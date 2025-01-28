ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel knows the names of 25 living prisoners: three more will return on January 30. Clashes in Lebanon between Israeli and Lebanese soldiers: 22 dead. Trump gives Israel Mk-84 bunker-busting bombs

John Bolton calls on Israel to strike Iran immediately, warning that action must be taken before aid arrives from Russia and China.

US President Donald Trump is reversing the Biden administration’s decision and ordering the Pentagon to deliver one-ton bunker-busting bombs to Israel. 1,800 Mk-84 bombs, stuck in the United States for more than six months, will be loaded and shipped to Israel in the coming days. The bomb is the largest in a series of Mk-80 type aerial bombs. It has a nominal weight of 908 kg, but its actual weight can vary slightly from the nominal weight, depending on the version, from 896 kg to 947 kg. The body is made of metal. It is filled with 429 kg of Tritonal explosive. The bomb is capable of penetrating 380 mm of metal or 3.3 meters of concrete. Some of the bombs are already in Israel in US warehouses and are expected to be delivered to the IDF soon.

Trump said he is pressuring Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from Gaza and to present a plan to “simply cleanse” the territory. Both states said no to Trump’s request. Special sources for Al-Arabiya TV: “Turkey will accept deported prisoners from Jerusalem”.

Despite the Lebanese president saying there is no need to extend the Israeli stay in Lebanon to 15 days, the United States officially announces it. They said that the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has been extended for another three weeks until February 18. This concerns the complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. The wording is unclear. The three countries will also begin talks on the return of captured Lebanese prisoners after October 7, 2023, according to the White House. Mikati confirmed on January 26 that the Lebanese government confirms the continuation of the ceasefire agreement until February 18. Benjamin Gantz supported Netanyahu’s recent decisions in Lebanon and Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron “asked” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw Israeli troops from southern Lebanon. UNIFIL also said that the Israeli army must refrain from shooting civilians inside Lebanese territory.

An American C-17A military transport aircraft took off from Ramstein Air Base (Germany) to Nevatim Air Base (Israel), after which the aircraft, after being loaded, flew in three hours to Rzeszow Airport (Poland). All this takes place in the context of a meeting between the Ukrainian ambassador and the Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, at which the possible transfer to Ukraine of weapons and equipment captured by Israel in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza was discussed.

Israel has received from Hamas a list containing information on the conditions of all hostages who will be released in the first phase of the deal, Netanyahu’s office said. In addition, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Hamas will release three more hostages on the 30th, in addition, Hamas reported that it will deliver 8 bodies with the freed hostages in the coming weeks. According to Reuters, the Hamas list contains the list of 25 living hostages out of 33 scheduled for release.

A statement from the Lebanese Army reads: “The army continues to accompany residents returning to the southern border towns and to stand alongside them in confronting the Israeli enemy, in accordance with its national duty, in light of the enemy’s insistence on targeting soldiers and residents, causing a large number of martyrs and injuries, and its blatant refusal to respect the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from Lebanese territory.”

In parallel, the army is completing its entry and deployment in several southern towns, calls on citizens to respect the directives of military units, and confirms that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – UNIFIL and the five-member committee that supervises the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. On January 26, numerous clashes broke out between Lebanese returning to the areas near the Litani and the Israeli army.

And now a look at the military situations updated at 16:00 on January 27.

As of January 26, the day the agreement between Hezbollah and Israel expired, the Lebanese civilians of the south have made their decision: “no barrier, rubble or Israeli checkpoint will stop them. After 60 days of ceasefire, we demand the return to our homes, to our city, even though Israel refuses to withdraw. This is resilience. This is liberation. The land belongs to its people and they are determined to rebuild it, regardless of the challenges.” It was heard in interviews on Lebanese TV.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 22 Lebanese were killed by Israeli soldiers who shot unarmed civilians on Lebanese soil. About 124 were injured. The Lebanese have nevertheless returned to their hometowns. Residents of Houla are waiting for the completion of the army deployment in the town before entering.

The Lebanese army has begun redeployment in Aytaroun, Mays Al-Jabal and Houla. The Lebanese army is leading convoys of returnees to the town of Mays al-Jabal, from where Israeli forces are expected to withdraw. Not deterred by the Lebanese government’s decision to extend the Israeli withdrawal to February 18, residents of the southern town of Houla, with the presence of the Lebanese army, liberated their town, pushing Israeli forces away.

People in Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon welcome the army with howls, scattering roses and rice, and ringing church bells. A member of the Lebanese army was injured after residents of Markaba were shot.

A map posted on social media shows the villages in the border strip where the Israeli military is trying to prevent Lebanese residents from returning, and the others where they have returned. Towns in red are Kafr-Kila, Aadayse, Markaba, Houla, Mays El Jabal, Blida, Rab El Thalathine, Aitaroun.

According to journalist Ghassan Saud, who quotes a military source: “The occupation forces have left all the villages in the south, except Al-Bustan, Marwahin and the Labouneh hills.”

On January 27, the Lebanese army set up a checkpoint at the entrance of Bani Hayyan towards Markaba and the municipality began to open and pave the roads and the entrance towards Wadi Al-Saluqi. If the army stays here, and with the locals returned to Hula, the Israeli army should no longer advance towards the Sluqi Valley and the Hujair Valley.

Two deaths were also recorded in southern Lebanon from Israeli gunfire on January 27.

In Gaza, the Governor of the Monetary Authority said that starting today, January 28, the banking system will resume operations in the Gaza Strip. The first phase involves the opening of three or four branches in the regions of Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat. Crowds of Gazans gathered in the Rashid neighborhood, near Zizer Netzer. Civilians return to the destroyed Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip after a 15-month absence.

Wounded by explosive devices in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 14 Correspondent: “The Israeli political level is instructing the army to expand the operation to include other areas in the northern West Bank.” Yesterday, the assault on Tulkarem began. There were deaths and injuries. Local sources in the West Bank report that settler militias are deployed on the road near the Yitzhar settlement, south of Nablus, and are attacking Palestinian vehicles.

The IDF wrote in a statement: “During a joint IDF and ISA anti-Hamas operation on January 27, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ihab Abu Atiwi, a Hamas man who served as the head of the Hamas organization in Tulkarem, and another member. Abu Atiwi was involved in numerous shooting attacks, including an attack on an Israeli vehicle at the Ramin intersection on July 16, 2024, in which three Israeli citizens were injured. His elimination is part of the intensive counter-terrorism operations conducted by the ISA and IDF against Hamas networks in Northern Samaria. Also, recently, as part of the counter-terrorism efforts in Judea and Samaria, the IDF, ISA and the Israeli Border Police Force launched an operation in Tulkarem.”

Attack on Nour Shams camp on the afternoon of January 27, two dead and four injured by Israeli strikes.

The Islamic Resistance targeted Israeli forces with an explosive device in Jenin. Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion reported in a post: “Our fighters managed to detonate a Sejil-type guided explosive device in a gathering of soldiers and military vehicles resulting in confirmed injuries.” The IDF continues to blow up homes inside the Jenin camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/