ISRAELHAMASWAR. Katz: We have destroyed Hezbollah. 70 rockets from Lebanon hit Haifa suburbs, Yemeni launches against Israel intensify. IDF: Humanitarian zone expanded in Gaza

Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser: “Hamas, not Israel, is now the obstacle to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” On November 11, US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Tel Aviv.

Checkpoint Company explained that the failure of payment terminals in Israel was the result of an Iranian cyber attack. Israel’s new Defense Minister Israel Katz reports that “Israel has defeated Hezbollah” despite settlers still in shelters and Hezbollah continuing to bomb Israel.

In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged for the first time on November 10 the country’s involvement in the “pager” operation in Lebanon, confirming that he had approved the September attack on the Lebanese movement Hezbollah in which hundreds of communications devices exploded across Lebanon, an Israeli spokesman said.

Channel 11 confirms that Tel Aviv will expand its military operations in Lebanon. “Thousands of additional troops will be involved and they will go much deeper into Lebanon.”

The UK Maritime Authority received a report on November 8 that a ship spotted nine to 15 vessels 53 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen, attempting to attack it. In recent days, images of military units training in combat simulations in Gaza and Lebanon have emerged from Yemen.

Saudi state media reported that two soldiers from the Saudi-led coalition were killed in an attack in Yemen. The attacker was reportedly “linked” to the Yemeni Defense Ministry. On November 11, Al Masirah reported that the Saudi army targeted areas of the border district of Razih with artillery fire. The evening before, US warplanes carried out several attacks on Houthi weapons depots in Yemen.

Also on November 11, in a statement by the Yemeni armed forces, they claimed an attack on the “Nahal Sorek” base southeast of Jaffa, Israel, with a hypersonic ballistic missile “Palestine 2”. And again there is an American and British air strike on Yemen, according to the al-Mayadeen newspaper: “American and British fighters carried out 7 air strikes on the province of Imran and 2 air strikes on the province of Saada in northern Yemen”.

Hamas has offered Fatah full management of Gaza, including crossings and security, but Hamas has not yet received a response, according to al-Arabiya, a Saudi state media source. According to Channel 10, Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, was killed on November 11.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed on November 11 that “the right of our people to establish their own state cannot be exchanged for the crime of genocide”.

The Popular Front stated in a statement: “We affirm that the decisions and movements issued by the Arab and Islamic forums, since the beginning of the occupation and the intense campaigns of aggression, are nothing but an extension of the line of surrender in the face of occupation. and the forces of aggression.

He added: “We affirm that the Palestinian people are the ones who decide their own destiny, the form of management of their life and the requirements of their steadfastness in the ongoing battle against the Zionist occupation, and that those regimes that bet on the protection of Palestine and its people for the benefit of the Zionist entity will lose their bets”. The reference is also to what is happening in Saudi Arabia.

The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit was launched in Riyadh on November 11. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati: “We call for support for Lebanon’s position that Israeli aggression must be stopped. We emphasize the priority of stopping Israeli aggression against Lebanon and achieving a ceasefire”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “This summit is an extension of the previous summit that discussed the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. The Kingdom condemns and rejects the aggression and supports the Palestinian people in obtaining full rights; we reiterate our categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip; we denounce the impediment of UNRWA from providing its services in the Palestinian territories and the obstruction of the work of humanitarian organizations; we condemn the military operations against the territory of Lebanon and reject the violation of its sovereignty; we reject the Israelis attacks on Iranian soil”.

Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit: “Words are no longer enough for what the Palestinian people are enduring”. “What Israel is doing is destroying the future of coexistence and peace in the region.” “What is needed now is a ceasefire in Lebanon.”

The EU is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon. Egypt has offered to train Gaza security forces on its soil to operate in the post-Hamas Strip, and the US has approved the plan, with Tel Aviv’s approval now expected.

And now a look at the frontline as of 15:30 on 11 November.

The Israeli Air Force has been striking an area of ​​Damascus where Hezbollah and pro-Iranian elements are active since 8 November, with the death toll rising to nine, according to pro-government radio station Sham FM. On 11 November, Israel attacks a convoy near Homs in western Syria. For Israel is about weapons for Hezbollah, for Syria it is about a humanitarian convoy. Also on November 11, the Islamic resistance posted videos of the attack with “Malak 1” missiles on the “Avital” site of the Israeli army in the Golan.

On 8-9-10-11, numerous attacks by Israel in the city of Hezbollah’s headquarters: Tyre. Hezbollah responded by firing a guided missile against an Israeli troop transport vehicle near the city of Kafr Kila. According to Hezbollah, there were deaths and injuries. In Lebanon, an Israeli air strike was reported on the city of Sur. According to Lebanese media, widespread destruction and a large number of deaths and injuries were reported, and over the weekend air strikes on the Daahiya neighborhood in Beirut. Hezbollah responded by shooting at a gathering of Israeli forces east of the city of Maroun al-Ras using suicide drones.

In northern Israel, the cities targeted by the Islamic resistance over the weekend were: Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, the settlement of Margaliot against soldiers, the settlement of Manara, against a gathering of Israeli armed forces in the settlement of Dovev with a salvo of rockets.

And again the air base of Tel Nof, south of Tel Aviv, was targeted with rockets. The training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the settlement of Karmiel was hit, with a salvo of rockets. The Islamic resistance claimed responsibility. There were injuries. Red alert heard in Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Arba, Hevron Jewish Settlement, Har Hevron, Mateh Yehuda, Yoav, Lakhish, Gush Etzion

The IDF says that sirens were activated after a rocket was fired from Yemen towards Israel. They say it did not enter Israeli territory. One IDF-intercepted launch came from the Dead Sea area.

On November 11, sirens sounded in Neot Mordechai, northern Israel, Beit Shemesh and surrounding areas, central Israel. And again in Shfelat Yehuda, Yehuda and Lakhish, central Israel, due to a projectile crossing Israel from the east. Details are under review. On the 11th, projectiles intercepted by the IDF also came from Yemen.

Sirens heard in Avivim, Upper Galilee, Yiftah on the morning of November 11, the IDF 50 projectiles crossing Lebanon toward Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others fell in the area. In the afternoon, sirens sounded in Malkia in Margaliot in “Ma’alot-Tarshiha,” Nahariya. The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for a drone swarm attack on a gathering of Israeli forces in the “Avivim” settlement this afternoon. Finally, a large-scale Hezbollah attack on Kiryat Yam near Haifa was reported, causing multiple impacts and widespread destruction in the settlement

Sirens sounded in villages north of Haifa such as Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Ata, Nahariya, Acre, Al-Karyut and Haifa. According to the IDF, 70 rockets were fired from Lebanon

The IDF said in a statement that it has expanded the humanitarian area in Gaza, which now includes: field hospitals established since the beginning of the war, tent complexes, shelter supplies and stocks of food, water, medicine and medical equipment. This was coordinated by COGAT in cooperation with the international community.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, together with the Omar Al-Qassim Brigades, claimed responsibility for a mortar attack southeast of the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza City. Always the Al-Qassam Brigades: they claim a detachment against a transport vehicle of occupation troops with a “Tandum” projectile near the Al-Amin Muhammad mosque, east of the Jabalia camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In the afternoon an Israeli raid is recorded near the Baptist hospital in Gaza City reportedly targeted a market, Omar Al-Mukhtar, east of Gaza City

In the West Bank over the weekend, clashes with Israeli forces after storming the town of Osrin, east of Nablus, arrests of several young people in the Tabqa neighborhood, in the town of Dura, south of Hebron by Israeli forces.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

