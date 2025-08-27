ISRAELHAMASWAR Israel Ignores Mediators. Demolition of Gaza City and Bombing Continue. Raid on Ramallah

While Israel completely ignores the mediators’ request and chooses not to respond, Lindsey Graham, a member of the US delegation to Lebanon, states: “Israel will not look at Lebanon differently unless Hezbollah is disarmed.”

Amal and Hezbollah have repeatedly reiterated that disarmament will not lead to Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and are therefore reluctant. According to Lebanese political analysts: “Tel Aviv has no real intention of offering commitments to Lebanon following the government’s move to disarm the Resistance, with Netanyahu’s statements serving only as political cover, in the absence of concrete benefits for Beirut.”

Amit Segal, an Israeli journalist, reports: “After a three-hour cabinet meeting, government ministers arrived at the celebrations for the recognition of 17 settlements in Benjamin.” The mini-cabinet meeting reviewed the security situation on all fronts.

Channel 13 reports on the closure of major roads across Israel due to protests demanding a deal for the return of hostages. Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation into the journalists killed at Al-Nasser Hospital has been closed: “A camera was installed in the hospital suspected of monitoring the activities of our forces. Six of the victims of the incident are Hamas and Jihad militants. One of them even participated in the October 7 massacre. The Israeli military is investigating the decision-making process and authorizations for the attack.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry: “Israel must halt its military operation in Gaza.”

“Hamas has accepted favorable terms for Israel, but Israel apparently does not want to reach an agreement on Gaza,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated.

Oxfam spokesperson Chris McIntosh stated on August 26 that large quantities of life-saving aid are still piled up at the Gaza border, awaiting shipment, while famine threatens the population.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on August 26. According to sources among the Kurdish self-defense units, members of the former Ahrar al-Sharqiya group, now part of the Syrian National Army, were sent to Deir ez-Zor.

An Israeli plane was targeting a farmer in the town of #Mays_al-Jabal, but the bomb exploded in mid-air. Israeli bombs on Kfar Kila. On August 26, social media and some media outlets reported that the eighth newly created Israeli site is under construction in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese “resistance” social media: “There is a red line hundreds of meters ahead of the blue line. The Israeli army drew it on maps after withdrawing from the border towns. This line created a buffer zone, which later became a fully occupied area from Ras al-Naqoura to the heights of Mount Hermon. The IDF moves through this area with an infantry force or, occasionally, with small quad bikes. From there, it occasionally moves towards certain towns and bombs the remaining civilian homes.”

The five points known as main positions were established by Israel, from which it erected imposing barricades, fortified bunkers, and watchtowers: Tallet al-Hamams, the main Markaba-Hula road, Tallet Jal al-Deir/Aitaroun, Jabal Blat/west of Ramyeh, and the Labouneh area.

The IDF has established a new position at Khallet al-Mahafer, south of the city. Adaisseh, part of which is located on restricted land. In Kfar Kila, the IDF maintains a fortified guard post right on the wall during the retreat from the city. There is no new position like the other six.

70 people have been killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip since dawn on August 26. The IDF targeted a popular market on Fahmi Bey Street, east of Gaza City. Massive demolitions of buildings in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City continue.

The IDF launched a large-scale and unusual operation this morning in central Ramallah with the participation of the Border Guard and Duvdevan forces. As part of the operation, the forces will close some currency exchange offices and confiscate their funds. The Hebrew website Arutz Sheva reports: It is estimated that around one million shekels, earmarked for terrorism, were seized in Ramallah. The inventory of the confiscated funds is still underway. All assets of Al-Ajouli Money Exchanges in Ramallah were confiscated and employees arrested. Settlers uprooted at least 2,000 olive trees from Palestinian land in the village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah.

