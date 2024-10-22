ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israeli tanks enter Ayta el Chaeb. South Lebanon: Heavy clashes in Markaba

The controversy over the leak of classified documents on Israel shows no sign of abating: “The leak of highly classified documents on Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran could negatively impact coordination between the United States and the Jewish state,” ABC News reports. The US Department of Defense has agreed to send Israel $5.2 billion in aid to strengthen its air defense.

Sky News in Arabic followed by BHOL and Channel 12 report that the Syrian army has seized two Hezbollah ammunition depots on the outskirts of Damascus and Syrian authorities are restricting the movement of Hezbollah fighters and pro-Iranian groups towards the Golan Heights. The movement of Hezbollah associates in and around Homs has also reportedly been restricted due to fears of Israeli attacks.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is reportedly “wanting to distance himself from participation in the war with Israel.” “Syrian President Assad has sent a message to Iran and Hezbollah that he does not want them to drag him into a war with Israel,” BHOL reports. Not only that, “Maher al-Assad, commander of the Syrian army’s 4th division, has instructed his soldiers not to participate in transporting weapons to Lebanon and not to provide Hezbollah fighters with shelter in Syrian military bases,” Channel 12 sources.

“Gulf states support Israel’s counterattack on Iran. They also expressed their appreciation and support for Israel’s recent strikes in Syria and Lebanon and praised the killings of senior IRGC and Hezbollah figures,” al-Hura, a US government-run pan-Arab media outlet, reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan: “Israel is trying to drag Iran into war. “I reiterate the warning we have been issuing since the beginning of the crisis: the risk of war spreading throughout the region must never be underestimated.”

Macron’s office announced: “The French president spoke to Netanyahu and told him that Sinwar’s killing once again opens the way for negotiations to end the war in Gaza.” According to the Aram news agency, “Hezbollah’s new leader and former deputy to Nasrallah, Naim Qasim, has moved his headquarters to Tehran.”

Reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati has said that Hezbollah has agreed to implement UN Resolution 1701, which calls for the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River. “Mikati said there has been ‘no contact’ with Hezbollah for over a month!”

Netanyahu said after the attempt to damage his house in Caesarea: “Nothing will stop us.” Satellite photos posted by Iran on October 20 showed that at least three Israeli F-35I fighter jets were destroyed at one of the air bases during Operation True Promise 2, an informed source told the Iranian news agency Fars News.

The US THAAD systems deployed in Israel are now operational, with three in action, according to social media. As of late evening on October 20, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, citing an anonymous security source, said: “We are about to launch a major attack on Iran. Preparations are also underway to repel any subsequent response from Iran because Israel believes that Tehran has no choice but to respond.” Since the night of October 20th Nationwide GPS outages in Israel. The last security council meeting lasted seven hours and ended at 02:00 on October 21st Italian time. According to press sources, the yes to the attack on Iran was decided.

Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir calls for the displacement of Gaza residents by “encouraging emigration” and establishing Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.

The Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian security source as saying: “If Israeli actions are directed against nuclear facilities, Iran will also consider a retaliatory nuclear policy.” On October 21st, Iran officially notified the IAEA of Israel’s threats to nuclear facilities. The Islamic Republic has also sent complaints to the UN Security Council. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Esmail Bagai.

Ansarullah, from Yemen, launched a series of drones on Israel on the night of October 21.

And now a look at the fort updated at 16:00 on October 21.

Since October 19, the Israel Defense Forces have asked Lebanese civilians in the southern Beirut suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Daahieh, to evacuate immediately ahead of the airstrikes.

Colonel Avichai Adraei, the Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, released the maps along with the announcement, urging civilians to stay at least 500 meters away from sites the military says belong to Hezbollah.

A senior American source told the New York Times that Israeli strikes in Beirut last night were particularly “powerful” because of a drone strike on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence. Lebanese media reported the airstrikes on Beirut after the Israel Defense Forces warned they would hit targets in Hezbollah-owned Al-Qard al-Hasan, a consortium known to be used by the group as a quasi-bank — and other financial institutions.

