ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel warns: Turkey is a new route for Hezbollah weapons from Iran

An article was published in the daily newspaper Yisrael Hayom on January 15, 2025, also taken up by Alma Research and Educational Center, by Mansharof, a researcher who is an expert on Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias at the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy.

According to the researcher, Mahan Air, known for its ties to the Quds Force smuggling network, operated frequent flights in mid-December 2024 to Beirut via Turkey. These flights raise strong suspicions that Iran is trying to establish a new smuggling route for Hezbollah.

According to flight tracking systems, between December 13, 2024 and the end of December 2024, Iranian airline Mahan Air operated 11 flights to Beirut’s Rafiq Hariri International Airport via Turkish airspace. These flights continued throughout January 2025. Mahan Air is well known for its ties to the Revolutionary Guards and the Quds Force. In light of this, there is a strong suspicion that Tehran has found a new route for smuggling weapons, having lost, for the time being, physical access to the Syrian geographical area.

Reading the press releases from Iran, one finds that the Iranian leader has indeed refrained from directly criticizing Turkey, despite its involvement in the overthrow of the Assad regime. This is in contrast to parliamentarians, media circles, diplomats and even his chief advisor on international affairs.

Back in 2011, the United States included Mahan Air in its sanctions list due to its close cooperation with the Quds Force and the assistance it has provided to the organization’s activities. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has determined that the company maintains close cooperation with the Quds Force, secretly transferring agents, weapons, and money on its flights.

As part of its operations, Mahan Air has provided transportation services to Quds Force personnel between Iran and Syria for military training. Additionally, the company has flown Quds Force officers to and from Iraq, contributing to the Quds Force’s massive assistance to Shiite militias in Iraq during the Iraq War (2003–2011).

Many research institutions in Israel and the United States (including the Alma Institute) have highlighted Mahan Air’s close ties to the Quds Force and the Revolutionary Guards in their research. As a result, the company is recognized as one of the main providers of smuggling, finance, and air operations services for the Quds Force and Iran’s proxies.

In addition to Mahan Air, there are other Iranian airlines that cooperate with the Iranian smuggling network, including Iran Air, Mirage Air, Qeshm Air, and Caspian Air. Mahan Air continues to operate flights to countries outside the Middle East, such as China, despite sanctions, however, it is barred from entering the United States, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France.

Mahan Air has also reportedly facilitated the smuggling of weapons destined for the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations in Gaza, when it smuggled weapons into Sudan in August-September 2012.

Media reports over the past decade indicate that the Quds Force unit that Mahan Air cooperates with is Unit 190, which is responsible for the smuggling system. Unit 190 operates a sophisticated smuggling network that transfers weapons to Iranian-backed proxy organizations throughout the Middle East.

According to the researcher: “It is crucial to note that Turkey, as a member of NATO, is not authorized to allow Mahan Air’s activity on its territory, although the latter may have already had preliminary coordination in Turkey (not necessarily with the knowledge of the Turkish authorities) for the purpose of smuggling weapons.”

On January 2, 2025, Lebanese authorities conducted a full cargo inspection on one of Mahan Air’s direct flights to Beirut, attracting media attention. Lebanese media reported that intelligence information indicated Iranian intention to transfer financial aid to Hezbollah on this flight, prompting the investigation.

Turkey, which has become a leading power in the new Syria, is a partner with whom Iran is interested in working as it adapts its policy to the changing regional reality. Relations between Iran and Turkey are complicated: in addition to regional rivalry, the two countries cooperate on certain issues, such as their opposition to Kurdish aspirations for independence. Turkey also plays a key role in circumventing sanctions on Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

