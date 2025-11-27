ISRAELHAMASWAR. Launch of a large-scale operation in the northern Samaria region. The head of the Turkish intelligence services in Egypt to initiate Phase 2 of the agreement

According to Turkish sources, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Sani, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Hassan Rashad, met on November 25 in Cairo, Egypt, as mediators and guarantors of the Gaza peace agreement. The meeting discussed the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in response to increasing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the strengthening of joint efforts in cooperation with the United States. An agreement was also reached to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to remove all obstacles and prevent violations in order to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Al-Araby TV sources say the Egyptian Foreign Minister has warned Lebanese officials of the gravity of the current situation in Lebanon. MTV: “The Egyptian Foreign Minister raised the alarm during a dinner last night about a new Israeli war against Lebanon, which will not happen, but there will be new waves of air strikes.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz weighed in on the matter, stating: “Lebanon will not enjoy peace without guarantees for Israel’s security.” Israeli media reports that Netanyahu held separate meetings with the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff. Reports from the Kirya meeting suggest that something significant is brewing in both the Lebanese and Palestinian spheres. This makes it essential that the relevant parties in Lebanon and Gaza remain on high alert and vigilant in the coming period.

Israel Hayom claims that Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering firing Defense Minister Israel Katz and appointing Gideon Sa’ar in his place.

The Red Cross received the body of an Israeli prisoner from Hamas on the evening of November 25th and handed it over to the Israeli army.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry: “If Israeli aggression is not stopped, its repercussions will extend to other parts of the world; history shows that this entity does not hesitate to resort to terrorism and assassinations, even within European countries.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on November 26th. American fighter jets conducted high-speed flights near the border with Iran, in the Iraqi province of Maysan.

The SANA news agency reports that Israeli forces are advancing in the northern Quneitra countryside, installing new checkpoints and preventing local residents from repairing water pipes.

Israeli forces are carrying out clearing operations inside Lebanese territory, near the recently constructed Dawawir site on the outskirts of the city of Houla. An Israeli drone crashed in Kfarkela. Merkava tanks stationed at the new position in Jabal Balat fired two shells toward the Halwana area, near the wall in the city of Ramiya. Flash bombs were launched in the Wadi area, the area between Rmeish and Bint Jbeil. Finally, local accounts report that: “Israeli forces are carrying out excavation operations inside Lebanese territory around the Al-Abbad site, on the outskirts of eastern Houla.”

In the West Bank, following increased attacks by Palestinian armed groups, the IDF announced a new large-scale military operation in the northern part of the West Bank.

Israeli forces have been deployed in the towns of Tubas and Qabatiya, where they are conducting operations to arrest Palestinian militants belonging to local armed groups affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Previously, clashes erupted in the village of Marka, near the city of Jenin, and in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, during which two militants were killed by Israeli soldiers.

The IDF already effectively occupies the cities of Tulkarem and Jenin following the previous military operation that began in January 2025, which largely forced Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank to disperse to surrounding towns and villages. It is from here that they attempted to regroup and continue their sporadic attacks, which likely triggered this new military operation.

The military operation in the northern West Bank appears to be focused on the Tubas Governorate. The IDF has deployed to the city of Tubas, along with Tamun, Aqaba, Tayasir, and the Fara’a refugee camp. It has begun evacuating families from their homes, converting them into military positions.

In Tubas, main roads have been closed, severely restricting Palestinian movement in the area. A curfew has also been imposed throughout the Tubas Governorate, while Israeli soldiers have begun incursions.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports that the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service announced this morning the launch of a large-scale operation in the northern Samaria region (West Bank).

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

