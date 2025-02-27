ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel-Syria tensions rise: HTS ready to retake Daraa. Prisoner swap goes smoothly overnight. Rubio: Gaza will no longer be evacuated

US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers, which took off yesterday from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, arrived in Europe and then headed across the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East. Several KC-135 tankers from Rota Naval Air Station are waiting off the coast of Spain to refuel.

UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash published an article in the Al-Ittihad newspaper in which he wrote that in a recent meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio was the first to emphasize the refusal to evict Palestinians from their lands and that the reconstruction of Gaza must be based on a political vision that includes a two-state solution. It therefore appears that Trump’s plan for Gaza is being revised.

A Hamas source told Al Arabya TV: “We deny the reports that we have agreed to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida then reported, as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange agreement, which bodies of Israeli prisoners are returning to their homes: Idaman Idan, Aitsik Al-Jarit, Ohd Yahlumi, Shlomo Mansour. The exchange took place at 23:00 on February 26. While under strict Egyptian supervision, 445 Palestinian prisoners, who were supposed to be released last Saturday, are returning to Palestine. All prisoners were received at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 17:00 on February 26.

Tensions are rising in Syria, especially in southern Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Israel” will not allow Syria to become like South Lebanon, and the Air Force is acting in accordance with “Israeli” policy.

On the night of February 25, Israeli shelling was reported in Damascus and the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra. An explosion occurred near the Damascus International Hotel in the Al-Bahsa area of ​​Damascus. Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes on the village of Jurut near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

On February 26, an Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the border town of Al-Qasr, north of Hermel. In response, the Syrian Armed Forces began preparations to retake Daraa from the Israeli army. Four people were killed. According to Israel’s Channel 14, the IDF on February 25, after airstrikes, entered the buffer zone in Syria with tanks and infantry forces, to carry out an operation to disrupt Hezbollah’s infrastructure and destroy weapons, during which warehouses used by the Assad regime were blown up and during the operation, a Hezbollah man was arrested.

Bombings also continue in Lebanon. The IDF attacked the Beqaa Valley, killing two. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that it carried out an airstrike against a group of Hezbollah militants in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. The attack came after the army said it had identified the militants at a facility that produces and stores “strategic weapons” belonging to the terror group. The militants’ actions at the site are a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF claims.

Israeli airstrikes also recorded along the Gaza Strip according to Palestinian sources: “IDF opens fire on farmers east of Al-Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Agricultural lands east of Abasan al Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis, were hit”. At least three airstrikes were reported in this last area.

February 26 marks the 37th day of fighting in Jenin. “The Ibrahim Mosque in Hebron is within IDF range”. IDF reinforcements sent to Jenin camp, 27 dead so far and thousands displaced.

For the first time since 2002, IDF forces have pushed tanks into the vicinity of Jenin camp, during demolition and road-building operations, after destroying homes, blowing up residential areas and sabotaging electricity and water networks.

An IDF special forces force intercepts vehicles and begins searching them near Al-Ain Park, on the road to the towns of Deir Al-Ghusoun and Atil, north of Tulkarem. Clashes erupt in the village of Odla, south of Nablus, and the occupation fires live ammunition at youths. IDF assault on the village of Deir Dibwan, northeast of Ramallah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