Another evacuation call for Beirut came on the evening of the 20th, followed by new attacks, the Israel Defense Forces released footage of their nightly air strikes against Hezbollah financial institutions in Lebanon. Dozens of facilities were damaged, which the IDF says are being used by the group to finance its activities.

The Islamic financial institution “Qard al-Hassan”, with some 31 branches across Lebanon, was declared the main target of the upcoming IDF raids in Lebanon. Attacks reported in Dahiyeh and Borj el-Brajneh in Beirut. At least 10 more evacuation orders were issued for Beirut. Panic in the streets of the city. The headquarters of Al-Manar, a Hezbollah-affiliated television and media group, was attacked.

Also late in the evening, a Hezbollah training complex adjacent to the border with Israel was bombed. Al Jazeera’s live broadcast in southern Lebanon confirmed the movement of an IDF armored column into the village of Ayta el Chaeb. Merkava IV tanks are reported, as are Nameer APCs and their combat engineering variants. Israeli forces have advanced further north as fighting is reported in the town of Qouzah, north of Ayta el Chaeb.

According to Hezbollah: “Israeli forces have penetrated most of the towns adjacent to the borders with occupied Palestine from Ras al-Naqoura and the Labbouneh forests to the town of Kfar Kila. Israeli forces have crossed under unprecedented cover of destructive fire.

With hundreds of air strikes and thousands of artillery and tank shells destroying what remained of civilian structures on the outskirts of villages adjacent to the border after being subjected to air and ground attacks for a whole year

Israeli forces have created dirt paths with military bulldozers in low places and between valleys reaching the neighborhoods of the villages that are not visible from large areas of the other sides and are visible only from the occupied side. (Here “Not visible” is meant for the defending teams, i.e. ATGM)”

Frontline Markaba, Rab Al-Thalathin and Kfarkala: The Israeli army launched a ground attack on the village of Markaba on the afternoon of the 20th. They moved troops and armored vehicles from the Marj and Hunin bases to Markaba and Rab Al-Thalathin, entering the eastern neighborhoods of Markaba with heavy air support. Heavy clashes between the 98th Division of the Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters in the area continue.

In addition to the eastern front of Markaba, the Israelis are also attempting to enter west of Markaba from the Udaysah-Rab Al-Thalathin intersection. If the Israelis manage to cross the three-way intersection, the fall of Markaba would be inevitable.

Israeli armored vehicles are stationed in the Rab Al-Thalathin axis but have not yet entered the village. In the past two days, Hezbollah has attacked IDF rallies and positions around Markaba 10 times, causing heavy losses among the IDF.

Sirens sounded throughout the evening of the 20th in northern Israel. A UAV launched from Iraq over Israel was shot down by the Israeli Air Force over Syria, the Israel Defense Forces reported. According to the IDF, the UAV was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace. No sirens were sounded during the incident. The army says the drone was heading toward Israel “from the east,” a term used to refer to Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the incident, saying it launched a drone at a target in the Golan Heights.

At 11 p.m. on October 20, a Hezbollah drone attack was recorded against northern Israel. On October 19, the Iraqi resistance struck Eilat. Hezbollah targeted Nahariya and the entire Galilee, reaching by missiles. The IDF destroyed the underground headquarters from which Hezbollah, led by Radwan special forces, intended to conquer the Galilee. Red alerts in most of northern Israel, October 21, ballistic missile probably launched from Lebanon incoming.

At least one ballistic missile is said to have been launched from Lebanon, possibly two. One interception has already occurred. Massive explosions reported in Haifa, Acre and Nahariyya. Haifa also hit on the 20th night, Iraqi resistance groups launched anti-aircraft missiles on Tel Aviv, Israel.

IDF spokesman Hagari confirms that a ballistic missile was launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, but it was intercepted. The event is over.

The Israel Defense Forces added road markings to the road in the Philadelphia Axis area of ​​the Gaza Strip as the Al-Qassam Brigades claimed the capture of an Israeli helicopter.

