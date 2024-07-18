ISRAELHAMASWAR. Joint CENTCOM – IDF assessment on Gaza. The Houthis prepare to attack Riyadh with drones

Earlier this week, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla, arrived in Israel for an official visit hosted by Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi.

During the visit, the CENTCOM Commander and the Israeli Chief of the General Staff held a series of meetings and visits to the units. The leaders discussed the joint assessment, strategic security issues, regional cooperation and expanding operational tools in managing challenges in the Middle East and beyond. General Kurilla visited several operational units and met with members of the IDF General Staff staff.

The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the United States Armed Forces, resulting from a shared commitment to maintaining regional security and the mutual interests of both militaries.

The Houthis released a video of the attack on the Chios Lion oil tanker using an unmanned boat. According to local Yemeni sources, the oil spill in the Red Sea after the Houthi attack on the Chios Lion oil tanker reaches a maximum length of 220 km.

Another video, however, shows the joint operation of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and the Yemeni Armed Forces to target the Olvia ship in the Mediterranean Sea, this time with the help of drones. Not only do we learn from Yemeni sources that Houthi surveillance drones have flown over Saudi Arabia’s strategic facilities. In the latest speeches of leader Abdul Malik al Houthi, Saudi Arabia was threatened as it called for the closure of Ansar Allah’s banks in Yemen.

On the occasion of the commemoration for the Ashura holiday, the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, also spoke on 16 July. We report some passages from the speech: “To the Israeli enemy: if your tanks arrive in Lebanon and in the south, you will not suffer for the shortage of tanks because you will no longer have any. We reiterate and confirm on the tenth day that our support front will continue as long as the aggression against Gaza continues. Continuing to target civilians in Lebanon will push the resistance to launch rockets and take of target new settlements that were previously out of our reach. Not only will we rebuild our border villages as they were before, but we will make them even more beautiful than before.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, at the Knesset plenum: “Hamas is under pressure because we are destroying its commanders and thousands of its terrorists. We have it by the throat.” However, he did not say whether an agreement will be reached for the release of prisoners or whether there is progress on the ceasefire.

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah, updated at 4:00 pm on July 17th.

The IDF reported in a statement that “following the sirens that sounded in the Galilee in the last few hours, around 40 projectiles were identified crossing Israeli territory from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported.” Furthermore, the IAF quickly targeted a launcher in the Blat area which had been identified as firing projectiles towards the Kiryat Shmona area on the evening of 16 July. Shortly before the attack on the launcher, the IAF struck a Hezbollah cell in the Yarine area of ​​southern Lebanon. Hezbollah sources reported that 5 Syrians were hit in southern Lebanon in Yarine.

Missiles from Lebanon arrived at 11.30pm on July 16 in the Western Galilee area, 10 of which, according to Israel, fell in open areas. No damage or injuries were reported. Hezbollah structures hit in the areas of Kfarkela and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. The IDF attacked the village of Aytarun and a rocket launcher in Jebel el-Ballat in Lebanon.

In the early hours of July 17, the IDF reported that following sirens that sounded in the Nahariyya area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified as coming from Lebanon. Some projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. Hezbollah infrastructure was also hit in Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon. While IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the Majdal Zoun area.

Hebollah returned fire mainly on the attack in southern Lebanon that led to the death of 8 people in an attack on Mount Meron. Israeli air defense in operation. The rockets were launched to Kfar Hoshan, Orhagnoz, Baryuhai, Mount Meron and again Sa’ir settlement, Gesher Haziv

On the night of the 16th, at least 4 alarms were raised in northern Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon together with Hezbollah participated in the attacks. Second to Yedioth Ahronoth header; “Hezbollah targeted settlements that had not yet been evacuated last night.”

The IDF struck and dismantled Hamas targets, including militia cells and launchers used to fire in Sderot yesterday. IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. In one activity, IDF troops identified and eliminated a cell of Hamas men and a launcher that had been used to fire at IDF troops.

On July 16, the IAF struck more than 25 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, including military facilities, infrastructure, militant cells and trapped facilities. Furthermore, the IAF eliminated a Hamas sniper, along with another Hamas militant, in northern Gaza.

The Mujahideen Brigades have claimed responsibility for a bombing attack on the occupied “Nirim” enclave of Gaza with two Type 107 missiles. Palestinian sources report that an Israeli raid struck near the Engineers’ Tower, south of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the middle of the Strip of Gaza. The house of the Abu Saif family in Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, was bombed.

Also from Palestinian sources we learn of two deaths following an Israeli bombardment against the Al-Shakoush area, north-west of the city of Rafah. 13 prisoners, including an elderly woman, were released from the Gaza Strip after being held for months in enemy prisons.

The Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkvah tank with an Al-Yassin 105 projectile near the Al-Mashrou crossing, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources speak of 9 deaths following the bombing by Israel of a group of citizens in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Five dead and several injured following an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Clashes also occur in the West Bank, between Israeli special forces storming the city of Jenin and resistance fighters. According to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Jenin: “our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli forces who are storming the city, with machine guns and explosive devices.”

Israeli assault also on the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank, clashes with small arms.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/