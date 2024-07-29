The Israeli army and air force are ready for war in Lebanon. But that has not stopped Israel from thinking about the economy.

The Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Colonel (retd) Eyal Zamir, arrived in India on a working visit at the head of a ministry delegation to promote strategic dialogue and security cooperation between Israel and India.

The MoD delegation met with the Director General of the Indian Ministry of Defence, the Chief of the General Staff and the heads of units of the Indian Army. The Director General presented to his colleagues the strategic situation in the Middle East and the lessons of the war, highlighting the IDF’s military and technological capabilities in various fields.

In addition, the parties discussed ways to deepen security ties between the countries’ armed forces and defence ministries in various fields.

The CEO also hosted an Israel-India Industrial Forum, led by Civet and attended by senior representatives of the Israeli and Indian defence industries, to promote dialogue, remove barriers and increase the potential for defence industrial cooperation between the Israeli and Indian industries.

The MoD delegation also visited joint production lines established by Israeli defence companies in India in support of the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ policy. India is known to be a large low-cost producer, and it would not be surprising to learn that ammunition for Israel will eventually come from India. There has already been cooperation in this area since 2021, with the Israeli defence company UVision Air Ltd. supplying its high-tech roving ammunition to the Israeli Defence Forces, the US Marines and the Indian Army.

Also on economic but food-related matters, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: reported that security concerns about the Houthis and the Red Sea are hampering cattle shipments from Fremantle in Australia to Israel.

An export ship has been waiting four weeks for permission to sail from Fremantle to Israel. The Australian Department of Agriculture is refusing to issue permits to ship beef from Australia to Israel because of fears of an attack by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s WAFarmers livestock division complains: “The livestock shipment to ‘Israel’ is ready for loading, but due to fears of an attack from Yemen, the administration is unable to give the ship the green light to reload. There is currently a great need for sheep and cattle in Israel, red meat prices have risen significantly and there is a serious shortage of supply. Australian Broadcasting Corporation: Because of threats from Yemen, only 2,728 cattle have been shipped to ‘Israel’ this year, compared to over 70,000 last year.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

