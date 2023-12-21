ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel continues attacks in the Gaza Strip. Cosco: stop navigation in the Red Sea. Houthis mine the waters of Bab-el Mandeb

The BBC reports the text of the draft resolution on Israel and the Gaza Strip, for the UN Security Council: the parties must commit to guaranteeing the safety of civilians, maintaining the ceasefire and humanitarian corridors throughout the territory Gaza Strip for several days and will immediately release all abducted persons. The resolution supports the concept of a “two-state solution”, under which the Gaza Strip is part of a Palestinian state.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US-led anti-Houthi operation in the Red Sea has already begun and ships have been deployed. Meanwhile, the Houthis have begun planting mines in the Bab-el Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, after the United States and a coalition of 9 other states announced the imminent start of a military operation against Yemen. The latest maritime giant to block exports via the Red Sea was the Chinese COSCO.

But that is not all. the northern Yemeni army, that of Ansarallah, is marching and preparing for the detachments of the US-led coalition. All this while Hamas media posted a photo of Haniyeh, Hamas meeting Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister in Doha.

France has announced that sanctions will be imposed on Jewish settlers involved in violence against Palestinians. Foreign Minister Colonna: “We have decided to act against some radical Israeli settlers. I have witnessed the violence committed by these radical settlers and it is unacceptable.”

A New York Times poll finds just 33% of Americans support President Biden’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, compared to 57% who do not. 46% think Trump would do a better job. Also included is a segmentation of US support for Israel and the Palestinians by age group, party and racial breakdown.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the perimeter fence with the Gaza Strip said: “Khan Yunis has become the new capital of terrorism – we will not stop our operations there until we have brought senior Hamas officials to justice. ground operation will extend to other places.”

The IDF Spokesperson reported that 1,500 tunnel shafts have been discovered since the start of the war. IDF death toll in Gaza rises to 134.

As the fighting began, the IDF destroyed Hamas’s years-old air surveillance, warning and communications system, which was hidden inside boilers on the roofs of civilian buildings in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the Israeli Air Force, in collaboration with the secret services and the Shin Bet, deprived Hamas of the possibility of obtaining an overall picture of the air situation. Furthermore, since the start of hostilities, some senior Hamas air force officers responsible for UAVs, loitering munitions and surface-to-air missiles have been eliminated.

And now a look at the worsening of the Israel – Hamas conflict.

In the southern Gaza Strip, in Rafah, where the border crossing of the same name is located, the IDF launched a series of air strikes in the area of the Kuwait hospital. Based on footage taken from a nearby building, the attacks occurred north of the medical facility, in the area of schools and the Awad Shabana Ali mosque. At the moment it is known that several dead and more than five dozen injured have been delivered to hospital in Kuwait. The search for the victims is underway at the place of arrival. There are also reports of victims in the nearby Al-Shawut refugee camp and of the wounding of Al-Jazeera journalist Moaz Mohsen.

Meanwhile, in the south of the enclave, IDF soldiers continue to fight in the dense urban area of Khan Yunis. At the same time, Israeli troops resumed the offensive at the Ibn al-Nafis school: if they advance to this area, they will be able to bring the As-Suraij settlement into the “cauldron”. The IDF also launched heavy air strikes on Khan Yunis on December 20. The Al-Qassam Brigades have released a new video of the destruction of Israeli armored vehicles and personnel in Khan Yunis.

Against the backdrop of the partial Internet shutdown in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces continue to engage in the constant destruction of various infrastructure. Video footage of the explosion of 56 houses in the Shajaya (Al-Judaida) area has appeared online. It is in this area that the IDF has been fighting hard over the past week and three prisoners were killed by friendly fire. According to war analysts in the social sphere, Israel is adopting the “scorched earth tactic”. Israeli troops managed to advance from the Al-Judaida area towards the center of Gaza City. According to Palestinian media, IDF units are located near the Baptist Hospital. This is also confirmed by footage of the Israelis demolishing the Hamas memorial in Palestine Square, which is located near the medical facility.

Israel’s attacks also continue in southern Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces say they have targeted artillery targets in southern Lebanon amid repeated clashes with Hezbollah. The report states that a rocket was recently fired at Metula and landed in an open area. Launch pad hit. On December 20, at least 6 Israeli airstrikes targeted Aita Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters reported attacks on five Israeli settlements, including Kiryat Shmona, where one of the rockets hit a residential building.

On December 20, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for: 3 attacks against the Israeli army; Al-Abad military site at 2pm. Al-Rahib military site with Burkan rocket at 4.10pm. Artillery batteries in Kherbet Ma’ar at 4.15pm.

Hezbullah released a statement saying it fired air defense at two Israeli helicopters to force them to leave Lebanon’s airspace and end their mission. The incident was recognized by the Israeli army. During that event, at least one Israeli helicopter was spotted firing rockets.

There is also unrest on the Israeli-Syrian border: in response to the firing of four shots from Syria on the Golan Heights, Israeli troops launched a Lynx MLRS attack on the province of Damascus. Additionally, the Jordanian Air Force targeted drug dealers’ warehouses and workshops in the Syrian cities of Bakka and Dibina, as well as southeast of Es-Suwayda.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

