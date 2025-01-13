ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel confirms September attack in Syria against precision missile and drone factory

On January 2nd, it was officially announced by Tel Aviv that Israel is responsible for the military operation in Masyaf, Hama in Syria on September 8th, in which the underground facility of the 4000 Institute of CERS was destroyed. An operation against an Iranian missile factory in Syria, 200 km from Israeli territory. Journalist ItayBlumental wrote on his Twitter profile.

“The Iranians,” according to the independent Israeli think tank, Alma Research Education Center, “had taken control of this facility and began developing and producing missiles and rockets, some of which were precision, for Hezbollah. Three planetary mixers were placed in the facility, a key part of the production of solid fuel for the missiles.”

On December 29, before the official release, an article about the operation published by Kann News by reporter ItayBlumental stated that 120 Sheldag soldiers and 669 units, who flew on four helicopters, participated in the operation. In total, about 70 aircraft participated. During the operation, 7 other sites in the area were attacked from the air and about 30 security guards of the facility were eliminated. The underground facility was rigged with demolition charges and blown up with its components immediately after the troops left.

The Syrian Center for Human Rights reported on September 8 that the number of victims in Maysaf was 25, while the Syrian news agency SANA reported that the death toll had risen to 16. According to the Observatory, these included 5 civilians, 4 Syrian forces, 2 Lebanese members of Hezbollah of Syrian nationality, 11 Syrians collaborating with Iranian militias and 3 unidentified individuals.

The Syrian Observatory wrote on September 9: “At least 32 others were injured as a result of intensive Israeli raids that targeted scientific research in the town of Masyaf, a site on the Masyaf-Wadi Al-Oyoun road, a site inside the Hayr Abbas area in the town of Masyaf, two sites in the village of Al-Rawi and air defense laboratories southwest of Masyaf near the village of Al-Bayda.” And further: “According to the center, officers of the regional forces working in the Scientific Research Center of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the center has nothing to do with chemical weapons, and that for 6 years there have been officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the framework of the development of short- and medium-range precise missiles, and during the year the current one has entered the line of development of drones”.

Syrian sources stated: “This attack is the largest in terms of the number of victims that the Syrian authorities announce that Israel has launched on its territory after the attack that targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus last April”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

