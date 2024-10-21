ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel defends itself by building defense points also in the Golan

Israel wants to enter Lebanon only 3 kilometers deep. Diplomatic sources reported this and revealed to the newspaper al-Akhbar that “the last message given to the Americans by Israel on Lebanon indicated that Israel wants to enter Lebanon 3 kilometers deep and will leave it after operating in this area”.

Also according to the newspaper al-Akhbar: “Israel is not thinking of establishing itself there, but will try to complete the mission as soon as possible”.

According to al-Akhbar, the Americans had understood that “Israel is determined to turn the entire area into a scorched area, adding that they will not allow anything to stop it or hinder its work, in terms of ceasefire and talks”. And indeed the bombing and the commitment of the five Israeli divisions would go in that direction.

According to Reuters, Israel could try to expand the war through the Golan Heights. In a sign that Israel wants to expand its ground operations against Hezbollah while strengthening its defenses, an operation conducted in the Heights: Israeli troops have cleared areas of mines and established new barriers on the border between the Golan Heights from Israel and a demilitarized strip on the border with Syria.

The move suggests that Israel could try to strike Hezbollah for the first time from further east along the border with Lebanon, at the same time creating a safe area from which it can freely reconnoiter the armed group and prevent its infiltration, a number of sources said.

While demining activity was reported, sources speaking to Reuters revealed additional unreported details that showed Israel was moving the fence separating the DMZ to the Syrian side and digging more fortifications in the area.

While the IDF is doing this, the Syrian army is not even allowed to build a wooden shack near that border area as it is being shelled by Israel.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/