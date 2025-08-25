ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel – Houthis, hackers are taking action

Hackers are also working in Yemen and against Houthi-led Sanaa. Apparently, destroying the Ansar Allah threat to Israel will not be as simple as the United States hopes.

Technical teams from the Yemeni government’s Ministry of Communications and Information (Sanaa) have successfully repelled and neutralized a cyberattack conducted by a Saudi hacker group known as “S4uD1Pwnz.” This incident marks the third foreign cyberattack against Yemeni websites. The previous two attacks were carried out by a hacker group based in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a post, the Houthi Cyber ​​Unit wrote: “On Monday, several Yemeni governorates experienced a fixed internet outage, lasting approximately 20 minutes before service was gradually restored. Residents confirmed that 4G internet service continues to be disrupted despite the restoration of fixed internet service. This is the second attack. A hacker group calling itself “S4uD1Pwnz” claimed responsibility for the attack and announced that it had carried out an attack on the Yemeni telecommunications and internet network “YemenNet” in government-controlled areas in Sana’a. The group expects the attack to extend to several governorates, potentially causing internet service disruptions.”

In retaliation, Yemen targeted the Absher platform, affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of the Interior. This platform electronically connects all Saudi government departments and serves 21 million users, offering 200 e-services, including online services for passports, traffic, and civil affairs.

Cyberattacks on Yemeni websites suggest that Israel has organized a comprehensive operation to target Yemen, involving air, cyber, intelligence, security, and economic strategies. Following the failure of a U.S. naval operation in Yemen, Israeli officials now appear to recognize that dismantling the Yemeni front will require a large-scale, coordinated effort over a prolonged period.

It is no coincidence that U.S. officials admit their failure to block arms shipments to the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis (Ansar Allah) are still arming themselves with the help of Iran, and efforts by the United States and its allies to disrupt the group’s supply lines have been ineffective, Al-Arabiya reported on August 19, citing US officials.

In recent weeks, forces loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government, a US ally, have seized two arms shipments bound for the Houthis, one from Iran containing advanced anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and another from China containing advanced drones.

