ISRAELHAMASWAR. Katz threatens to kill Ansar Allah leaders. Syrian militias are under the Defense Ministry. Druze and Christians in Damascus against rebel abuses

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz admitted for the first time that the Israeli army and intelligence were involved in the murder of Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. And he threatened to kill Ansar Allah leaders in Yemen.

On December 22, the leader of the Druze in Lebanon, Walid Junblat, arrived at the presidential palace in Damascus to meet the new Syrian leadership. The main goal of former parliamentarian Walid Jumblatt was to nominate Joseph Aoun as the presidential candidate, which was achieved, burning Geagea’s presidential candidacy. The Druze said: “If Geagea wants to prove himself as the leader of the opposition, he should do it without us.” Jumblatt is harshly criticized as a friend of all those who come to power sooner or later.

While in Damascus, Walid Joumblat said that he was ready to give up Lebanon’s rights to the Shebaa farms and claims that they are Syrian. Thus, he implies that Lebanon no longer has a disputed claim with Israel, denying the need for resistance against the occupation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Syria has already left the “Axis of Resistance” and also said that: “our citizens should not travel to Syria because of the events that happened there.” The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that Seyed Davoud Bitarf, a local staff member of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, was killed on December 22 after being shot by armed groups in Syria. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the responsibility of the Syrian transitional government to identify, prosecute and punish the perpetrators of this crime, adding: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seriously pursuing this matter in an appropriate manner and through various diplomatic and international channels.” Iranian media reported that direct flights to Syria will not resume until at least January 22.

Araqchi continued his line in Tehran denying responsibility for the Houthis’ actions, saying: “The Yemenis, using missiles that they themselves created, are playing an unprecedented role in protecting the Palestinian people.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the D-8 summit inaugurated the new administrative capital and presidential palace, built in the desert 45 kilometers east of Cairo.

The cost of a metropolis the size of Hamburg is $45 billion. In Cairo, young people took to the streets on the night of the 23rd to demonstrate against the government of al-Sisi.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi visited the presidential palace in Damascus today to meet with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham commander Ahmed al-Shara: “We support the transition process in Syria and the development of a new constitution for the country. We are ready to provide all support to Syria. The new Syrian administration should take the time to develop its plans. In Syria, I discussed the issue of terrorism and we will fight it together, because it is a danger that threatens all of us.” A high-level Qatari delegation led by State Minister Mohammed Al-Khulayfi and the Saudi delegation, which includes representatives of the Royal Court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, also arrived in Syria.

The Turkish Red Crescent opens a mission in Damascus. The new Syrian administration has entered into a defensive alliance with Turkey. In this context, the Turkish armed forces will withdraw from all points in Idlib. Turkey will establish two large military bases in the Homs desert region, north of Damascus. Special air defense systems will be deployed at these locations. It is claimed that these systems will be deployed as a precaution against Israeli air strikes. According to Lebanese sources Al-JAwlani/alShara with the then head of Turkish intelligence and now Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, they developed a plan that led to what is now being observed. The Turkish Interior Minister said that to facilitate the return of Syrians, a migration management office will be opened at the embassy in Damascus and the consulate in Aleppo.

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tancu Bilgic met with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. According to information received from Turkish diplomatic sources, the current affairs in the Middle East, especially the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as Syria, were discussed during the meeting. The importance of guaranteeing the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on December 24.

A Houthi military spokesman claimed drone strikes in the central region and Ashkelon. The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces vows to continue supporting Gaza, no matter what happens Yahya Saree said that even if a nuclear bomb were dropped on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, he would continue to support the Palestinian people. On December 24, an attack on Tel Aviv: “we targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile”. A Houthi statement reads.

Turkish artillery hits Kurdish positions in the Ain Isa area, north of Raqqa. The Pentagon announced that it carried out an airstrike against ISIS elements in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. The strike reportedly killed two terrorists and wounded one militant. The meeting of the factions’ leaders with Al-Sharaa (Al-Jawlani) results in an agreement to dissolve all the factions and merge them under the auspices of the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

An Israeli bulldozer protected by an Israeli Merkava tank advanced towards the northern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras for demolitions. On December 24, the Israelis from their position in the town of Maroun al-Ras and fired towards the town of Bint Jbeil throughout the night. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs files a complaint with the Security Council to protest repeated Israeli violations. Mass demonstrations across Damascus due to the continued abuse of Christian religious symbols by terrorist gangs.

The Lebanese Army’s engineering unit removed a large Israeli bomb from the town of Burj Rahhal – Tyre District.

Yemeni media published a few hours ago a photo of the Dimona nuclear reactor threatening to hit it.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed the bombardment of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip with a salvo of rockets from the heart of the incursion lines in the northern Gaza Strip. The Al-Quds Brigades also reported that they returned from the battle lines in the northern Gaza Strip and reported the killing of 12 soldiers in a narrow ambush by blowing up a house – in which they had barricaded themselves – in the Al-Izba area, west of Beit Hanoun, which had been preemptively booby-trapped with a series of anti-personnel devices. Immediately after the arrival of the rescue forces at the site of the ambush, the al-Quds detonated a “Saqib” device.

There are currently ongoing clashes with medium weapons and anti-personnel missiles with Israeli soldiers holed up in a house in the “Abd al-Dayem” area, west of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Bombing against Israeli soldiers and vehicles stationed on the Netzarim axis with short-range 107-caliber missiles.

Clashes continue in the West Bank. The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Battalion claim clashes in the Tulkarem camp, targeting Israeli forces and military vehicles with heavy hails of bullets. There are reported casualties. Clashes also continue in Jenin camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

