ISRAELHAMASWAR. Katz: “Until the last tunnel. Destroy and eliminate all terrorist tunnels in Gaza. If there are no tunnels, there is no Hamas.” Aoun: “Lebanon is abiding by the agreements, Israel is not!”

President Trump claims the current Gaza agreement has brought a “very solid peace” to the Middle East and warned Hamas that failure to comply with the agreement would lead to “the biggest problem ever”: “This is a very solid peace. This is peace in the Middle East.” “Hamas is a very small part of it, a very, very small part. If they don’t do as they say, if they don’t behave, then they’re going to be in a big problem, a really big problem like they’ve never had. So far, it seems like things are going very well. But this is just a small part of what we’re talking about. I think we can say we have a very solid peace. This is a solid peace.”

Kazakhstan joins the Abraham Accords. The news was reported by Kazakh media. Hamas commented on the news as follows: “What Kazakhstan announced today regarding joining the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ and strengthening relations with the criminal Zionist entity is a rejected and despised step, which represents a whitewashing of the genocidal crimes committed by the occupation against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.” The criticism is the country’s lack of commitment to joining the creation of a Palestinian state.

President Trump was asked at a press conference whether Syria would also sign the agreements, and the President deflected the answer. Indeed, the new Syria does not currently appear ready to sign the agreements. Among the main opponents of the Abraham Accords is the head of the Syrian intelligence service, Hussein al-Salama.

During a recent meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, a heated conflict erupted between the Chief of the General Staff and the head of the Ministry of State Security. The reason: The Chief of the General Staff believed the head of state security was “invading his area of ​​responsibility” and expressing opinions on security matters that did not concern him.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Chief of Staff recommended in a cabinet session that Gaza not be rebuilt before the sector was disarmed.

According to former Prime Minister Ehud Barak: “Israel is collapsing before our eyes. It’s not about right or left, nor Bibi supporters or reactionaries, nor the ‘first’ ‘Israel’ versus the ‘second’. Either a Jewish-Zionist-democratic ‘Israel’, or a racist-religious dictatorship—dark and corrupt—that will lead to the destruction of Zionism and the ‘State of Israel.'”

The Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reports: “The government intends to transfer approximately one billion shekels from reconstruction funds in the North to projects not directly related to reconstruction, and raises accusations of using the war budget for political purposes before the Likud party primary elections. Much of this money will be used to develop Druze and Circassian settlements in the Galilee and the Golan Heights, and to support the arrival of 5,000 children of the Bnei Menashe tribe from India, who will settle in the town of Upper Nazareth, whose municipality is led by Ronen Plot, near Netanyahu.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared the border with Egypt a closed military zone due to large-scale smuggling; the rules of engagement will be modified. The Ministry of State Security will consider smuggling a terrorist activity, and measures will be developed to address this problem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting with the Cabinet on November 6, also stated: “Hundreds of weapons from Egypt and Jordan are being smuggled. I call on the security forces to form a rapid response force to protect the borders and to present an organized plan.”

Germany reported that an Afghan citizen was arrested in Denmark on charges of collaborating with another individual who worked for Iranian intelligence and was preparing to acquire weapons and carry out attacks against Jewish targets in Germany.

Meanwhile, the search for the bodies of Israeli prisoners continues; Channel 15 reports that the Red Cross is preparing to receive the body of one of the kidnapped.

And now a look at the military scenarios: “The United States is preparing to deploy troops to an air base in Damascus as part of a broader effort for a security agreement between Syria and Israel,” Reuters reported. “The decision, which follows the fall of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, marks a significant shift in Syria’s alignment with Washington after years of hostility. The base, located near areas that would be part of the demilitarized zone under the proposed agreement, will be used for logistics, surveillance, refueling, and humanitarian operations, while Syria will retain nominal sovereignty. According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump will meet with Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday, marking the first visit by a Syrian head of state.

On November 6, a new wave of attacks by the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon. The Israeli military has prepared an offensive plan in the event of an escalation or if Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: “Lebanon is committed to respecting the ceasefire agreement, while Israel continues to occupy the Five Hills and redoubles its attacks against them.” The “Five Hills” refers to five Lebanese hilltop positions (Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Mount al-Deir, Al-Ezziya Hill, and Hamames Hill) occupied by Israel since the 2024 invasion of Lebanon. According to Israeli sources: “There is clear evidence in Israel that Hezbollah is producing weapons in Beirut,” but the Israeli army is not currently attacking there. On November 7, the Israeli army attacked Aitaroun without warning. No casualties have been reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “To the last tunnel. I have given the IDF orders to destroy and eliminate all terrorist tunnels in Gaza. If there are no tunnels, there is no Hamas.”

The IDF carried out new house demolitions in the eastern part of the city of Khan Yunis, demolishing residential blocks in the eastern part of the city.

The Red Crescent reports that Israeli gunfire near Atara, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, injured two Palestinians: one in the back and the other in the hand. Massive fires broke out in Araba, south of Jenin in the West Bank, after Israeli settlers set fire to land and trees cultivated by Palestinians.

