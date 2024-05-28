ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel prepares for war with Lebanon. Rafah incident between Egyptian and Israeli soldiers

French President Macron met in Paris with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar (as well as the prime minister), Saudi Arabia and Jordan to discuss ways to end the war in Gaza. The meeting took place before the meeting between the head of the Mossad and the head of the CIA in Paris.

The head of the Mossad returned to Israel after meeting the head of the CIA and the Prime Minister of Qatar. During the meeting all three discussed the creation of infrastructure that would allow the start of new negotiations for the release of the abducted people. At the end of the meeting it was decided that negotiations will begin within the next week on the basis of the new proposals under the leadership of the mediators – Egypt and Qatar and with the active participation of the United States.

However, Israel has already made it clear that it has no intention of stopping the war. The Hamas spokesman said Hamas would not resume hostage negotiations as long as Israel continued military operations in the Gaza Strip. Spain, Ireland and Norway today declare their recognition of the State of Israel.

On the night between 26 and 27 May, Israel attacked again in Rafah: in a Tweet by the French MP Mathilde Panot after the Israeli attack in Rafah we read: “Genocide. Genocide. Genocide”. French President Macron: “I am outraged by the Israeli attacks that led to the death of many displaced people in Rafah, these actions must stop. There are no safe areas for Palestinian citizens in Rafah. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.”

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell after the IDF attack in Rafah: “The decision of the Hague court last week must be implemented, Israel continues the military action operation which was asked to stop. EU countries will discuss how to approach this decision. We will facilitate the deployment of the EU European Task Force to the Rafah border.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan was in Brussels with the Norwegian Foreign Minister: “Israel must face the fact that it has no right to exist without the existence of a Palestinian state. We will build a lighthouse and turn on the light in the hope that Israel can finally reach the shores of peace and security.”

Israeli Army Spokesman: Reserve units continue to increase their preparation for war in Lebanon.

Yemeni Prime Minister Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour said that Iran plays an important role in supporting the Palestinian nation and resistance, adding that Sana’a is proud to be a member of the Axis of Resistance. Yemen also blames the US for the Israeli massacre in Rafah, Gaza.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah has condemned Israel’s massacre of Palestinians in northwest Rafah, holding the United States fully responsible for the regime’s atrocities in the city.

The Houthis report that the French Navy Horizon-class air defense frigate FS CHEVALIER PAUL D 621 has left the Mediterranean Sea for France. More precisely she is going to Toulon.

In the video aired by Hamas of the Israeli soldiers killed in the Jabaliya tunnel on May 26, it is clear that the clothes and weapons belong to the Shayetet 13 special forces unit, which is the highest elite unit of the Israeli Navy. The Israeli Ministry of War explains it.

And now a look at the aggravation between Israel and Hamas updated at 3.30pm on May 27th.

Over the weekend there were demonstrations in Israel against the government in Tel Aviv. Also in Tel Aviv, the first alarm in four months was announced after at least 12 missile launches. The Al-Qassam Brigades claim attack on Tel Aviv. A bus exploded in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, causing serious injuries. Hezbollah launched a drone attack on Israel’s northern settlements on May 27. The Islamic resistance attacked Al-Malikiyah site on May 26 at 11.30pm with artillery shells. Again from the Islamic resistance we learn that an air attack with assault drones was launched on Monday 27/5/2024 on the Beit Hilal base (headquarters of the plain battalion of the 769th brigade) and on the Iron Dome platforms, taking target their crews, officers and soldiers in their positions and positions.”

The Head of the Metulla settlement said: “The Netanyahu government has made the unofficial decision to abandon the Upper Galilee. There is no agriculture, no tourism, there are no people, there is nothing here”.

According to Israeli Channel 14: Three anti-tank missiles were fired at a building in Moshav Margaliot, causing serious damage. Also from the same area but in Lebanon, the Israeli army spokesperson: “This morning, an Israeli army “Skyraider” drone crashed in Lebanese territory and the accident is being investigated.”

The al Quds claimed responsibility for the attack on the “Salem military checkpoint – Dotan military checkpoint – Ganer settlement – Merav settlement”.

According to Israeli media, in Margaliot, in the north, it was decided to close the gate of the settlement and also prevent Israeli soldiers from entering and exiting. The head of Moshav Margaliot said: “We have decided to cut off communications with the Israeli government from which Moshav Margaliot needs protection.”

In northern Gaza, soldiers from the IDF’s 460th Armored Brigade, operating in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, raided an weapons depot at a school, where they found rockets and rocket parts, as well as other weapons. MANPADS found. The al-Qassam and al Quds clash with the Israeli army in the Jabalya camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip. There are deaths and injuries on both sides.

The Al-Qassam Brigades destroy Israeli forces advancing east of the Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, with mortar fire.

Starting on May 26, the IDF launched an attack in Rafah. Intense fighting was recorded between Hamas militants and IDF forces. Air forces and heavy artillery hit targets in a given square. Israeli warplanes hit a tent city in Rafah, which the United Nations and the United States had declared a safe zone. There are deaths. Palestinian sources speak of at least 40 deaths.

On this topic, the IDF Military Advocate General, General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, in a statement states that he “directed the fact-finding and evaluation mechanism of the General Staff to investigate the strike carried out in Rafah on Sunday.

Yesterday (May 26, ed.), IAF aircraft conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Rafah area against key terrorist targets, including high-level terrorists in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria wing who directed attacks terrorists in Judea and Samaria and carried out murderous attacks against Israeli civilians.

The attack was carried out based on previous intelligence information regarding the presence of key Hamas terrorists at the site of the attack.

Prior to the attack, a number of measures were taken to reduce the risk of harming civilians not involved in the attack, including aerial surveillance, deployment of precision munitions by the IAF and additional intelligence. Based on these measurements, it was assessed that there would be no expected harm to uninvolved civilians.

Furthermore, the attack did not occur in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area, where the IDF encouraged civilians to evacuate.

The incident is being investigated by the fact-finding and evaluation mechanism of the General Staff, which is an independent body responsible for examining exceptional incidents in combat. The fact-finding and evaluation mechanism of the General Staff is investigating the circumstances of the deaths of civilians in the strike area. The IDF regrets any harm suffered by non-involved civilians during the fighting.”

The Palestinian resistance, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, denounced Israel for its latest attack on civilians in the overcrowded city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, and considered this barbaric attack the result of US support.

On the afternoon of May 27, an incident occurred between regular Israeli and Egyptian military forces. According to Israeli sources, Egyptian forces attacked Israeli soldiers in Rafah. There is still no news of casualties on either side.

Israeli Army Radio: “Israeli security officials officially confirm a firefight between Israeli army soldiers and Egyptian forces at the Rafah crossing. An investigation has been opened.”

In the West Bank, resisters target the “Homesh” settlement between Jenin and Nablus in the West Bank. According to Israeli channel 14 there is an “attempted stabbing at the Hebron gate in Jerusalem”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

