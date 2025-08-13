ISRAELHAMASWAR. Katz will remain in Jenin and Tulkarem. Hamas still hopes for an agreement

According to Israeli channel Kan: Arab and American figures—not specified—are pushing for a plan to appoint Palestinian businessman Samir Halila as head of the Gaza Strip administration, as part of efforts to end the war and organize the “day after” phase. At the moment, no one has reported the news except Egyptian social media channels.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed “deep concern” about Israel’s plan to conquer Gaza. She said that the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip “cannot be justified and is unacceptable.”

Israeli media reported the death of 19-year-old Israeli soldier Yehuda Peretz, of the Golani Brigade, who was killed in a car accident. Brigades close to Hamas claimed responsibility for the killing. Israeli Army Radio quoted General (Reserve) Nimrod Sheffer as saying: “This war has no benefits, only damage. We have deployed an unprecedented military force in Gaza for two years, and if we have not been successful so far, what good will another military operation do?“ The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting army officers, added: ”The military apparatus fears the failure of the operation to occupy Gaza City even before it begins.”

According to Israel Today: “Hundreds of retired and reserve Air Force pilots have announced that they will demonstrate tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. in front of the military command headquarters in support of the Chief of Staff’s position against the expansion of the war in Gaza and to reach an immediate agreement for the return of prisoners.”

On August 12, a level 2 emergency occurred on flight IZ076 from Rhodes to Tel Aviv. Security services met the vehicle on the ground. Israel faces a new wave of coronavirus Israeli Channel 12 admits that the coronavirus is hitting Israel again.

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan claims that “the mediators’ efforts are ongoing and we have not been informed of any developments regarding the ceasefire negotiations.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran are rising again. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Israel’s killing of several prominent Palestinian journalists is an act that reflects the panic of an isolated (editor’s note: Israel) and hated entity that is gradually collapsing. According to Foreign Policy, “Iran is preparing for another war with Israel, and a new Israeli attack is expected as early as the end of August this year.”

“Iran played the long game in the first war, modulating its missile attacks in anticipation of a prolonged conflict. In the next phase, Iran is likely to strike decisively from the outset, with the aim of dispelling any notion that it can be subjugated by Israeli military dominance,” the publication concludes.

And now a look at the scenarios opened up by Israel, updated at 3:00 p.m. on August 12. Pro-Hamas social media sources report what the American website TWZ wrote: “The US Navy is installing low-cost Coyote and Road Runner-M missiles on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to counter the threat of drones. The threat of drones in the Red Sea has prompted the US Navy to install new interception systems on its destroyers. The cost of a Coyote Block 2 missile is about $100,000, compared to $2 million for an SM-2 missile.

In Syria, 12 Israeli helicopters landed in Sweida. There has been an increase in applications for Druze citizenship in the Golan Heights: 561 applications in July.

Israeli drones flying over Al-Numayriyeh after a raid. Israeli artillery bombardments have been reported in the suburbs between Ramyah and Beit Lif in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery shelling targeted Yaroun. Drones also dropped bombs near the Qatmoun forest and around the barrier on the outskirts of Rmeish, coinciding with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi’s visit to the city.

In Nazareth, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, causing serious injuries at a site near the Magen David Adom station.

For the first time since the closure of the crossings, frozen chicken and meat have entered the Gaza Strip. Gaza. The United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands will participate in the aid distribution operation in the Gaza Strip.



The IDF has released a video showing the destruction of Hamas infrastructure, including tunnels, in the northern Gaza Strip during operations by the 401st Armored Brigade. The brigade has been operating in Kaffr Jabaliya and the Darraj and Tuffah areas of Gaza in recent months. Al-Quds Brigades militias fired rockets at the Nahal Oz and Kfar Saad kibbutzim in the Gaza Strip.

The updated death toll in Gaza on August 12 stands at over 50. Qassam fighters claimed responsibility for wounding two Israeli soldiers with Qassam “Ghoul” rifles east of the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Belt of fire east of Khan Yunis. This expression is used by militias when Israeli forces – other militias – strike civilians seeking aid and Israel bombs the area.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “The army will remain in the refugee camps of Nur Shams, Jenin, and Tulkarem until the end of the year.” “Today there is no ‘terrorism’ in these camps, and the number of ‘terrorism’ alerts in the West Bank has decreased by 80%.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

