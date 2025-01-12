ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel short of military, ultra-Orthodox continue to refuse conscription

To wage war, you need the military, it doesn’t matter how much advanced technology a state can have if you don’t have the military to then ensure control over the territory. A difficulty that is very present in Israel, which has mobilized for the first time in history the ultra-Orthodox who historically do not wage war in their lives.

Religious representatives have appealed against this compulsory conscription for their students and finally the State of Israel’s response to the High Court on the petition for the mandatory conscription of representatives of the ultra-Orthodox sector has arrived, which has maintained its point and given the numbers of the conscription of Israeli religious people. We list them below: the Israel Defense Forces will be able to welcome approximately 4,800 ultra-Orthodox in the 2024 conscription (which will end on June 30, 2025).

Conscription is expected to increase by 20% in 2025. There are no restrictions on the ability to accept members of the ultra-Orthodox public into the IDF in 2026, this of course taking into account that the resources needed to expand its infrastructure will be provided to the IDF, as the IDF presented.

Of the 3,000 summonses sent in the first quarter of the year, 413 people have so far appeared, of whom 249 have completed the reporting process. The IDF completed the process of issuing 7,000 subpoenas in the second quarter, most of which had not yet reached the cut-off date set by the ordinance.

As of January 8, ultra-Orthodox members who did not show up on their first allotted call-up day were summoned to an additional call-up date, and 1,234 people were ordered to enlist in military service under Article 12 of the Security Services Law.

According to the first count of conscripts conducted in the first quarter, 916 soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox community were conscripted in the first quarter, an increase of about 500 compared to the corresponding period.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

