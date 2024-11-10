ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel – Iran, both are thinking of a preventive attack. Israel fears Khorramshahr-4

While the world is trying to understand what Donald Trump’s choice will be in foreign policy, Iran and Israel continue to take measures. While Israel spoke of its intentions to attack Iran “preemptively”; Tehran announced that it intends to execute four Israeli spies and that it is considering a preventive attack against Tel Aviv.

The Israeli fear is that Iran could hit Israeli desalination plants this time, in this they agree with the American secret services. The facilities could be hit by the new weapon recently demonstrated by Iran: the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile.

Khoramshahr-4 is the fourth generation of Iran’s Khorramshahr missile series, unveiled on May 25, 2023 by the Iranian Ministry of Defense. The range of this missile is 2,000 km, and its 1,500 kg warhead is considered one of the heaviest warheads on Iranian missiles.

The use of hypergolic fuel, the advanced “Arvand” engine, the speed of Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere, and the ability to guide and control the warhead in the intermediate-phase exoatmosphere are among the distinctive features of Khorramshahr-4.

According to official military sources, the range of the Khorramshahr-4 missile is up to 2,000 km; but based on some facts, it seems that the missile’s range is intentionally declared lower than its actual range. Experts believe that the actual range of this missile is up to 4000 km.

According to Iran, more precisely the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh: “80 targets can be hit by firing a single Khorramshahr 4 missile”. According to military experts, it can be assumed that the missile supports the use of a cluster warhead that can transform it into smaller rockets.

Iranian military analysts claim that this missile has a range of over 2,000 kilometers and carries a cluster warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms. The warhead contains 80 explosive charges (submunitions) weighing 18 kilograms each, which can cover a large area. The speed of the rocket in the terminal phase of flight is 12 thousand km/h.

The use of such ballistic missile systems, such as the Khorramshahr, could lead to the destruction of air bases and natural gas facilities. This could seriously damage Israel’s energy infrastructure and aircraft in space open.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

