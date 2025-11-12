ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel conquers two villages in the Quneitra area, Saida and Al-Ajraf, in Syria, and erects a new wall on Lebanese territory near the base in Jal al-Dier

Yedioth Ahronot reports, citing a government source: Netanyahu and Kushner have agreed to deport Hamas fighters stranded in Rafah to a third country. The agreement stipulates that Israel will allow the safe evacuation of the armed men. However, reports that Kushner discussed with Abu Shabab the role of his forces in the areas from which Hamas is withdrawing have been denied

Turkey has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Katz, Security Minister Ben Gvir, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Navy Commander Salam, and 37 other suspects.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has banned all high-ranking generals from giving press briefings. All military personnel must first obtain personal permission from Defense Minister Katz and specify who will speak, to which media outlets, and what topics will be covered. In response, Israeli government spokesman Shosh Bedrosian said, “There will be no Turkish troops in the Gaza Strip.”

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:30 p.m. on November 11. The Houthi Interior Ministry in Sana’a claims to have uncovered a spy network shared between Mossad, the CIA, and Saudi intelligence and to have dismantled it.

Israeli troops have invaded the Syrian villages of Saida and Al-Ajraf in the Quneitra region.

On the afternoon of the 10th and on the 11th of November, a series of Israeli air strikes were recorded in Lebanon. The areas hit were: the mountainous area of al-Rayhan; attacks also took place on the border between Lebanon and Syria (on the Lebanese side). An Israeli drone targeted the al-Hmereh area in Tyre. No casualties were reported. Another failed targeted assassination, this time in Hermel, northern Lebanon. On November 11, a new wave of attacks in southern Lebanon, with the Jermeq area coming under Israeli fire three times.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fires that broke out following the raids targeting Jarmaq and Al-Rayhan. The attacks are attempting to target the same tunnels and entrances. The IDF has begun to officially annex parts of southern Lebanon and is building a new wall. This wall is located near its new base in Jal al-Dier. Behind this wall is another wall within Israeli territory and imposing concrete defenses and soil engineering dating back years.

Huge fires are raging in the villages of Iqlim al Kharroub, Chouf district. The area of the fire around the town of Aramta, in the Jezzine district, is expanding due to Israeli air strikes during the day.

Demolition has been reported in Houla, 1.7 km deep into Lebanon. Local sources report that the Lebanese army and the United Nations have not intervened. The IDF demolished three villas/houses belonging to three brothers of the Shhemeh family.

Dozens of IDF soldiers entered Lebanon with several vehicles and trucks and transported liquid explosives that they use in such attacks.

In the West Bank, according to official UN data, Israeli settlers carried out at least 264 attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank in October, the highest monthly total since records began in 2006, with an average of eight attacks per day. Settler attack recorded at the Al-Jneidi factory in Beit Lid, east of Tulkarem.



The headline in Yediot Ahronot: “Brigade commanders in the West Bank division have asked Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to reinstate administrative detention orders that were canceled by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following a wave of violence by Jewish extremists against Palestinians. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces have been reported following the assault on the city of Tubas in the northern West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

