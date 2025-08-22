ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel stalls and fails to respond to the agreement with Hamas. Prisoner released in Lebanon. Refugee camp in Deir al-Balah destroyed

Trump in a radio interview: “Netanyahu is a war hero, and I think I am too. Nobody cares, but I am a war hero, too. I sent planes to attack Iran.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I welcome Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who has decided to impose sanctions against the judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This is a decisive step against the smear campaign against the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, and in support of truth and justice.”

French President Emmanuel Macron: “I discussed with the King of Jordan and the Egyptian President the planned Israeli attack on Gaza City.” Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to establish a ceasefire in Gaza with a prisoner exchange. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Egypt warns of the consequences of expanding Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses Israel of ignoring the efforts of mediators and the proposed ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Israel has the final say on the agreement.

And the Israeli wartime government decided on August 20 not to respond to Hamas’s acceptance of the new ceasefire agreement. The agreement would have provided for the release of 10 live hostages and 18 deceased, in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip toward the Gaza Belt.

“This time, Netanyahu is not even informing senior ministers about what is happening behind the scenes regarding the ceasefire negotiations and the hostage-taking,” Israel Hayom wrote. According to Haaretz: “The Israeli response to the proposed agreement is currently being formulated amid considerable and deliberate secrecy, but those close to Netanyahu do not know when the Prime Minister intends to make a final decision on the matter.”

Yedioth Ahronoth on Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman: “Netanyahu is sacrificing hostages for the survival of the governing coalition.”

The families of Gaza prisoners: “We will fight to ensure that our children do not live in a state that abandons its abductees. The government has chosen to abandon our children for Netanyahu’s political survival. We call on the Shin Bet leaders and the military establishment not to follow the orders of the political leadership. We want to save our children because they have no more time, and an agreement must be reached to end the war. The Israeli leadership is once again obstructing the exchange agreement, and the price is high and painful.” The families of Gaza prisoners also say: “There is a proposal that Hamas has accepted that could save the hostages, but Netanyahu’s office is trying to block it.”

“Netanyahu visited Southern Command headquarters yesterday to approve plans for the Gaza City operation,” source Channel 12.

A Washington Post article reports: The U.S. State Department has fired its top spokesperson for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after a series of professional disagreements over Gaza. Shahed Ghoreishi was fired after, among other things, calling for condemnation of the killing of a group of Al Jazeera journalists and expressing disagreement with the plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

Ben Gvir orders that photos of the destruction of Gaza be printed and displayed to prisoners as they move from their cells to the prison courtyard. Netanyahu’s office announced that an Israeli citizen detained in Lebanon for a year has been released following negotiations over the past two months.

Israeli Army Radio revealed that Turkey has completely blocked the movement of Turkish ships bound for Israel, including goods destined for the Palestinian Authority, which ultimately reached Israel via Palestinian traders on behalf of Israeli traders, with the aim of circumventing the Turkish embargo. This announcement comes a year and three months after Ankara imposed a total trade embargo on Israel.

And now a look at the military aspects, updated at 12:00 p.m. 3:30 PM, August 21. The IDF: “On Wednesday, August 20, IDF troops completed a targeted raid against several commando outposts belonging to the former Syrian regime on the slopes of Mount Hermon in Syria. As part of the operation, troops arrested and interrogated several suspects in the area, involved in smuggling and trafficking of weapons from Syria to Lebanon. During the raid and searches at the outposts, more than 300 weapons were found, all of which were confiscated. The brigade’s troops continue to operate in the area to protect the safety of citizens of the State of Israel, and in particular, residents of the Golan Heights.

Local sources report that the IDF has established positions in the village of Rakhla on Mount Hermon.

First reports of an Israeli airstrike against Syrian government positions in al-Thalaa, in the western region of As Suwaida, following a large explosion reported in the area.

On August 20, the Lebanese army announced it had destroyed grass crops in a village in Baalbek. The field is located in a Christian town. A drone strike on the morning of the 21st killed a resident in the town of Dier Siryan, in southern Lebanon. Several stun bombs and grenades were dropped in several other areas. This week, small drones were also reported patrolling areas and even entering homes through windows in deep southern Lebanon.

One person killed in attack in Der Serian, Lebanon. Israeli. According to the IDF, he was a member of the Radwan forces. Israeli airstrike against al-Housh, Tyre region, southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrike in Ansar, southern Lebanon, hitting a Hezbollah ammunition depot. Secondary explosions reported. Israeli rockets on Naqoura, southwest Lebanon.

Settler platforms report the discovery of a body in one of the forests near occupied Jerusalem, and the background to the incident is being investigated. The Israeli army has launched an offensive on Gaza City, The Jerusalem Post reports. The IDF said it already controls the outskirts of the city.

The Gaza Health Ministry: 70 martyrs and 356 wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression in the last 24 hours. The Kuwait Specialized Hospital: “We are raising the alarm regarding the serious shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the border closure. We are experiencing a deficit of over 90% in our medical supplies, which directly threatens the lives of thousands of patients and wounded.

Intense Israeli air activity in northern Gaza. Two Israeli airstrikes against Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. The attacks are demolishing infrastructure in preparation for the occupation of Gaza City. IDF troops planted explosives at the Halima al-Saadiya school in Jabalia and then detonated it, destroying its infrastructure. Bomb attack on a residential block in Jabalia. An Israeli aircraft recently targeted a residential block in the Jabalia al-Nazla area, in the northern part of the Strip. A quadcopter dropped more than 15 high-explosive bombs on civilian homes in the Nuzla area, in the northern Strip. Hamas carried out an attack similar to the one in Khan Yunis two days ago in Beit Hanoun, north of the Strip. Gaza Strip, in an undisclosed incident.

The Israeli army began the siege of Gaza City on the night of August 20, with fewer forces than expected and earlier than originally planned, perhaps as a message to Hamas or to Smotrich and his associates. The Al-Quds Brigades released images of an ambush conducted in coordination with the Al-Qassam Brigades, during which Israeli vehicles were targeted with explosives and anti-tank projectiles east of the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. Residents of the Jabalia al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip were displaced due to ongoing bombardment. A drone missile strike occurred in the Maqat neighborhood, Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid dropped west of the Nuseirat camp, followed by gunfire near the drop. Refugee camp in the city of Deir was destroyed. al-Balah, which housed approximately 200 families in central Gaza.

Nitzan Shapira: “As part of the humanitarian efforts that will precede the military operation in Gaza City, the army is studying the creation of a new access road between the Mawasi area and a field hospital set up by the United Arab Emirates in Rafah. IDF: “The commander of the Southern Command visited the site of the clash in Khan Younis yesterday, accompanied by the commander of the 36th Division and the commander of the Kfir Brigade.” “The Southern Regional Commander conducted a preliminary investigation into the Khan Younis attack and called for lessons to be learned from the gaps.”

IDF Spokesperson: “A Palestinian opened fire toward the settlement of Adi Ad, in the central West Bank, wounding an Israeli.” According to the daily newspaper Haaretz: “What will happen in the West Bank in the coming days: a northern West Bank and a southern West Bank “The Palestinians are separated from Israeli forces.” Two settlers were injured in a shootout near the village of al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah.

Palestinian killed at the Tel Ermeida checkpoint in the city of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

