ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel supports normalization of relations with Damascus

Over the past week, numerous diplomatic delegations from around the world have arrived to meet with Syria’s new leader, Mohammad Al-Jawlani/Ahmed al Shara. Qatar has resumed operations of its embassy in Damascus for the first time since 2011, and delegations from the United Nations, the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have met with Al-Jawlani/al Shara. After the meeting with the American delegation, it was announced that the United States had removed the $10 million bounty previously placed on Al-Jawlani/al Shara’s head. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also flocked to Damascus to resume relations. There appear to be indications that Western and Middle Eastern nations are considering normalizing relations with the new regime in Syria before its character and policies have been firmly established.

In this context, however, it is not all rosy. The issues relating to the Kurdish populations supported by the USA but disliked by Turkey in the north and north-east of the country remain unresolved. And then there is the question of Israeli interference which is focusing on the Syrian and Israeli Druze to create an autonomous region in the south under the influence of Israel to prevent Hezbollah, the axis of the Resistance, from reforming.

An interesting note from Alma Center, an Israeli study center, tries to take a look at what is happening in the south of the country, an area of ​​great interest for Israel: “The Southern Operations Room (SOR), announced on December 6, 2024, is a coalition of several organizations originating from southern Syria. The main forces operating in this framework are the Druze organizations of the Suwayda province and the Sunni organizations of the Daraa area. In addition, there are several local groups operating in the Quneitra region, but there is no information available about them. SOR now controls key areas in the southern districts of Syria, including the border region with Israel in the Golan Heights”. Recall that Israeli troops are located on Mount Hermon in the Golan and Quneitra although Alma center does not mention it.

Alma writes: “During the civil war, some of the organizations operating within SOR fought against the Assad regime, ISIS, Hezbollah and Iranian militias, as well as organizations currently affiliated with HTS and Mohammad al Joulani/Ahmed al-Shara. Some of them operated independently, while others were part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA)”. The report does not mention however the militias allied to DAESH and residing in the area especially al Suwaida area.

It continues: “After the regime took control of southern Syria in 2018, many of the rebels chose to move to the Idlib area as part of the “reconciliation agreements,” while others chose to remain in southern Syria and be subject to the supervision of Russia and the regime. After the rebel offensive in December 2024, many of these organizations and agents joined the fight against the regime.”

In these hours, Christians and Druze in Sahnaya, near the Damascus countryside, are protesting in solidarity with Christians in the Valley of Christians. They are demanding that HTS remove all Islamic foreign fighters from Christian and minority areas in Syria.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, reaffirming Israel’s support for the Druze communities in Syria and Lebanon. And on December 22, Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt met with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to advance his demands. In anticipation of the March elections, Israeli politics and military policy are actively monitoring and participating in Jawlani’s transition process.

