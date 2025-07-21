ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel caught in the crossfire between Bedouin and Druze

In recent days, violent clashes have erupted in southern Syria, in the town of Suwayda, an area populated primarily by Druze. The uprising erupted following mutual kidnappings between Druze and Sunni Bedouin supporters of the Syrian regime.

During the fighting, hundreds of casualties were reported on both sides, both military and civilian. It is also important to note that there are serious reports of acts committed by the Druze against regime forces and Bedouin (such as abuse, acts of revenge, murder, arson, etc.). There have also been massacres on both sides, with women and children not spared.

With the start of fighting in Suwayda, the Syrian army brought reinforcements to the area, including armored forces, which fought against the Druze militias. The army forces came from several brigades and divisions. An estimated 1,000 army soldiers participated in the fighting.

On the night of July 16-17, after three days of fighting, the Syrian army and internal security forces began withdrawing from the Suwayda area, thanks to a ceasefire agreement between the Druze leadership and the Syrian regime. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani) delivered a speech pledging to protect the Druze and stating that a war with Israel had almost broken out, an outcome that was ultimately averted thanks to mediation.

Israel received a request for intervention, led by Sheikh Mowafak Tarif, who demanded immediate action. But it certainly didn’t need an invitation, given that it has consistently threatened the new Syrian government with attacks if it attacked Druze communities or the Golan Heights.

Israel’s intervention was targeted. Alma Center writes: “Precise air strikes against the regime’s army and internal security targets, and against government infrastructure, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense headquarters in Damascus and near the presidential palace. These actions also aimed to send a firm message: Israel will not stand idly by while neighboring minorities are attacked and a jihadist threat approaches its borders. Moreover, Israel does not want to become involved in another war and another front against the new regime in Syria, while also dealing with Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, and further attempts by the Shiite axis and the Palestinians to spread terror from southern Syria.”

Israel effectively considers the Golan Heights to be Israeli territory and hopes that As-Suwaida remains in Druze hands to maintain control over the southern part of Syria and ultimately keep an eye on Iran.

“A thousand Druze on the Israeli side crossed the border into Syria, breaching the border fence, which—according to the Alma Center—required military and police intervention to retrieve them.” In reality, approximately 1,000 Druze crossed the border armed with weapons ready to support the Druze against the tribes.

The Alma Center, in its article on the events in As-Suwaida, reports that Israel has: “a security obligation to prevent the jihadist takeover of the central Druze area of As-Suwaida, located about 60 kilometers from the Israeli border.” Furthermore, the Alma Center states: “A clear message of deterrence is being sent.” However, not all members of the defense establishment and Israeli society are convinced that focusing on targeting symbols of the Syrian government—such as the Ministry of Defense in Damascus—is actually achieving its goals.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reports: “Syria is occupied. The Sons of Suwayda are driving Jawlani gangs and Bedouin tribes out of the village of Majdal. Clashes are intensifying around Suwayda, with an increasing number of Bedouin fighters heading towards the fighting. Jawlani gangs are using Shahin drones in the Majdal area to target Suwayda residents. The Syrian Ministry of Defense, the de facto government, has supplied Shahin aircraft to extremist Bedouin militias and their elements disguised as Bedouins, which they use against the Sons of Suwayda. Bedouin tribes are launching attacks on Druze homes in Suwayda.” Why do they insist that Suwaiyada must return to the nascent Syrian state?

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

