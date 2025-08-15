ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel buys new ammunition as it struggles to reorganize its reserves for the attack on Gaza

The Calcalist newspaper reports that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has concluded a deal with Elbit Systems worth NIS 900 million to supply the Air Force with ammunition, including Rampage missiles capable of striking deep into enemy territory from long distances. As if to say that the war must continue.

Most of the fighters remaining in the Gaza Strip are engaged in defensive tasks and the construction of settlements, and only in a few locations, such as the Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City, are limited offensive operations being carried out at the battalion or brigade level, according to the IDF.

Contrary to rumors regarding the call-up of approximately 250,000 reserve soldiers through an emergency order (Order 8), the army estimates that the numbers will be lower, partly due to declining response rates caused by difficulties encountered by soldiers. So far, response rates this year have averaged between 60% and 70%.

It is not unlikely that the prolongation of the various preparations for the planned operation to occupy Gaza, set by Netanyahu until October 7, 2025, will lead the Israeli armed forces to complete the encirclement of the city within just two months, with the aim of besieging about 10,000 Hamas fighters who have returned there in recent months, before entering effect.

At the same time, Sai reports the theft of an Israeli autonomous military vehicle during an operation in southern Lebanon. This is another scenario where war could resume, given that Hezbollah does not want to surrender its weapons unless Israel leaves the territory.

According to Haaretz: “On August 7, in southern Lebanon, an Israeli autonomous military vehicle containing a machine gun and various equipment was stolen in the heart of the country. Initially, the army believed that the vehicle, which was operating near Moshav Dovev, had been seized by United Nations forces, but inspection revealed that it was not in their possession and was apparently in the hands of hostile elements.”

“Soldiers from the operational unit in Lebanon were using two autonomous vehicles. During the operation, one of them overturned, requiring the use of a crane to extract it from the site. During the rescue operation, soldiers noticed that the second vehicle was loaded onto a trailer heading towards Lebanon. According to officers who spoke to the Haaretz newspaper, the commanders of the 91st Division, responsible for the sector, refrained from destroying the vehicle with an air strike. The Israeli army did not respond.” The fear is that the vehicle will now be used against Israeli troops.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

