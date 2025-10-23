ISRAELHAMASWAR. Knesset: First approval of West Bank annexation. Two more Israeli bodies returned by Hamas. UAE opens embassy in Israel. IDF military maneuvers on Lebanese border

US Vice President James Vance said he “doesn’t know” who will govern Gaza. US Secretary of State Rubio is expected today for a two-day visit, the Times of Israel reports, citing a source. The primary goal is to support efforts to implement Trump’s plan for a peace agreement in Gaza. Vice President Vance arrived in Israel the day before, and Steve Witkoff a few days earlier. All these visits are taking place in the context of attempts to maintain the ceasefire, which has already been violated.

US President Donald Trump says Middle Eastern allies have offered to send troops to Gaza to fight Hamas. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Israel. The land purchase agreement includes millions of dollars in investments to establish a permanent embassy in Israel to replace its mobile mission.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reports that Hamas and the Palestinian National Authority have fairly chosen the members of the caretaker government that will govern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi for his opposition to the attack on Qatar and the use of armored vehicles in Gaza. The Israeli Chief of Staff told officers: “You must return to training and preparing for war on all fronts and maintain readiness.” MK Amin Sherri: “In the Yaroun area (Lebanon), the border crossing has nine soldiers, one officer, and only one M16, because Israel, through UNIFIL, is facing restrictions on the number, type of weapons, and movement. When we talk about sovereignty, we mean being free to make your own decisions and own your own land.” On October 22, the Israeli army began large-scale maneuvers near the Lebanese border, and the Chief of Staff ordered the army to increase readiness on the northern front.

Channel 12 reported that the Israeli Knesset approved, in preliminary debate, the law to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

British troops have been sent to Israel to join a multinational task force that will monitor the fragile ceasefire in Gaza at the request of the United States, the Times reports. A colonel and a small number of personnel will be stationed in the country as part of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), created and led by the United States, which will provide logistical support, security, and monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The colonel will serve as deputy commander of the US military and is expected to help organize humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Sky News reports: “A team of British troops led by a major general has been sent to Israel to participate in an international monitoring mission in the Gaza Strip,” quoting British Defense Minister John Healey. According to Healey, the United States has asked London to appoint the major general as head of the team.

Turkey approved a three-year extension of its mandate in Iraq and Syria during the plenary session of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. At the same time, a two-year extension of the Turkish contingent’s participation in the UN force in Lebanon was approved.

Russia has learned that the dates for the Russo-Arab summit, postponed due to the Gaza Strip agreement, have not yet been set, but Russia has no plans to delay it, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Israeli authorities confirm they have identified the remains of the two Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza. The new military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza: “The relationship between the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades has never been severed. We declare our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and will monitor the enemy’s compliance.”

And now a look at the military scenario. Uzbek militants have begun mobilizing and joining French militants led by Firqat al-Ghuraba in their camp in Idlib, fearing they could become the Syrian government’s “next target” after the French group. Meanwhile, videos of Syrian attacks on Firqat al-Ghuraba’s positions in a French camp near the Turkish border in rural Idlib have been seen online. The attacks reportedly caused heavy damage to the area and led to intense Clashes between the two sides have intensified. Israeli army vehicles advance toward a military post in the town of Al-Hamidiyah, in the Quneitra countryside, southern Syria.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited a divisional maneuver of the 91st Division on the northern border. Zamir told the soldiers: “In addition to continuing operational work, countering threats, and maintaining a high level of vigilance, you must return to training and increase war readiness in all sectors.” Intense Israeli drone activity in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, and sounds heard in the town of Aitaroun, are the result of UNIFIL explosions near the Lebanese Army position in the Shallalah area, on the outskirts of the mining areas. Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying at medium altitude over the southern suburbs and the capital, Beirut.

The Lebanese army dismantles a surveillance and camera device placed by Israel in the Sadana Mountains, between the towns of Shebaa and Kfar Shuba. An Israeli drone flying low over Dahieh.

