ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel bombs southern Lebanon and Gaza. Clashes on the border: ambush on the outskirts of Bilda. Washington-Tel Aviv talks for the attack on Iran

Kamala Harris: “Iran is our greatest enemy and my priority will be to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons”. In the meantime, the United States has brought an RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance UAV to the coasts of Israel and Lebanon.

The Spokesperson of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights says that “we are witnessing in Lebanon the same patterns that we saw in Gaza, the same equipment and methods of warfare are being used”.

In Lebanon, the number of victims is rising, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, there are “2,141 dead and 10,099 injured”, while 22 have died in the last 24 hours. According to the Lebanese General Directorate of State Security, a security officer was reportedly killed in the Israeli raid in the town of Kafr Tibnit in Nabatiyah.

Yehoshua Tartkovsky, an Israeli with a British passport, was arrested in Beirut by Hezbollah security forces in Beirut last night. Tartkovsky had recently entered Lebanon under the guise of a journalist with a British passport. However, Hezbollah security discovered his true identity by discovering his Israeli passport. According to Israeli media sources, he is an Israeli cleric, resident in Jerusalem, who served in the ultra-Orthodox Nahal and has visited both capitals several times and holds a British passport, grew up in an extremist Haredi family, has written articles on war issues and opposed the forced conscription of Haredim into the army.

On the evening of October 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced the death of Hashem Safieddine (Hashim Safiddin), Hassan Nasrallah’s successor. Safieddine has been missing (and presumably killed in action) for the past 5 days.

Netanyahu also asked Gallant to postpone his trip to the United States and attend the meeting in Kirya. He set 2 conditions for Gallant to travel to the United States: Security Cabinet approval of Israel’s next actions, a phone call between Netanyahu and Biden, source journalist Amichai Stein.

According to NBC, “Israel is considering strikes against Iranian energy facilities.” US media reports say that Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden will discuss Israel’s attack on Iran in their talks. The Americans are working around the clock to mitigate Israel’s response. The Prime Minister always boasts that he is the only one who knows how to say no to the American government, a claim that will be put to the test in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Iran made a statement to Reuters: “We have informed the Gulf countries that it would be unacceptable if they opened their airspace to attack Iran.”

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital target in the Golan Heights for the second time using unmanned aircraft.

Iranian embassy in Syria rejects Israel’s psyop regarding the attack on Iranian officials/commanders in Syria: “The illegal US base in the Syrian province of Deir Ez Zor was targeted by missile attacks, resulting in smoke and fire that came from the base. Israeli attacks on Syria are coordinated by the United States and for every Israeli attack, a US base in Syria will be targeted in response.” On the evening of October 8, reports of explosions heard in Damascus, Syria. “Israeli air strikes against the al-Mazzeh suburb of Damascus, Syria. Most of the Israeli shells were intercepted,” – Sham Radio. An apartment in an apartment building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus was hit. Some sources report 6 dead, 10 others. It appears that a meeting of senior IRGC officials was underway. The Iranian Embassy in Syria: “No Iranian citizens were injured in this evening’s attack in Damascus.”

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem in a statement to fighters said: “This war is the war of those who shout first, and we will not shout. We will continue and sacrifice ourselves… and God willing, you will hear the screams of the Israeli enemy…”

The Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on more than 230 targets in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, IDF source. According to the IDF, 185 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon and about 45 Hamas sites in Gaza were targeted, including sites where militant cells were concentrated, observation posts, launching ashes and weapons caches.

The Israel Defense Forces say troops continue to battle Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, and several militants have been killed in close combat and airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Weapons and rocket launchers were also discovered by troops in southern Lebanon. In Gaza, the 162nd Division continues a new offensive in Jabaliya, while the 252nd Division continues to operate in the Netzarim Corridor and conducts a new raid in Bureij. The IDF says troops killed militants and recovered weapons during operations in Gaza.

