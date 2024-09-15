ISRAELHAMASWAR. Jordan: Risk of a New Front for Israel

In the aftermath of the Iranian attack against Israel on April 14, a post appeared on the social sphere, apparently isolated, in which the Jordanian Islamic Resistance’s readiness for combat was confirmed.

On August 13, a post by Hamas always appears in the social sphere commemorating the death of Hajj Saad al-Din al-Zamili (Abu Bashir), who died in the Jordanian capital (Amman), on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after a long suffering, which Hamas defines as: “The great deceased was one of the founders of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, along with numerous founding leaders at home and abroad”.

The isolated post, therefore, becomes a reality starting in August. The expert on Israeli affairs, Salahuddin al-Awawdeh, declared on Al-Aqsa television: “Jordan is the most important and dangerous front for Israel and a source of greatest concern. Geographically, the longest front includes a large extension of the Palestinian people. 60% of those living in Jordan are of Palestinian origin. Operation Dignity raises particular concern for Israel, so how could a former soldier of the Jordanian services carry out this specific and dangerous operation if it is not part of the resistance movements! Israeli leaders warn that the prolongation of the war could lead to the outbreak of all fronts, and these operations confirmed that the people were rebelling and rallying around the resistance”.

On September 10, a Jordanian carries out an attack on the Karama crossing, between Jordan and Israel and is killed. In Jordan, many people raise placards for the “blessed” operation. Not only on September 11, in the elections, the Muslim Brotherhood party wins 31 seats.

Karama crossing bomber Maher Al-Jazi received a very large funeral with a large turnout of Jordanian tribes and clans flocking to his funeral chapel in the Al-Husseiniyah area of ​​Ma’an Governorate.

It is therefore not surprising that the IDF carried out an operation in Jordan on September 12. Israeli security forces on the night of August 12-13 “continue their counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley: 10 armed terrorists were eliminated during ground and air operations; a vehicle equipped with explosives, explosives laboratories, communications operations rooms and weapons were located and dismantled”

“During the ongoing joint counter-terrorism operations of the IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police in the areas of Tulkarem and Nur Shams, four terrorists were eliminated. Three of the terrorists were killed in an airstrike on Wednesday, and the fourth terrorist was killed during close combat with security forces. Muhammad Abu Ataya, one of the terrorists killed in the airstrike, was suspected of killing Sergeant Major Maksim Rizhkov of the ‘Yamas’ forces of the Israel Border Police on October 19, 2023. About 15 other terrorists were killed during the counter-terrorism operation.”

IDF soldiers will continue to operate to foil terrorist activities and attacks in Northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

International law expert Anis Al Qasim told the newspaper “Shehab”: “Jordan has 15 American bases belonging to the Central Command, as well as a NATO representation in Amman, used by many Western countries, and the presence of these bases regulates the political and strategic work of the regime, especially with the presence of a debt of 65 million dollars in Washington. All the measures taken by the Jordanian regime, including accountability, accountability and arrest of all supporters of the resistance, confirm the implementation of the role assigned to it by NATO and the United States.” Meanwhile, in Jordan, trials are underway against those accused of being part of the Islamic Resistance or supporting it. A source in the Palestinian resistance factions writes in a chat: The Jordanian authorities must release those detained in light of the genocidal war against our Palestinian people. Jordanian authorities accuse the three detainees, Khaled Al-Majdalawi, Ibrahim Jabr and Hudhaifa Jabr, of supplying weapons to the resistance in the West Bank, while their detention continues without trial in accordance with the “Jordanian Law on the Prevention of Terrorism”.

According to their lawyer, the three were tortured in prison to make them confess.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/