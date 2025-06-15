ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel no longer wants US-backed UNIFIL in Lebanon. But Beirut, Hezbollah and France insist it stays

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Abdallah Salim Salam, despite tensions in southern Lebanon, said in a statement: “Lebanon is eager to renew the UNIFIL mandate.”

Salam reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to renewing the UNIFIL mandate to ensure the continued implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. He condemned repeated attacks on UNIFIL forces, warning that such actions threaten the security and stability of southern Lebanon, and called on the authorities to stop the attacks and bring those responsible to justice, stressing the need to maintain calm along the southern border.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry also condemned a recent attack on a UNIFIL soldier, stressing the importance of protecting UN peacekeeping forces and ensuring those responsible are held accountable for their actions under Lebanese and international law. The incident occurred amid rising tensions after a clash between local residents and a UNIFIL patrol that entered an area without Lebanese army escort, highlighting growing tensions between some southern villages and international peacekeeping forces.

On June 11, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hajj Mohammad Raad, received French Presidential Envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro. Deputy Raad received Le Drian. The meeting addressed political developments, repeated Israeli aggression and the build-up of UNIFIL forces. The meeting took place in the presence of Hezbollah’s Head of Arab and International Relations, Ammar al-Moussawi, at the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc headquarters in Haret Hreik.

Le Drian also highlighted the efforts made by France to organize a conference for the reconstruction of southern Lebanon and the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission. The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc confirmed the party’s interest in discussing the reform bills submitted to Parliament and also reiterated the party’s position in support of the state’s position on the extension of UNIFIL forces.

The Israeli side has a different opinion: in an article by Zoe Levornik and Sarit Zehavi of the Alma Center think tank, the authors write: “At the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006, under Resolution 1701, the international force UNIFIL (together with the Lebanese Army) was given the mandate and responsibility to operate in southern Lebanon, to monitor and prevent Hezbollah activities in the area south of the Litani River. Since then, and for 18 years, UNIFIL has clearly failed in its assigned mission, and therefore its mandate should be revoked immediately. On June 8, 2025, it was reported that Israel and the United States had decided to end UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon. This news has not yet been confirmed, but if accurate, it is the right decision.”

And again: “Until the 2023 war, UNIFIL allowed Hezbollah to establish itself in southern Lebanon without intervention. The amount of weapons and equipment recovered by the IDF during the war indicates UNIFIL’s total failure. The IDF found uniforms, bags and motorcycles belonging to Hezbollah operatives, ready to be used in a planned invasion of Israel. Hezbollah’s level of military preparedness in southern Lebanon was truly alarming, with weapons caches and delivery systems scattered throughout the area, echoing patterns observed in Gaza. The threat to residents of northern Israel was immediate and significant. All of this was in open areas, where UNIFIL has full freedom to patrol, and this is part of its responsibilities.”

“Hezbollah’s tunnel network has also been built over the years without any interruption and, in some cases, right next to UNIFIL positions, raising serious questions about whether personnel were unaware of their existence and the purpose for which they were built: a planned invasion of northern Israeli communities by Hezbollah forces.”

“During the war, UNIFIL not only failed to prevent Hezbollah operations and rocket fire into Israel, but also interfered and hindered the IDF’s ability to operate in the area. UNIFIL refused to abandon its positions and allowed Hezbollah to use its personnel as human shields.”

“Since the ceasefire was declared, occurred on 27 November 2024, there has been no significant change in UNIFIL’s ability to operate in the 1701 area against Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts (see article from February 2025), in contrast to promotional content published by the organization in the media and on social networks, which seek to highlight its alleged contribution to rehabilitation and security in southern Lebanon.”

“In recent months, several incidents have been documented in which UNIFIL forces operating in southern Lebanon, especially when unaccompanied by the Lebanese Army, have been expelled from villages and even attacked by residents, Hezbollah supporters and, possibly, even Hezbollah operatives (see article from early May 2025).”

“As part of the ceasefire agreement, a monitoring mechanism has been established in southern Lebanon that includes the United States, France, the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL. Israel uses this mechanism when it detects violations of the ceasefire. The Lebanese Army has indeed stepped up its monitoring activities in southern Lebanon and, although implementation remains only partial, there has been a marked improvement in its readiness to act.”

“UNIFIL describes itself as a key conduit between the Lebanese Army and the IDF. However, the reality does not support this claim, as most communications are conducted through the United States. The existence of the new mechanism, combined with UNIFIL’s inability or unwillingness to act, has made it more redundant than ever.”

“In response to criticism of its ineffectiveness, UNIFIL staff have previously stated that the organization’s mandate is focused on monitoring, support and humanitarian assistance, and that it is not authorized to intervene militarily or operate in “private” areas against Hezbollah activities. This interpretation once again raises the question: what, then, is UNIFIL’s actual contribution to maintaining security along the Israel-Lebanon border? If the objective is humanitarian aid, it would be better handled by UN agencies or organizations specialized in such efforts, not by a force whose primary mission is “peacekeeping.”

“It is clear that the problem lies not in the mandate itself, but in the willingness of the force to carry out its primary mission. Even under the current limited mandate, much more could have been done to counter Hezbollah’s military deployment in southern Lebanon, which emerged during the war.”

“Over the years, UNIFIL has had numerous opportunities to improve and play its role, particularly in light of repeated warnings from Israel. Yet, no concrete attempt has been made to change the conduct of the organization. There is no reason to believe that the renewal of the mandate, even with improvements, will bring about the change needed to make UNIFIL’s presence in southern Lebanon relevant and effective in maintaining the security of both Israel and Lebanon.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

