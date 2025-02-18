ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel remains in the Lebanese hills. Hamas steps back from Gaza

Israel continues to accuse Iran, to Israeli Channel 12: “Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that “The Iranians are trying to smuggle money to Hezbollah, including through Turkey – and in collaboration with it.”

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a major attack, and according to rumors it is precisely against Iran. The Israeli Defense Ministry: “A shipment of 1,800 Mk 84 heavy bombs has arrived in Israel, authorized by the new American administration.” Defense Minister Israel Katz: “A significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF. Thanks to US President Trump and the American administration for their strong position alongside the State of Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “President Trump has presented the only plan on Gaza that can work. We are ready to let people leave. So far, people have left Gaza with the help of bribes. “Let’s give them a choice,” he said.

Israel Army Radio reported that Netanyahu’s trial tomorrow was canceled based on his request to follow political and security developments. Demonstrations on Gaza Street in Jerusalem toward Netanyahu’s house to protest the intention to resume the war and demand the completion of the prisoner deal.

The issue of South Lebanon remains open, contrary to what President Aoun promised the Lebanese, Israel will not leave Lebanon. Today, IDF troops will withdraw except from five strategic points where they will remain indefinitely. The positions are: on a hill near Labbouneh, opposite the Israeli border town of Shlomi; on the top of Jabal Blat, opposite Zar’it; on a hill opposite Avivim and Malkia; on a hill opposite Margaliot; and on a hill opposite Metula. There is discontent among the ranks of Hezbollah and Amal party supporters. Many demonstrations in the areas of Beirut airport and more clashes in Houla where the population wanted to return to their homes but Israel bombed, a young girl was killed. In southern Lebanon, the IDF reports having discovered huge warehouses of weapons and ammunition.

Lebanon extends indefinitely the flight ban for Iranian airlines. The Prime Minister and the President have ordered to repress any attempt to close the airport road and to increase security at the airport for all landing planes. The quarrel arises from the fact that the Iranians wanted to participate in the funeral ceremonies of Nasrallah and Deif scheduled for February 23. Air France and Emirates join the request of the United States and Israel and cancel their flights to Lebanon on February 23, to ensure that they do not allow people to attend the funeral of Hezbollah leaders. Incidents are certainly expected on the part of the Lebanese and Lebanese citizens due to the government’s stance in favor of the United States and Israel. Aoun has promised the release of Lebanese prisoners in Israel by February 18 and is closely followed by the population who could give rise to street demonstrations if this does not happen.

General Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, received on February 17 the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Lebanon, which includes the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America and the French Republic. These are the members of the Lebanese ceasefire committee. During the meeting, the latest developments in Lebanon were reviewed, especially the Israeli withdrawal from the south, and the continued support for the Quintet and full commitment to supporting the Lebanese State were underlined.

The Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement rejected the deployment of the Lebanese Army in border towns that are still under Israeli occupation before February 25, despite Lebanon’s rejection of Israel’s request to extend its stay in the south beyond February 18.

The President of the Republic, during his meeting with UNIFIL Head of Mission General Aroldo Lázaro, renewed his condemnation of the attack on the UNIFIL convoy, stressing that investigations are underway into some of those arrested to clarify the circumstances and impose punishments against the perpetrators.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said: “a high-ranking Iranian delegation will attend Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held fruitful talks with his Lebanese counterpart on the flight crisis and stressed that they will not allow third parties to interference in the situation”.

The military wing of Hamas confirmed the killing of Mohammed Shaheen who was killed yesterday in an Israeli attack in Sidon.

The Palestine Liberation Organization has received a letter signed by the leadership of the Palestinian movement Hamas on its willingness to transfer power in the Gaza Strip to the administration and the government committee for the management of the enclave, Sky News Arabia reports, citing sources. According to the channel’s interlocutor, Hamas agreed to the transfer of power to the Palestinian Authority “after strong pressure from Egypt on the movement’s delegation visiting Cairo”.

The Yemeni resistance – Houthis – released a video titled “We will intervene militarily”, which echoes the recent words of leader Sayyid Abdulmalik. Where he says that if Israel launches an offensive to displace the population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Yemen will intervene. The US military said the Yemeni army stopped an illegal arms smuggling operation from Iran to the Houthis, which was headed to the port of Hodeidah. Among other things, engines and components for the development of drones and cruise missiles were seized.

And now a look at the military scenarios.

There were explosions at the military airport of Khalkhala, north of Suwayda, in southern Syria and local sources reported an Israeli attack on the military airport of Khalkhala. Israel, again from local Syrian sources, invades the city of Al-Asbah in the Syrian countryside of Quneitra.

In Lebanon, the IDF continues to demolish civilian homes in Yaroun. The area of ​​Labouneh, in the south, was bombed. Israeli bombings in the city of Mays al-Jabal. The Israeli army carries out mopping operations with heavy machine guns in the Ras al-Dhahr area, west of the town of Mays al-Jabal, with an incursion of enemy vehicles and tanks into the Hoshin area.

As expected, there were clashes between the Lebanese army, IDF and the civilian population. The Lebanese army continues to open a road leading to the town of Houla, which was blown up by the IDF as they prepared to enter, accompanied by the International Red Cross, to collect the girl killed, Khadija Atwiil on February 16 by IDF forces inside the town of Houla. Dozens of Lebanese stormed the village of Hula in the eastern sector today, despite the fact that IDF forces are still operating in the village and Lebanese are barred from entering. Lebanese who entered Hula began to remove the bodies of Hezbollah dead from the ruins of the village. The IDF responded to the incident and said, “After some of the suspects crossed a Lebanese Army checkpoint in the area and moved toward IDF forces, the forces opened fire to disperse the suspects.” The IDF is planting fake bodies around the city as it did today in Hula to lure people and civil defense.

Hamas official killed in Israeli drone strike in coastal city of Sidon. For the first time, and passing through the Lebanese Army base, the Israeli army invades the city of Kafarshouba. Israeli forces are roaming inside the city of Kfarshouba and have destroyed many trees. On the other side of the border, Israeli bulldozers are carrying out demolition of civilian buildings in the city of Adisa, near the settlement of Misgav Am.

An explosion occurred in the northeastern areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip. Gaza. IDF vehicles stationed near the Rafah crossing fired heavy shells. IDF drones carry out a new raid northwest of Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Parts of the IDF forces stormed the town of Al-Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem over the weekend.

The IDF stormed the town of Yatma, south of Nablus. Clashes broke out between young men and IDF forces during the assault on the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus. The Media Committee in Tulkarem Camp states: “Dozens of families besieged in the airport and Hadidah neighborhoods in the camp are living without water, electricity, medical care and a significant shortage of food.” “Occupation forces storm the town of Al-Mughayir, north of Ramallah.” IDF diesel forces storm the town of Beita, south of the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio