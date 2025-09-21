ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel-Turkey, hatred only on the surface. Will Ankara be replaced by Baku?

The Turkish Foreign Minister has repeatedly called Israel a “terrorist state” and described the events in Gaza as genocide, accusing Netanyahu of crimes against humanity. Hakan Fidan also added that the country is severing all economic and trade ties with Israel and closing its airspace to Israeli aircraft. This was August 2025. In May 2024, in a major turning point, Turkey joined South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice and had also announced at that time that it would sever economic ties with Israel, Bloomberg reports.

On September 8, Israel threatened to strike Turkey if it acquired modern warplanes. It also threatened future bases in Syria. General Israel Shomer, Chief of the Operations Division of the Israeli General Staff, lowered the tone: “We do not consider Turkey an enemy and are doing everything possible to avoid a clash with it, but our mission is to maintain freedom of action in Syria on land, sea, and air.”

Beginning on September 11, 2025, Haaretz wrote: “After targeting Qatar, Israel may consider initiating a direct confrontation with Turkey, which would constitute a dangerous shift from a limited conflict to a broader regional confrontation. Turkey is completely different from Qatar. It possesses a powerful military and is a member of NATO, as well as extensive regional influence that allows it to influence key issues such as Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean. Engaging in a conflict with Ankara would be a strategic disaster for Israel, as it would lead to the loss of Western support and open new and complex fronts that could threaten the stability of the entire region.”

In response, Turkish media outlets close to Erdoğan revealed on September 17 Turkey’s “target bank” in Israel in the event of a conflict between the two countries: “In the context of growing tensions between Turkey and Israel, the list of military and strategic targets inside Israel that the Turkish military would like to strike in the event of a conflict includes the Naftim, Hatzerim, Ramat David, and Kiryeh air bases in Tel Aviv; the ports of Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat; the Tamar and Leviathan gas platforms; and the Dimona plant.”

In fact, since September 2, Turkey has been making military and logistical preparations for a potential clash with Israel. In recent weeks, Turkey has initiated a series of military and logistical preparations in response to an intelligence report offering recommendations in anticipation of a potential clash with Israel.

Three key phases: Strengthening air defense: The Turkish army received the “Iron Dome” system developed by ASELSAN, which includes 47 vehicles equipped with integrated systems such as Korkut, Hisar, and Siper, as well as electronic warfare systems. Launching hypersonic missiles: Roketsan unveiled the “Tayfun Block 4” missile (10 meters, 7,200 kg), described as “the most deterrent element” on the battlefield.

Construction of advanced shelters: The State Institute for Housing (TOKİ) has launched a project spanning 81 provinces to build modern shelters against nuclear threats and emergencies.

Intelligence recommendations: “These measures are based on a report published by the National Intelligence Academy, which recommended the establishment of multilayered air defenses and the construction of shelters equipped to deal with modern warfare.”

Parallels: Eurofighter deal: Ankara is about to purchase 40 aircraft from Germany to strengthen its air force.

Home Front: The Turkish government is moving to disarm the PKK organization in a move described as “historic.”

But according to pro-Palestinian social media, the enmity between Israel and Turkey is merely a facade: “Trade between Turkey and Israel uses hybrid land and air routes. Using this method, Turkey sends goods to Israel via third countries. The goods are transported by land from Turkey to Georgia and Azerbaijan, and from there airlifted to Israel. Azerbaijani logistics companies play a key role in this process. Cargo flights from Baku to Israel are ongoing and likely include Turkish goods.”

As evidence of this, the Israeli daily Ma’ariv reported on September 17: “Trade between Turkey and Israel since Turkey announced the severance of trade relations with Israel has reached $1.9 billion.”

Other hybrid routes, the pro-Palestinian sources write, are air routes: “the use of Turkish air routes and those of other countries favorable to Israel cause Turkish and Israeli airlines to use routes through countries such as Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece. The cargo may be labeled “for Oman,” while its actual destination is Tel Aviv. Financial transactions are also conducted through intermediary countries. Banks in the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland facilitate money transfers between Turkey and Israel. Cryptocurrency transactions may also be used to maintain anonymity. Social media sources close to the Palestinians conclude.

And the account concludes: “Overall, neither Turkey nor Israel show any real intention to completely sever economic and trade ties. Turkey profits from trade in various sectors, and Israel benefits not only from the supply of oil and essential goods such as textiles and food, but also from Turkey’s potential role in exporting Israeli gas to Europe. Furthermore, Israel can use Turkey as a gateway to markets in Central Asia and the Caucasus. This is a strategically important issue that benefits both sides economically. In this context, public statements by Turkish and Israeli officials about severing ties are primarily for domestic consumption and global image management. Unless Israel thinks it can do without Turkey by using Azerbaijan, which has excellent relations with NATO countries and Europe and has long hosted a Mossad headquarters. It could also be useful in containing Iran. And on the other hand, Greece and Cyprus. According to British media, Israel has donated modern air defense systems to Cyprus, providing a so-called “digital umbrella” that covers vast areas of southern Turkish airspace. The air defense systems and radars deployed in Cyprus are a key element of Israel’s intelligence network in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Finally, on September 18, Azerbaijan, a close ally of Turkey, has invested half a billion dollars in Israel as part of the Tamar gas project. In the first half of the year, Israel has become Baku’s main investment target.

In any case, economic and trade cooperation between the countries, especially those Islamists, and Israel ensures that there is no effective pressure on Israel and that trade between Türkiye and Israel continues.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

