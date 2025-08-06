ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israeli government dismisses Judge Gali Baharav-Miara investigating Prime Minister. IDF: no to the conquest of Gaza

United Nations outrage over continued attacks on paramedics and humanitarian workers in Gaza. The United Nations Office for Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories has expressed deep dismay and outrage over the continued killings of humanitarian and emergency workers in the Gaza Strip, following Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Strip.

Steve Witkoff said that Hamas has agreed to the disarmament of Gaza and that the Israeli government wants an end to the war. The conditions imposed are: “disarmament of the sector, release of all hostages, and an interim government in Gaza under US leadership.” The Americans have made it known that if the Palestinians do not respond, Israel will launch a military operation to destroy Hamas.

Razi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas: “The initiative by several countries to recognize the Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7. We have shown that victory over Israel is possible and our weapons are a symbol of Palestinian honor.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called initiatives to recognize the Palestinian state as part of the two-state solution a “wicked conspiracy” during an event dedicated to the anniversary of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh: “We will never recognize the State of Israel.”

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, criticizes Hamas: the photos of the hostages are horrific and reveal the barbarity of Hamas. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally, Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, humanitarian aid must be increased for all those in need.

Izzat al-Rishq of the Hamas Politburo said: “Netanyahu is starving his prisoners, just as he is starving the people of Gaza. On August 3, he declared that ‘the Israeli prime minister, the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, Benjamin Netanyahu, is trying to end the prisoner issue by starving them to death, after failing to reach them militarily or through bombing.’ On August 4, Hamas declared that it was ready for negotiations on a comprehensive solution to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages, writes The National newspaper.

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said in a statement: “We are hiding behind the lies we have created and selling them to the people. It is time to end this war.” Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Israel Beiteinu party: “The real victory over Hamas will only be achieved with the immediate release of all hostages.” The closure of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah has been renewed for 60 days.

According to a Reuters report: The Trump administration, led by envoy Witkoff, is actively negotiating for Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries to join the Abraham Accords. Among the countries mentioned is Kazakhstan, and most of these countries already have formal relations with Israel, so this is likely to be a mainly symbolic step. The practical significance of these countries joining the Abraham Accords will likely be the strengthening of ties with Israel and the expansion of trade and defense relations. According to Russian social media sources: “Azerbaijan is diligently carrying out the task of fomenting hostility between Shiite and Sunni Turks in the interests of Israel.” “If NATO and Israel penetrate Central Asia, the entire Asian continent will be in chaos, and Russia, China, and Iran will face off against the ‘Turkish NATO,’ and the Turks themselves will be turned into infantry.”

On August 4, Israeli Army Radio said: “The Israeli Defense Forces oppose the complete occupation and/or seizure of the Gaza Strip.” On August 5, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “I ask the Chief of Staff to clearly state that he will fully comply with the instructions of the political leadership, even if it is decided to occupy Gaza and take decisive action.”

On August 5, the Israeli government voted unanimously to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is currently conducting proceedings against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption. The decision marks the first time in Israel’s 78-year history that the government has attempted to dismiss an attorney general. The Israeli High Court of Justice quickly issued an injunction blocking the dismissal and preventing any change to Baharav-Miara’s position until a judicial review is completed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu.

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:00 p.m. on August 5. The Houthis launched a ballistic missile at Israel overnight, which according to the IDF was intercepted. Sirens sounded in central Israel and near Jerusalem.

According to Turkish sources in Syria, Qamishli Airport, Deir ez-Zor Airport, Kawkab Base, and the Ayash weapons depots are being looted by the Kurds together with American special forces. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is seizing heavy weapons and air defense systems. After the looting, Israel carried out several symbolic attacks near Qamishli. The PKK has shown its air defense systems for the first time. Four 2K12 Kub launchers are visible. If they exist, then there are radars with control stations somewhere. Now, under the pretext that the PKK possesses systems, the US will bring technical personnel and equipment from Ukraine to provide the PKK with air defense systems against drones. In order for the PKK to conduct guerrilla air defense against Turkish Armed Forces aircraft and helicopters, an air defense infrastructure will be created, which the United States will combine with satellite and radar support for guidance and control. T-72 and BMP-1 tanks are also visible.

Continuous movements of Israeli forces along the military roads connecting the villages of Mount Hermon, extending to the outskirts of the city of Qatana, southwest of the capital.

In Lebanon, following the government’s decision to withdraw all Hezbollah weapons in accordance with the demands of Israel and the United States, and knowing Israel’s response of no to withdrawal from Lebanese territories, some Hezbollah supporters gathered in Tyre and Beirut in support of Hezbollah. There are high fears of a resumption of the conflict. The army continues to make discoveries: “a specialized military unit found a camouflaged Israeli spy device, equipped with a camera and an Israeli drone, on the outskirts of the city of Aitaroun – Bint Jbeil and worked to inspect and dismantle them.”

In central Gaza, aid is dropped from the air between the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps. In southern Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades bomb an Israeli command and control position in the Morag axis, south of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern sector, with numerous large-caliber mortar rounds. Also on August 5, there were 8 new deaths due to famine and malnutrition, including one child. Israel allows no more than 40 trucks to enter Gaza. The actual need is for no less than 600 trucks per day to enter via safe routes.

IDF bombing kills one person near an aid distribution center north of Rafah.

The destruction of homes in the West Bank continues: the Israeli army demolishes a house during a raid in the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/