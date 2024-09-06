ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel: maximum alert in the Netzer corridor. Clashes in the West Bank. Containers in the sea due to the Houthi maritime blockade

Concern in the Jewish community after the shooting in Munich by a man near the Israeli Consulate, on the day of commemoration for the events of 1972, when 11 Israeli athletes were killed during the Olympic Games.

A man opened fire on a police station in the center of Munich and the police wounded him with return fire. The man was neutralized and Bild learned that the man wanted to hit the police station.

Vladimir Putin, from the economic forum said that: “Moscow will do everything possible to resolve the difficult and long crisis in the Middle East”, “The United States, in his opinion, cannot be considered in this sense a country with neutral positions, this is the problem”.

On the fifth of September many posts dedicated to the Houthis. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on the X platform: “The US has failed to deter the Houthis and this weakness of the US administration is dangerous.”

British website UNHERD: “The Yemeni naval blockade in the Red Sea has become stronger than ever today and the US military has given up trying to lift it. This should be major news. A group of Yemeni militants has closed one of the world’s most important trade routes and the US Navy has surrendered. However, we do not want to talk about this.”

“We no longer know how to talk about what is happening in the Red Sea. The US Navy is supposed to be the most powerful navy in the world?!”

On the day commemorating the birth of the prophet, Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi gave his usual Thursday speech to the Yemeni people. A very political speech in which the focus was on jihad and the defense of the people of Gaza. He called on Arab countries to support the cause of Gaza and on groups in the Strip not to be divided when faced with the choices to be made.

And again from the social sphere we learn: “Due to the closure of the Red Sea to Israeli ships, the MSC Antonia ship has lost approximately 46 new containers off the coast of South Africa, in addition to numerous containers on board damaged due to bad weather in the region and waves expected to be up to five meters high”.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority (UKMTO) reported that ships in the Red Sea have received a notification from an entity claiming to be a maritime authority, asking them to use their AIS system and provide updates on their current position.

The IDF in a statement said: “From northern Israel to the Gulf of Eilat; successful interceptions by Israeli Navy missile boats. The forces of the Israeli Navy missile boat flotilla (Flotilla 3) are working closely with the Israeli Air Force on defensive missions. The forces have carried out several successful interceptions in various combat arenas, including the first operational interception by the Sa’ar 6-class corvettes in the Red Sea arena since their arrival in Israel. The naval defense systems installed on the missile boats also serve as a significant force multiplier for the troops on the ground.”

Director of Sanaa Airport Khaled Al-Shayef reported a political incident: “The Saudi authorities prevent the Yemeni plane bound for Amman from crossing its airspace and force it to return to Sanaa despite it having completed all the necessary procedures.”

And now a look at the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah situation updated at 15:00 on September 5.

Nearly 100 rocket and artillery strikes from Lebanon toward northern Israel were counted on September 4.

The IDF is on high alert and is increasing its forces in the Netzer corridor, fearing that a large number of Gaza residents intend to move from the southern Gaza Strip to the north. This comes after false messages circulated on social media in recent days that the IDF will allow residents from the southern Gaza Strip to cross to the north. This could also indicate a diversionary action to attack Israel.

Lebanese sources report a long series of attacks in southern Lebanon: Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the city of Mays al-Jabal; Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the Jabal al-Sadana area and the city of Shebaa. Further Israeli airstrikes near the Litani River area on the outskirts of Zawtar town, Alman Farm near Deir Siryan, and again near the Salhani area near the village of Ramiah. According to Lebanese sources, a single airstrike involved 14 simultaneous Israeli attacks. The Israeli military released footage and confirmed the wave of airstrikes, claiming to have attacked 10 primed launch sites.

In response, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon says its fighters targeted the Al-Marj site with rockets; Israeli artillery positions in Zaoura with a barrage of Katyusha rockets; bombed the new settlement of Naut Mordechai for the first time; launched a combined attack with a swarm of assault marches and Katyusha rockets against the Ramot Naftali barracks; and an attack with a squadron of assault drones on the Sahel battalion headquarters in the Beit Hilal barracks; attack with a squadron of assault drones on the new headquarters of the 300th Western Brigade, south of the Ya’ra Barracks.

Sirens sound in Iefte, in the Upper Galilee and in Ramot Naftali three times; in Dovev, in northern Israel.

From Gaza, a new alarm from the al-Qassam Brigades: “Time is running out”. The reference is to the Israeli hostages in the hands of jihadist groups. Palestinian sources speak of 27 dead and dozens injured due to the bombing by Israel of various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on September 5. Israeli planes opened fire towards the eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south-east of Gaza City. Palestinian sources speak of Israeli artillery shelling against the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The number of deaths near the Kamal Adwan hospital, in the north of the Gaza Strip, rises to four.

Israeli aircraft bombed areas north of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The IDF explained in a statement that: “Last night, based on IDF and ISA intelligence information, IAF aircraft conducted a targeted attack against Hamas operatives operating in a command and control center used by Hamas organizations and Islamic Jihad, which was embedded in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian area. The command and control center was used by terrorists as a terrorist infrastructure from which terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel were planned and directed. The attack was conducted to remove an immediate threat.”

Clashes were also reported in the West Bank starting on the night of September 4. Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkar Battalion claimed the use of an explosive device aimed at an Israeli D9 bulldozer in the Nablus Street axis. They also speak of “violent clashes with Israeli forces storming the Nour Shams camp with live ammunition and explosive devices”. The same scene is unfolding in Tulkaram. Armed clashes with Israeli army forces in the city of Jenin. The IDF claims to have eliminated a cell linked to Hamas during counter-terrorism activity in the Tubas area, “an IDF aircraft struck an armed cell operating in the area”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/