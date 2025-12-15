An investigative report by European media reveals that Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer, has been suspended from NATO tenders due to its alleged involvement in a major corruption case within the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

According to the joint investigation by Follow the Money, La Lettre, Le Soir, and Knack, several current and former NSPA employees are suspected of accepting bribes from defense companies in exchange for multimillion-dollar contracts. Obtained documents show that Elbit and its subsidiary Orion Advanced Systems were suspended on July 31, with several contracts frozen, including supplies of munitions, aircraft defense systems, and military detonators. [METTERE LINK A Aircraft Protection Systems and Military Detonators]

A key figure linked to the case, identified as Italian citizen Eliau E., is wanted internationally on charges of corruption and participation in an organized crime group. He owns or manages several defense consulting firms in the United States, Lithuania, and Greece. While no official connection to Elbit has been disclosed, sources familiar with the investigation say he acted as a consultant for the company. Elbit itself is not directly under investigation, international news agencies report.

The investigation has also led to arrests: a former Belgian Ministry of Defense official and former NSPA employee was arrested in May 2025, while a former Turkish NSPA employee, now head of the defense company Arca, was arrested in Belgium. He was scheduled for extradition to the United States, but the American investigation was abruptly halted in July, leading to his release.

Elbit Systems has categorically denied any involvement, rejecting accusations of contract suspensions and insisting that no NATO or NSPA programs have been withdrawn. Analysts argue that the increased scrutiny of Israeli defense companies reflects the global backlash against Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza, emphasizing that companies like Elbit play a central role in supporting military campaigns in the occupied territories and throughout the region.