Again from Israel, the Channel 12 website writes: “The investigation conducted by the 98th division, conducted after the difficult battle fought by the Egoz unit, concluded that Hezbollah members possess highly lethal Kalashnikov ammunition, i.e. ceramic armor-piercing bullets”.

According to Israeli media, Hezbollah launched more than 200 rockets towards northern Israel and the Golan Heights.

High tension on the borders with Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance, at 09:00 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, claims to have hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers south of Maroun al-Ras with a salvo of rockets. Yesterday in the city, the Israeli flag was planted in the Iranian gardens. According to Lebanese sources, “The IDF quickly entered the Iranian garden located on the border with Israel and took revenge for Iran’s “Operation True Promise 2” by raising the Israeli flag on the trees and plants of the Iranian gardens. They retreated after being hit by rockets and mortars by Hezbollah forces, which caused several injuries and ultimately lost their revenge battle against the trees in the garden.”

According to Hezbollah, on the ninth day of ground battles, Israel has not gained control of any Lebanese border town. Since midnight on October 8, the resistance has repelled three Israeli attempts to advance towards three Lebanese towns. According to Hezbollah: “Israel has tactically withdrawn from the attack on Kfarkela and Adaisseh over the past two days and is attempting to open a new engagement point in Al-Labbouneh.”

In this area, the Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack: “At 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, towards the Al-Labbouneh area, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with artillery shells and rocket-propelled weapons.”

It is also learned that the first adviser to the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was injured during clashes on the border with Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance, at 12:40 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, claimed an attack against the Israeli military advancing from the Tufa plain towards Mays al-Jabal and Muhaybib targeted with a salvo of rockets.

The Islamic Resistance, during an attempt to infiltrate the Israeli infantry forces in Ras al-Naqoura towards “Al-Mashirfa”, targeted the IDF with a salvo of rockets at 03:15 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. And again claimed the use of drones. “A salvo of rockets targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the settlement of Kfar Giladi,” it says. It appears that 150 rockets were fired.

Israel has attacked Beirut again. Another ammunition depot was hit. Israeli strikes targeted Lebanese territory between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM with air strikes in the following locations: Wadi Jilou; Majdel Selem; Borj Qalaouiye; Jebchit; Chebaa; Derdghaiya.

Lebanese sources also reported that after two days of trying to reach the village of Blida, the Israeli army reached the outskirts and was ambushed by Hezbollah. In a statement, Hezbollah said it detonated an IED and then clashed with an Israeli force.

According to Israeli media, the one on the afternoon of October 9 was the largest rocket launch since the beginning of the war. More than 300 rockets. Red alerts sounded in the city of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip.

Stabbing in Hadera, several injured, claimed by the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement. The movement has called for more attacks. Very heavy shelling in Safad and Rosh Pina. Ziv Hospital in Safad announced that 18 soldiers were transported to their medical center, after suffering injuries in Lebanon. The injuries are minor to medium. There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

A Hezbollah rocket kills two Israelis and wounds four others in Kiryat Shmona, hitting a bus. Residents of the settlement have been asked to evacuate about 2,000 people. Unconfirmed Israeli sources say the air defense system in Kiryat Shmona has been destroyed. Sirens sound in Metulla and Miskfaam in the Finger of Galilee.

Militiamen tried to hit the Amiad base north of Lake Tiberias.

Palestinian sources: more than 70 dead and dozens injured due to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel since the dawn of October 9, including 55 deaths in the northern Strip.

Al-Qassam mujahideen managed to detonate an anti-personnel device, “Ra’adiya”, against a foot patrol while he was trying to booby-trap a house and activate a booby-trapped “robot” immediately after the advanced rescue force on the spot, a “Merkvah 4” tank was targeted with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell near Al-Saftawi junction, west of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces fire at a vehicle near the eastern compound of the city of Nablus. Israeli special forces murdered 4 young men inside a vehicle in Nablus, in the northern West Bank. The target was Issam Al-Salaj, leader of the Al-Aqsa Brigades – Youth of Vengeance and Liberation, from Balata camp, along with some resistance fighters.

