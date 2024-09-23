ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israeli agent tasked by Iranian intelligence to kill Naftali Bennett: revenge for Ismāʿīl Haniyeh

Passed between the lines of the bombings on southern Lebanon. In Israel this week the Shin Bet foiled a terrorist attack against Naftali Bennett, former Israeli prime minister and general.

An Israeli citizen accused of treason and collaboration with Iran ended up in prison. A double agent who tried to deceive the Iranian secret services. According to the official version, the accused was in debt for tens of thousands of shekels, and this led him to contact his Turkish acquaintances and ask for their help. This is how the first contact took place, after which these Turkish acquaintances invited him to go to Iran.

He moved between Cyprus and Turkey for several weeks, and at one point he stayed for a few days with Turkish businessmen in a hotel located near the Iranian border, during which the Iranian businessman talked to him and tried to convince him to trust him and go with them to Iran. After being smuggled across the border, he met with Iranian intelligence officers at Par Villa and the hotel, near the Turkish border.

About a month after his first visit to Iran, he was in Israel and also while in Israel he was in contact with Turkish officials. His second visit to Iran took place on August 24, less than a month ago.

During the second visit, the Israeli citizen met with two Iranian intelligence officers. He told them, “I have contacts with the Israeli underworld,” to convince them that he had the ability to perform the tasks required. He asked for $1 million, the Iranians agreed to give him $150,000.

One of the Iranian agents spoke Israeli. The Israelis told them that the prime minister, the defense minister and the head of the Shin Bet security service were high-level and that it would be difficult to hit them, so they suggested that he try to blow up Naftali Bennett with an explosive device. They offered him $300,000-$400,000 to eliminate Bennett, but he refused and asked for $1 million.

The Iranian agents told him: “If you complete the mission for us, you will not allow Iran to start a war against Israel, because we will get revenge for the destruction of Haniyeh. Other figures suggested as possible eliminations are the mayor of Nahariya or the mayor of Acre, as the defendant claimed to live in Nahariya, but the investigation revealed that this is not true.

A few days after the second meeting in Iran, the defendants flew from Turkey to Turkish Cyprus and from there to Larnaka and then to Israel. As soon as he landed in Israel, three weeks ago, he was arrested by the Shin Bet.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/