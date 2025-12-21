In September 2024, a wave of simultaneous explosions hit pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon and parts of Syria, killing dozens and wounding thousands. The explosions occurred in multiple locations within minutes and caused serious injuries consistent with near-body detonation devices.

Israel initially maintained a certain secrecy, but subsequent public statements by Israeli officials confirmed responsibility for the operation, presenting it as a targeted attack against Hezbollah’s command structure rather than a conventional military clash.

A new biography by journalist Michael Steinberger, “The Philosopher in the Valley,” claims that Palantir Technologies’ systems were used by Israel during these 2024 operations in Lebanon, including what the book calls Operation Grim Beeper, in which booby-trapped communications devices were detonated. According to the book, Israel’s demand for Palantir support was so extensive that engineers were dispatched from London to provide field assistance. These claims have attracted attention, but have not been fully corroborated by independent military disclosures.

Palantir Technologies is an American data analytics and artificial intelligence company specializing in large-scale data integration, predictive analytics, and decision support systems. Its platforms are widely used by governments and militaries for information fusion, surveillance, and targeting on the battlefield, enabling the processing of multiple data streams into real-time operational recommendations.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese stated that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Palantir has provided artificial intelligence systems enabling automatic or semi-automatic targeting in the Gaza and Lebanon theaters. UN experts described the pager explosions as a “terrifying” act that could constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, intensifying scrutiny of corporate involvement in modern warfare.

Palantir reported quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion at the end of 2024 and is now valued at over $400 billion, reinforcing the global debate over the role of private technology companies in lethal military operations and civilian harm.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

