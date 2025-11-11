ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel will seek approval to manage Gaza like Lebanon. 40 IDF checkpoints in Syria. Attacks in Lebanon

According to the IPOB’s Hebrew website: “Israel will seek guarantees from the United States that will grant it freedom of action regarding security in Gaza, similar to the current ceasefire mechanism in Lebanon.”

In a statement on Israel Army Radio, Cabinet Minister Eli Cohen said: “I doubt that international forces will be able to disarm Hamas; I believe we will be forced to return to fighting Hamas.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported: “Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Hezbollah, after suffering heavy losses in recent attacks, is rebuilding its military capabilities and organizational structure, particularly in the areas north of the Litani River, an action Tel Aviv describes as a ‘ceasefire violation’ following the 2006 war.”

A Knesset meeting is scheduled for the evening of the 10th, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being questioned at the request of 40 members regarding the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack.

And it also states: “Israeli military sources told Haaretz that Iran, as Hezbollah’s logistical backer, has moved part of the group’s weapons supply network from Syria to Iraq, allowing the transfer of equipment through Syrian territory to Lebanon.” The report states that this process is gradually transforming Iraq into a new logistics corridor for the Axis of Resistance, a role previously played by Syria. According to Israeli statements, the shipments include precision-guided missiles, drone components, and advanced communications systems.

According to an account close to Hezbollah: “Such reports in Israeli media typically serve as a pretext to justify future military operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon or resistance groups in Iraq. By claiming that Iran is expanding its influence in Iraq, Tel Aviv seeks to prepare domestic and international public opinion for potential offensive actions. Presenting Iraq as a transit route for weapons can also be seen as an attempt to increase political pressure on the Iraqi government and legitimize possible Israeli or American attacks against resistance groups inside Iraq. Similar narratives have preceded Western drone and missile attacks against positions held by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).”

Officials from the US National Security Council, led by Sebastian Gorka and Rudy Atallah, traveled to Beirut on November 9th to obtain assurances from Lebanon that Hezbollah has disarmed and to ascertain ongoing efforts to rehabilitate its military and financial networks. This follows a visit by senior Treasury officials to Lebanon to discuss the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Sami Gemayel: “In light of all the developments, we announce the submission of a proposed constitutional amendment to introduce neutrality into the preamble of the Lebanese Constitution.

Neutrality does not mean Lebanon’s withdrawal from international arenas, nor does it mean not taking a position on questions of law around the world, but it does mean that Lebanon does not enter into any military conflict on anyone’s side.”

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 2:00 PM on November 10th. There are at least 40 Israeli checkpoints in the Quneytra region up to the Golan Heights, set up by Israel. Syrians are barred from their lands and cannot move freely in the checkpoint areas, where searches, identity checks, and interviews are conducted for an unknown purpose.

Lebanese sources complain that Israelis who were in Lebanon and who had been on a tourist trip, including a trip to Dahyeh, entered Lebanon legally from Syria using foreign passports and then left Lebanon using their foreign passports from Beirut International Airport. In recent months, there has been an increase in Israelis arriving in Damascus, and some have entered Lebanon.

This, according to Lebanese sources, demonstrates how easy it is for the Mossad to enter Lebanon using fake European passports, which they were indeed caught using on countless occasions around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates, before the peace agreement.

In Lebanon on the morning of the 8th, an Israeli attack hit a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, wounding seven civilians. Another vehicle was attacked in RAshaya al-Wadi. A car was targeted in Baaracheet. Two brothers, both Hezbollah members, were killed.

On November 9, one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the al-Sawana area, near Kherbet Selem.

On the morning of November 10, Israeli drones targeted a civilian car on al-Bissariyeh Road, south of Sidon. At least one person was killed in this attack. On the evening of November 9, another civilian car was hit in Houmine al-Faouqa, north of Nabatieh. Since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024, more than 360 Hezbollah members have been killed in drone strikes in southern Lebanon. Overnight, the IDF demolished two civilian homes in the border town of Houla. A protester targeted a demonstration in an open area on the outskirts of Al-Himyari town, in the Tyre district. No injuries were reported.

Israel has stated that these attacks are aimed at “eliminating threats against the Israeli state.”

The head of the National Christian Rally in the Holy Land, Dimitri Diliani, said: “The IDF targets Muslims and Christians without distinction as part of its global war against the Palestinian people. Over the past two years, the IDF has deliberately targeted churches and the Christian community in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem through bombings, sieges, and famine, resulting in the destruction of three churches and widespread human suffering.”

The bombings also continue in Gaza: Two people were killed following the IDF bombing of the eastern town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF continues to demolish residential buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources in general, the IDF continues to demolish residential buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

