of the war: the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz: “The number of Israeli soldiers who have committed suicide this month alone has risen to 7.”

Once again, after Israeli journalists announced his assassination for the second time, Israel admits that Beit Hanoun Battalion commander Hussein Fayyad Abu Hamza is still alive. His family was killed in a bomb attack on a home in Gaza City. The Beit Hanoun Battalion, led by Abu Hamza Fayyad, carried out ambushes that killed several Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza after the IDF declared it clear of Hamas militants.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared: “The Israeli army will not withdraw from the five points in southern Lebanon.” “The villages destroyed by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon will not be rebuilt.” And again: “We have prepared all the maps, and they are ready, to extend our full sovereignty over the West Bank, with Trump’s support. We will not allow the creation of any entity called the State of Palestine. They have no state or sovereignty.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:00 PM on July 31. The Houthis have declared a complete naval blockade of the Red Sea. While the Houthis had previously imposed restrictions on Israeli ships, then on American and British ships, since yesterday all ships sailing to Israeli ports are legitimate targets. The Houthis are sending a message: every country in the world is responsible for the blockade of Gaza and the starvation of Palestinian children.

Al-Hadath Channel reported, according to its sources, that Hezbollah has distributed “equipment” to Shiite villages in Lebanon in anticipation of a possible resumption of the war. According to sources, Hezbollah discussed with Shiite village leaders “preparations for resumption of war scenarios.” Hezbollah is also said to have asked village leaders “to open mosques and community halls” in the event of a resumption of war.

The IDF is conducting intensive search and rescue operations near the outskirts of Ramiah and Aita al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone dropped a bomb near the Aita al-Shaab cemetery. During the night between July 30 and 31, the fifth recorded attack on the Aita al-Shaab cemetery involved suicide drones, artillery, and drone strikes. Finally, on the morning of July 31, an Israeli airstrike hit an uninhabited house near Aita al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon. The house had already been targeted previously.

Local Syrian sources report that Israeli supply helicopters arrive in As-Suwayda every evening, both with supplies and Israeli troops. It is even claimed that in the next wave of conflict, rather than remaining on the defensive, the Druze will join Israel in an offensive deep into Daraa province.

Israeli warplanes struck the Syrian Army’s 107th Brigade in the town of Jebleh, in Latakia province, about 50 kilometers from the border with the Turkish province of Hatay.

The Gaza Ministry of Health: “The number of humanitarian aid victims arriving at the hospital in the last 24 hours has reached 81 dead and over 666 wounded, bringing the total number of livelihood victims arriving at the hospital to 1,320 dead and over 8,818 wounded.”

Medical teams are recovering dead and wounded following the bombing by Israeli forces of a residential apartment in the Abu Al-Hussain building on Ahmed Yassin Street, northwest of Gaza City.

On the morning of July 31, Israel Army Radio reported: “In light of the stalemate in prisoner negotiations and the end of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the army is reducing its forces in the Gaza Strip. The 98th Division has completed its mission in the northern Gaza Strip and has left the area. The Paratrooper Brigade and the Commando Brigade have left the Gaza Strip in recent weeks. The paratroopers have been transferred to security missions in the West Bank, while the commandos have been sent to the northern front. Now, the 7th Armored Brigade has also left the Gaza Strip.”

Qassam fighters confirmed shooting and directly hitting two Israeli soldiers near the Nazareth School on Baghdad Street, in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, on July 10, 2025.

According to Palestinian sources, children were among the victims in southern Gaza following the IDF’s shelling of displaced people’s tents in Bir 19, in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. Pro-Hamas media reported a ring of fire in Khan Yunis. They also reported evacuation operations by Israeli soldiers. Official confirmation is pending.

The situation in the West Bank is worsening. A house and a vehicle were set on fire by settlers during an attack on the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. The IDF stormed the center of Ramallah. Settlers attacked the village of Abu Falah, east of Ramallah, and set fire to a local vehicle.

The IDF pushed residents back and prevented them from taking their belongings during demolitions in Wadi Rahal, south of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Two IDF vehicles stormed the area near the Muqata’a headquarters in Ramallah. Displaced persons from Jenin camp return to their homes to inspect them after IDF forces withdrew from several buildings they had converted into military barracks. Massive destruction left by the IDF in Jenin camp after the withdrawal of troops from several buildings they had converted into military barracks.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/