ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel considers a preemptive strike against the Axis. Houthis mass resources and men in Sanaa

Yedioth Ahronoth: “Israel is distributing satellite phones to government ministers for fear that communication networks could be targeted by Iran or Hezbollah”. The level of tension in Israel is therefore high, especially in Haifa and Tel Aviv. Where Israel’s critical infrastructure is located. Biden discussed with Netanyahu the possibility of “new defensive military deployments” by the United States to support Israel. The US president said: “I am very concerned about the tense situation in the Middle East”. “The killing of Haniyeh does not help achieve a ceasefire”.

A US Navy RQ-4C Triton reconnaissance UAV monitors Lebanon and Syria in anticipation of an Iranian attack on Israel. According to CNN: “In the United States, it is estimated that an attack similar to the one on the night of the Iranian missiles and drones on April 14 will take place within a few days. This time, they expect the response to be broader and more complex, especially in the context of the scale of coordination of the attack on several fronts.”

According to Channel 12: “Israel is coordinating with friendly countries to intercept any Iranian attack, as happened last April. Channel 14: “It is possible that Israel will launch a preemptive strike before being attacked.”

According to a Channel 14 poll, 61% of settlers are in favor of launching a preemptive strike against the axis of resistance and 35% of settlers are in favor of a limited battle and a political agreement. 4% do not know.

In Israel, there is a 20% increase in the purchase of essential goods and in the food supply. Hundreds of Israelis are stranded in airports around the world, unable to return home due to the closure of air traffic and airports in Israel.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid calls on Netanyahu: “Stop listening to Ben Gvir and stop the war.” He was joined by Yitzhak Brik in Maariv, who said: “I say, loudly, categorically and clearly, that based on all the facts, the Israeli military will not be able to achieve victory over Hamas in light of the current reality.”

Meanwhile, speculation about the attack that led to the death of Ismail Haniyeh is growing. According to the Jewish website of Barak Ravid – Walla: “Two informed sources have confirmed to me that Haniyeh was assassinated by the Israeli Mossad with an explosive device planted in his room. Israel knew in advance where Haniyeh lived in Tehran and planted a bomb there using artificial intelligence.”

The IDF, meanwhile, continued to target Hamas leaders. A joint IDF and Shin Bet statement read: “Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul, accused of being a member of the Qassam elite forces and participating in the October 7 attacks, was killed.”

“As part of his role in the military wing, Al-Ghoul instructed other operatives on how to record operations and was actively involved in recording and publicizing attacks against IDF troops. His field activities were a vital part of Hamas’ military activity.” “IDF and ISA are working to eliminate terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre and will continue to do so.”

IDF: “Last Saturday, the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon fired this Iranian Falaq-1 rocket directly at a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. 12 innocent children playing soccer on a Saturday night were murdered when this rocket containing fifty-three kilograms of explosives hit the field. Hezbollah claimed that it was not responsible for the attacks. This is a lie.”

Regarding the possible and perhaps imminent attack on Israel, IDF Spokesman Hagari: “We are on high alert and prepared for any scenario, including in the event of an attack and in the short term.” “At this stage there are no changes in the instructions for the home front. “We always have our finger on the trigger.”

“Our international partners will increase their forces in the region to assist us in our defense.”

The Turkish flag at the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv was lowered to half-mast, in a sign of mourning. Jordan has issued a statement saying it will defend its airspace from any target that crosses it.” According to social media sources: “Evidently Iran’s attack will have to pass through there to Israel, so they are saying in advance that together with foreign forces in Jordan they will do what is necessary to defend Israel.”

The first news about the investigation into Haniyeh’s death emerges from Iran: “24 hours after the operation to kill the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, further details about the methods used in his assassination have been released. According to a Fars correspondent, during the operation, which was carried out early Wednesday morning, Haniyeh’s home was hit by a shell, destroying parts of the roof and windows of his apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the Zafaraniya district. Haniyeh and one of his guards were killed. The investigation has clearly shown that this terrorist attack was carefully planned and executed by Israel. As stated in two IRGC statements, the location of the martyr Haniyeh was hit as a result of a terrorist attack carried out by Israel.”

The New York Times, writes that: “The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was carried out with an explosive device smuggled into a guest house in Tehran. The device that targeted Haniyeh was hidden in the guest house about two months ago. It is still unclear how the device was hidden in Ismail Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran.”

Hamas-affiliated channels track who among the Arab countries condemned Haniyeh’s murder and who did not. According to the data provided, four Arab countries did not condemn Haniyeh’s liquidation: United Arab Emirates; Bahrain; Mauritania; Morocco. Ismail Haniyeh’s body arrived in Qatar’s capital, Doha, late on August 1.

After Nasrallah’s speech came that of leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi who made his debut on live television: “The anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid also coincided with the attack on the mujahid and leader of Hezbollah, Fouad Ali Shukr”.

Badr al-Din al Houthi, expressed his condolences for the killing of the two leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shukr, and for the deaths in Iraq. “The level of escalation and persistence of criminality is linked to the visit of the criminal Netanyahu to America and coincides with American movements in the Gulf and the Mediterranean”. He stated that the Houthis are ready to intervene alongside the Axis of Resistance.

Satellite images show the American aircraft carrier “Roosevelt” moving away from the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea and settling in the waters of the Gulf off the coast of Bahrain, despite the US Navy’s announcement that Roosevelt will replace Eisenhower in the Red Sea. According to Jewish media: Yemenis are transporting large equipment and missiles around Sanaa.

And now a look at the situation between Israel-Hams-Hezbollah updated at 15:00.

After the 48-hour ceasefire expired, Hezbollah resumed attacks against Israel while from Tel Aviv those against southern Lebanon never stopped: “Late in the evening of August 1, attacks on Shlomi, Btest, Ras al-Naqoura, Akhziv Mill Industrial Zone, Hanita, Liman, Mtsofa, Btest, Shlomi.

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets towards the settlement of Metsafa. The Israeli army continued to attack the launcher in the outskirts of Yatar where it suspected the Hezbollah launcher was located. The IDF said in a statement: “In addition, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.”

An Israeli airstrike in the village of Shame’a killed 5 Syrian civilians. Hezbollah responded with an attack on the Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons. Israeli soldiers in the locality of Al-Dhahira were also targeted with artillery shells.

A statement released by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said: “Today, at exactly 17:30, we targeted the settlement of Beit Hefer.”

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported: “Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the city of Zabqin and Wadi Hassan.” The Islamic Resistance targeted the Bayad Blida site with artillery shells and the Al-Marj site with weapons missiles.

Power outages in several areas of Gush Dan on August 2.

Numerous Iron Dome interceptions reported over Western Galilee, in the first attack from Lebanon in over 48 hours. Sirens sound in Al-Aramsha Arabic, Western Galilee.

Fighting and clashes continue across the Gaza Strip: Israel opens fire east of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, north of Bureij camp, in the center of the Strip. Two dead and several wounded in Israeli shelling east of Al-Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israel blows up residential buildings in Bureij refugee camp.

More artillery fire on the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Israeli shelling of eastern areas of Jabalia camp, east of the Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

