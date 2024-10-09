ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel breaks Hezbollah and Maroun al-Ras front. Israeli MP calls Christians to civil war

The Israeli army announces that 48 soldiers, including 7, have been seriously injured on various fronts of combat in the past 24 hours. Of these, 30 are on the northern border with Lebanon and 18 in the Gaza Strip.

Meir Masri, a member of the Central Committee of the Israeli Labor Party (an opposition social democratic party), on his “X” page in a message in Arabic addressed to Lebanese Christians, which can be interpreted as a public call for a civil war in Lebanon: “My message to Christians in Lebanon: Opportunity comes only once.”

The announcement comes after Israel officially claims to have captured Maroun al-Ras, in southern Lebanon. Earlier, the IDF’s Golani Brigade claimed to have destroyed Hezbollah’s headquarters in the city: “We geo-located the video to 33.1045, 35.44821, which confirms their presence inside the city.” It was not confirmed whether that compound was indeed Hezbollah’s headquarters. So far, the approximate extent of Israel’s incursions in recent weeks into southern Lebanon has been a total area of ​​only 10.5 square kilometers, with dozens of military personnel and equipment lost.

Footage shows Israeli forces raising their flag just north of the “Iranian Gardens.” This indicates that Israel has control of the heights south of the city, thus has fire control over the north.

Also on October 8, Israeli troops chased Irish UNIFIL forces operating along the Blue Line on the Lebanese-Israeli border with tanks, particularly Merkava-2s. The Axis of the Resistance reports a direct clash between the Resistance and an Israeli force infiltrated from behind a UNIFIL position. The resistance surprised the advancing force and targeted them after setting an ambush, causing confirmed casualties among its ranks. Sky News reports that a TG3 crew was involved in exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel. The crew’s driver died of a heart attack following the attack and motorcycle chase of their vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 4th Division has arrived on the Lebanese front. The army says its 146th Reserve Division has begun ground operations in the western sector of southern Lebanon. The reserve division joins the three regular army divisions – the 98th, 36th and 91st – already operating in the central and eastern sectors of southern Lebanon.

The operations were launched by the division with its reserve infantry brigade “Carmel” and the reserve armored brigade “Iron Fist” supported by its 213th artillery regiment, the military said.

Also in preparation is the operation against Iran: “Four American aircraft for refueling in Israel. There are already eight tankers with a total capacity of 400 tons of fuel, or 480 thousand liters, plus European aircraft with 200 tons, or 480 thousand liters. 240 thousand liters. This allows you to quickly fill up to 720 thousand liters, or to fly attack aircraft to Iran at 7,000 liters per vehicle, which is equivalent to a hundred fighter-bombers.” This looks like a large-scale operation that goes beyond a symbolic response, with a total capacity of 500 tons of bombs and missiles launched into the air. And this American participation cannot be understood in terms of a routine operation to support an ally that does not need them for a limited operation. These planes do not have to wait on the runway waiting for a political decision or a flight and operational plan, probably everything is ready with the consent of the United States, and it is clearly not a coincidence that the commander of Centcom has arrived in Israel.

Confirming this, NBC quotes CIA Director Burns as saying: “It could take Iran a week to produce a nuclear bomb, and the risks are growing.” The same threat was made before the attack on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel will “refrain” from targeting Iranian oil and nuclear sites in the “first phase” of its retaliation.

Confirming this, Israeli media reports: “The Israeli Navy is preparing for an operation off the coast of Lebanon and landing ships may be involved.”

Fatah’s military branch in the Gaza Strip claims that Fatah’s “Cyber ​​Units 65 and 1915” carried out a cyber attack on “Israeli websites” on the 8th evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: “We are the eternal people. A people who fight to bring light to this world… and eradicate evil.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in an interview with Al-Arabiya, October 6, called on the political forces of the Middle East to work together to counter Iran and form an alliance like NATO to counter the radicals.

In response, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said in a speech that the Resistance will continue to fight.

And now a look at the front line updated at 18:00 on October 8.

Explosions occurred in the Syrian port of Tartus on October 7. In Lebanon, air strikes have returned: 5 deaths is the preliminary toll of the Israeli attack in the city of Al-Khader. 12 settlements were bombed on October 8 by Israel. Raids in the cities of Qalidah and Aitait in the Tyre region. At 17:53 online photo of the Israeli flag being raised in Maron al-Ras, in southern Lebanon: this is the place from which many anti-tank missiles were launched against Israel. Coordinates 33.09918, 35.45132, Maroun al-Ras Soccer Park, which is located in the far south of the city, just 850 meters from the border.

For the first time since the start of the war, the IDF has discovered a tunnel on the Lebanese border that led to Israeli territory. An Israeli incursion underway in western Lebanon: this would be the first incursion in this direction. A large Israeli convoy was involved in an ambush around 16:00 in the forests of Labbouneh, east of Aalma el-Chaeb. Al-Mayadeen footage appears to show the Israeli convoy suffering massive losses. It is currently unknown whether they have retreated south. Hezbollah sources speak of repelling Israel’s attack on Labouneh. “Vehicles belonging to the Israeli army are burning following Hezbollah attacks after a Zionist force attempted to infiltrate the outskirts of the city of Labbouneh, and there are numerous dead and wounded among the ranks of the Israeli army and its mercenaries,” one reads on social media.

Numerous interceptions of the Iron Dome missile defense system have been reported in Israel in the Haifa area. Israeli media speak of about 100 rockets on Haifa. There was also a transatmospheric interception of the Israeli Arrow-3 missile defense.

Sirens in action in Galilee in Metulla in a registered manner.

Hostilities, which resumed on October 6, continue in the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, the bloodiest ever. Al-Qassam Brigades claim clashes with an Israeli special force in the “Block 2” area of ​​Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. Dead in the ranks of the Israeli army in Al-Tawam, northwest of Gaza City.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Al-Amoudi Brigade: “Our fighters were able to engage in fierce machine gun clashes with an Israeli infantry force in the axis of the incursion in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City, confirming some casualties among their ranks.” Clashes between Qassams and IDF west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. The IDF in a statement said: “IDF troops continue operational activity in the Gaza Strip. Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated approximately 20 Hamas men in airstrikes and close-quarters clashes in the Jabaliya area. IDF troops dismantled a weapons depot and located weapons, including grenades and AK-47 rifles. Troops eliminated Hamas men operating a facility from which anti-tank missiles were fired and located large quantities of weapons.”

