ISRAELHAMASWAR. Launches on Israel from Lebanon increase as the Jewish holiday of Shavuot begins

Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to promote the ceasefire plan: the State Department announced this. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said regarding two states or one state: “Azerbaijan’s position is clear. It is necessary to create an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Today’s tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible, the war must be stopped and all problems must be resolved through negotiations. I told President Sisi that we support Egypt’s efforts in these areas and that the initiatives put forward by Egypt must be taken into consideration.”

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt has urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government to put more pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

For Dutch politician Geert Wilders, the words of Dutch army commander Ono Eichelsheim are wrong. The reference is to the phrase: “Israel uses disproportionate force to achieve its objectives”, referring to the operation to free the kidnapped people. “Incomprehensible, inappropriate and wrong comment. If I were the Minister of Defense, I would call him to order and correct him on this matter,” Wilders wrote.

A press release issued by the press office of the resistance committees in Palestine reads: “The criminal positions of the American administration, in particular of Secretary of State Blinken, represent a real obstacle to reaching an agreement to stop the war of genocide and of massacres against our people in the Gaza Strip. The resistance will not give up under any pressure and its position is firm. The basis for any agreement is to stop the aggression and massacres committed by the Zionist-American enemy in Gaza. Blinken’s recent statements indicate that the American administration still continues to try to deceive world public opinion, and it was precisely the one that applauded the attack on Nuseirat.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Doha

The American floating dock is operational again. The IDF admitted that one of the commanders of the units that took part in the operation to free the hostages died from injuries. Not only that, Israeli press sources claim that the IDF has captured the entire Philadelphia Axis.

Press sources also say that the IDF reserve units have started looking for volunteers to fight in Gaza through announcements on WhatsApp due to the shortage of soldiers in the reserve units. | Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen told state radio: “Time is running out and we need to work on the northern border.”

Yemen reports that the Houthis arrested at least nine UN officials on the morning of June 10, the circumstances are unclear. Since June 7, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for several attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea. Images of the damage to the American ship True Confidence, attacked by Yemeni forces three months ago, have appeared online.

On June 9, Yemen reports three American attacks in the Hodeidah area. Following reports of attacks on two ships in the Gulf of Aden, a Houthi military spokesperson says they attacked the British destroyer D34 Diamond and two other civilian vessels.

The British Ministry of Defense has officially denied Houthi claims of damage to the Diamond destroyer. On June 10, Yemeni ballistic missile attack was recorded causing damage to 2 ships, CENTCOM source

According to the international press, Hezbollah is increasing its combat readiness in all areas of its deployment. On June 9, Hezbollah announced the first use of Falagh-2 heavy rockets against Israel. And again he announced that he had “influenced” Israeli planes to force them to leave Lebanese airspace. Israel confirmed that a Kochav-Hermes 900 was shot down, the third drone of this type shot down since the war began. It happened in Rihanin in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources report that Hezbollah shot down another IDF drone. While Hezbollah sources report an attack against a merchant ship in the port of Haifa. Local news reports say the Panamanian-flagged cargo ship Yaf Horizon was hit in Haifa. The vessel was built in 2009 and arrived in Israel from Turkey.

And now a look at the situation between Israel and Hamas updated at 4.30pm on June 11th.

Israel released prisoners from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, after 18 consecutive years of detention. And 50 prisoners released from Israeli prisons through the “Zikim” checkpoint, west of Beit Lahia, and were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

A very difficult event occurred in Ashkelon: the explosion of a car and news of the death of a settler and the injury of other people.

Sirens in operation in the area of ​​Zarit, in the Upper Galilee, on the border with Lebanon. The Iraqi Islamic resistance has claimed responsibility for an attack in Eilat – Umm al-Rashrash, using drones. According to Israeli media: “Kiryat Shmona looks like a ghost town these days. It is not clear whether the drone buzzing above you is ours or Hezbollah’s.”

Hezbollah claims attack against Israeli soldiers in Horsh Baram with missiles.

Israeli reconnaissance planes fly over the city of Jenin and its camp, the resistance reveals that Israeli special forces have infiltrated the town of Kafr Dhan, west of Jenin, and the Israeli army pushes military reinforcements towards the city.

The IDF: “During the night IAF fighter planes successfully intercepted a suspicious air target approaching Israeli territory from the east. The suspected air target was monitored by IDF soldiers, did not enter Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded according to protocol. No injuries or damage were reported.”

The IDF also claims that during the night, IAF fighter planes hit a military complex of Hezbollah unit 4400, a logistical reinforcement unit. The unit is used to smuggle weapons to and from Lebanon.

In total, two sites located in the Baalbek area, deep in Lebanon, were hit. Additionally, Hezbollah targets in the Aitaroun area of ​​southern Lebanon were hit, including a military site and two Hezbollah military facilities. The attacks were conducted in response to the shooting down of an IDF UAV operating over the skies of Lebanon on Monday.

Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, a community near the Gaza Strip. IDF troops continue to operate against Hamas infrastructure and troops in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops continue targeted intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, troops eliminated armed Hamas cells in close encounters and located intelligence materials in several targeted raids in the area.

On June 11, following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, approximately 50 projectiles were identified crossing Lebanon towards the central area of ​​the Golan Heights. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of projectiles. The rest of the throws fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli security establishment expects intense rocket fire towards Tel Aviv and north from Lebanon this evening, coinciding with the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

An IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper who posed a threat to troops in the area. Furthermore, IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip. During an attack conducted in the area, an IAF aircraft hit a Hamas cell that posed a threat to the troops on the ground.

On June 10, IAF fighter jets and other aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 35 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including military facilities, weapons depots, launch sites, observation posts, terrorist cells and additional military infrastructure . It is noted that the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla, arrived in Israel over the weekend as the official guest of the Chief of Staff General, LTG Herzi Halevi.

Palestinian sources say that numerous citizens were injured in Israel’s bombing of the Al-Maghazi camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. The 98th Division completed a divisional above and below ground operation in eastern Deir al-Balah and eastern Bureij. Soldiers located weapons, eliminated approximately 100 Hamas troops, and targeted more than 100 Hamas facilities. Soldiers destroyed dozens of Hamas and allied infrastructure sites and launch sites located near communities in southern Israel.

With rapid, intelligence-driven operations, the 7th Brigade, Kfir Brigade and Yahalom Unit soldiers located several tunnel shafts. Yahalom soldiers scanned and destroyed the two tunnels, which were each one kilometer long and contained rooms and weapons, and destroyed over two kilometers of the attack tunnels.

In southern Gaza the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claim attack on a Israeli soldier at the Al-Awda roundabout in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Jewish sources report that 4 soldiers were killed, 18 wounded and 2 missing under rubble following the bombing of a booby-trapped house in Rafah, and rescue forces were shelled with mortars.

There are clashes between the Al-Quds Brigades and the Israeli army in the “Netzarim” axis, south of Tel al-Hawa in the city of Gaza.

