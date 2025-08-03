ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel’s advantages in protecting ethnic minorities in Syria: Druze and Kurds. Not the Alawites.

The Druze are one of Syria’s many minorities. According to the Syrian social network: “The Druze are a sect of Islam, and just like any other religious group or sect, Syrian Druze are part of Syrian society. Some were engineers, doctors, teachers, and played a role in protecting Syria even under Bashar al-Assad’s regime. However, they are a minority.”

Being a minority in times of difficulty, they always seek strong allies, even outside their borders, including Israel. By siding with the Druze, Tel Aviv gains an ally, exploiting the weakness of a minority to gain supporters and loyalists. Furthermore, geographically speaking, the Druze are located in southern Syria. Their strategic presence is exploitable and can be recruited under “protection.” Therefore, Israel has its own motivations to deploy its troops and conquer as much territory as possible, expanding its presence into Syrian territories inhabited by the Druze.

The same scenario applies to the Kurds and their separatist movements. The Kurds desperately desire territorial independence, and not just now, so Israel has been quick to play the role of friendly supporter, thus gaining more allies, since the Kurds often have the same enemies as Israel, namely Iran. The protection of the Syrian Kurds is equally strategic for Israel. The Kurds live in northern Syria on the border with Turkey, another country with which Israel has a love-hate relationship. Therefore, thanks to the Kurds, it can maintain a sort of surveillance over Turkish maneuvers and desires.

At the same time, the Druze and Kurds can say they received support from Israel when no one else gave it. The same thing hasn’t happened with the Alawites, who are also a minority, but are very close to the Twelver Shiites. Israel isn’t “friendly” toward the Shiites, since it is the Iranian Shiites who are fighting them. Therefore, it sees no advantage in siding with the Alawites and offering them protection, knowing the Alawites’ nature and their closeness to Twelver Shiism, which can also translate into close support, backing, and alignment with Iran and Hezbollah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

