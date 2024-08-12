ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel counts: deficit at 8.1%. Eilat port collapses due to Houthi attacks

According to Reuters, the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom has stored blood supplies in a fortified underground warehouse called the National Marcus Blood Service Center near Ramla, hazardous and flammable materials have been removed from production facilities and municipal authorities are checking bomb shelters, water and supplies. Preparations for the darkest days.

In these days of skyrocketing tensions, millions of euros/dollars have evaporated. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance reported by The Times of Israel, “Israel’s” budget deficit reached 8.1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 12-month period ending in July, amounting to $2.2 billion.

This is nearly double the deficit recorded at the end of 2023, which was 4.2 percent of GDP and exceeded Israel’s 2024 deficit target of 6.6 percent. The deficit has been exacerbated by Israel’s spending of tens of billions of dollars on the war in Gaza since October. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron warned in late May that the total military and civilian costs of the war for Israel from 2023 to 2025 are expected to reach NIS 253 billion ($67 billion).

Not to mention the economic district in Eilat, the port has not been working for months due to Houthi attacks, on August 7, the director of the port said: “If we commit not to lay off workers for 4 months, that means we would have to spend NIS 14 million to get aid worth only NIS 6.5 million.” He then rejected Knesset mediation. Knesset member Almog Cohen: “The situation in the port of Eilat is catastrophic and the damage is severe for workers and suppliers, and the loss of the port is a major blow.”

Knesset Economic Committee Chairman David Bitan called for the recovery of profits made by the port of Eilat last year after refusing to freeze layoffs. The port has filed for bankruptcy.

Now the fear in the ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israel is that Hezbollah will strike at the northern facilities. The local press reads: “In the north there are chemical facilities worth $31 billion, technology facilities worth $76 billion, power plants worth $9 billion, food processing facilities worth $12 billion.” It took 34 years to build them, and now a clash with Hezbollah could destroy everything in a matter of hours.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

