According to the Financial Times, Israel plans to increase its debt by $60 billion, raise taxes and increase defense spending. Government hiring will be halted and tax increases will be doubled.

In the last quarter, Israel’s economy contracted by 20%, 300,000 reservists were called up for military service and tens of thousands of people were forced to move north and south. 150,000 Palestinian workers are not from the West Bank, there is a huge labor shortage and social stagnation.

Although Israel tried to keep the numbers low, 800,000 people had to leave their seats. In total, 700,000 to 1 million Israelis have left the country. There is no Palestinian workforce, tourism has decreased by 70%, a worldwide boycott of Israeli companies has been announced, more effective than expected.

With the country’s social and economic life at a standstill, rocket attacks in the north and south, protests in the center and a potential intifada in the West Bank, the current situation in Israel is worse than ever.

And despite the Financial Times’ revelations, Israel has no intention of stopping and is instead planning an operation against Rafah and the border with Lebanon is also heating up.

Israel is losing ground to its supporters and allies. Colombia has stopped buying weapons and other countries will follow this path having cheaper defense technology available such as Russian or Iranian. Not only is the issue of humanitarian aid weighing on Tel Aviv: “deliberately starving the Palestinians”, said Michael Fakhri, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food.

Hunger and severe malnutrition are widespread in the Gaza Strip, where some 2.2 million Palestinians face severe shortages resulting from Israel’s destruction of food supplies and severe restrictions on the flow of food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies. Aid trucks and Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid came under Israeli fire.

“There is no reason to intentionally block the passage of humanitarian aid or intentionally destroy small-scale fishing vessels, greenhouses and orchards in Gaza, other than to deny people access to food,” Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur United on the right to food. He told the Guardian. For the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, says that denying food is a war crime and constitutes “a situation of genocide”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

