ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel remains in Lebanon at five strategic points. Three prisoners return, an American and a Russian. Agreement requested to release them all

European countries are developing a plan for the Gaza Strip, which would constitute an alternative to the proposal of US President Donald Trump, which provides for the resettlement of Palestinians from the enclave and its transfer under US control, writes the Financial Times newspaper. A plan very similar to that of Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abu al-Rith, stressed in an interview that: “Hamas must leave the scene if the interests of the Palestinians require it”. UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba supported Trump’s proposal to resettle the population of Gaza, acknowledging criticism from the international community but calling the move “difficult but inevitable.” “I see no alternative to what is proposed,” he added.

The Lebanese presidential administration denied the message published on the Al-Hadath channel: “The publication does not contain the truth about the agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel to extend the ceasefire until the end of Eid al-Fitr. “President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops by the date set at the end of the extension granted, on February 18.” But the speaker of the Lebanese parliament Nabih Berri and the head of the Amal movement told the press on the 14th: “Israel plans to remain in southern Lebanon after February 18. The United States informed me that Israel will withdraw from the villages of southern Lebanon on February 18, except for five localities and their access roads, where Israeli forces will remain.” We reject this plan and have communicated our rejection to the Americans. We warn that if Israeli forces remain in Lebanon, it will be the responsibility of the state and time will tell what will happen as a result.

CENTCOM issued a statement saying: “We have made significant progress, it is certain that the Lebanese army will control all population centers south of the Litani by next Tuesday.”

The Syrian government meanwhile reported that it has: “full control of the Syrian-Lebanese border. The trafficking of drugs, weapons, oil and people has been completely stopped.”

The IDF intelligence agency has spoken of Iranian efforts to smuggle military and financial aid to Hezbollah through civilian baggage that ends up on Iranian airlines landing in Beirut, as well as possibly through connecting flights from Iraq or through Turkey.

In 2022, it was revealed that the man running the smuggling network that relies on baggage on flights is none other than Rada Safi al-Din, son of Hashem Safi al-Din (killed in Beirut). His uncle is Abdullah Safi al-Din, Hezbollah’s representative in Iran. Rada is related by marriage to Qassem Soleimani’s daughter and, therefore, also to the Quds Force smuggling network. Smuggling money in diplomatic baggage between embassies is also common in Iran according to Israeli intelligence. Those previously believed to be responsible for escorting the baggage were soldiers from the Quds Force’s 840 and 190 units.

Thousands of Lebanese blocked the Beirut airport road by burning tires, in protest against the Lebanese government forcing an Iranian plane with Lebanese passengers to return to Tehran. Lebanese sources say the US is pressuring Lebanon to prevent Iranian planes from landing at Beirut International Airport.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group will release Russian prisoner Alexander Trufanov today, the Al-Quds Brigade (the group’s military wing) said. The Prisoner Information Office: Tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the first phase of the exchange agreement, 36 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and 333 prisoners from the Gaza Strip arrested after October 7 will be released.

Channel 12 reports: Netanyahu will remain silent until he receives a batch of prisoners today, so that the sixth batch does not collapse, and then he will try to pressure Hamas through mediators to get an additional batch in the middle of next week before the seventh batch on Saturday.

According to the headquarters of the families of Israeli prisoners: “The headquarters of the families of prisoners welcomes the good news of the imminent release of Yair Horn, Sagi Dekel-Han and Alexander Sasha Trubnov after 498 days of Hamas captivity.” Two of the three kidnapped prisoners who will be released tomorrow are American and Russian citizens. The Association of Families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza: “a comprehensive and immediate agreement must be reached, without stages or delays, to return all abductees”

And now a look at the open scenarios updated at 16:00.

Israel advances in two villages in Syria: al Rafid and Ruwaihina south of Quneitra. Two tanks and an armored vehicle.

According to Lebanese sources, Israel continues to booby trap a number of homes in the border town of Yaroun, in southern Lebanon.

In Gaza, the head of the government press office, Salama Maarouf, reports: “From the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, no caravan or heavy machinery has entered the Gaza Strip, and we hope that they will enter in the coming hours according to the assurances of the parties concerned.”

We follow Israel’s behavior and daily task the mediators with its violations, and we await its commitment to fulfill the commitments made in the ceasefire agreement and the start of the entry of all supplies included in the humanitarian protocol with the specified items and quantities and the dates approved for this.

The Israeli army also fired stun grenades and searched vehicles at the entrance to the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. Israel moves additional forces to Tulkarem. The ODF stormed the village of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

A security incident is reported in the town of Deir Istiya. A settler attempts to run over a farmer near an entrance to Wadi Qana.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

