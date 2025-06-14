ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel attacks Iran and thanks America. Iran in shock thinks of a response and invokes art. 51 of the United Nations Charter. Risk of civil war in Iran

Beating everyone to the punch, Israel has put into action what it had been planning for many months: the attack on Iran. Furthermore, the words of American officials who state that the United States did not know of Israel’s imminent attack are of little value, given that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, himself, in the press conference on the morning of June 13 thanked the US support in the attack operations against Iran. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that US intelligence supported Israel in the attack against Iran.

Those who were not informed of what Israel was about to do were some European countries that through the statements of June 12 said that Israel was not attacking Iran.

The Mossad operation against Iranian defense systems was carried out in three phases that aligned during the attack. Israeli security sources said: “Significant intelligence and surveillance activities were conducted to uncover the habits of senior Iranian security officials and nuclear scientists who were killed. In addition, a covert operational campaign was conducted to cripple Iran’s strategic missile capabilities.”

“The Mossad conducted a series of covert operations in Iran aimed at crippling Iran’s strategic missile system and air defense capabilities. As part of their operations, Mossad agents took significant measures to introduce special weapons on a large scale, deploy them throughout Iran, and launch them against attack targets with precision and effectiveness.”

“These are three separate operations: “First, in central Iran, Mossad commando units worked to deploy operational precision weapons systems in open areas near Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites. With the start of the Israeli attack, in parallel with the IAF attacks across Iran, the systems were trained and activated, and precision missiles were launched directly at the targets, immediately and with great accuracy.”

“In another covert operation to disrupt Iran’s air defense capabilities that threaten Israeli fighters, the Mossad installed sophisticated systems and other covert operations. Vehicle-based attack technology. With the start of the surprise attack, weapons were launched and completely destroyed the targets of the attack: Iranian defense systems.”

“In the third operation, the Mossad created an explosive drone base, which was placed in the heart of Iran long before the attack by Mossad agents. During the Israeli attack, drones were activated and launched against surface-to-surface missile launchers located at the Asfahabad base near Tehran, posing a threat to strategic targets and Israeli citizens.”

The result is there for all to see: the Natanz nuclear facility was destroyed. Killed: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Baqeri, the Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami. Other military and civilian figures were killed in Israeli attacks in Tehran. And the most important scientists working on Iranian nuclear were also killed: Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Seyyed Amir Hossein, Feghi Matlabizadeh, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi, Fereydoon Abbasi.

The International Agency for Atomic Energy (IAEA): “No increase in radiation levels observed at the Natanz nuclear facility”.

According to Israeli intelligence sources, the reciprocal attacks could continue for two weeks. On the morning of the 13th, Israel suffered an attack by 100 drones, which it intercepted and was preparing to launch swarms of drones against Iran.

Iranian news agencies commented: “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic says that Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s attacks on Iranian territory will be devastating”. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We condemn Israel’s “unjustified” and “illegal” aggression against Iran. Iran has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. “The administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement announcing that Iran will avenge the blood of every single individual killed in Friday’s Israeli strikes.”

Lebanon has asked Hezbollah not to intervene on behalf of Iran. Prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr says that “Iranian-backed groups in Iraq should under no circumstances interfere in the conflict between Iran and Israel. We should only worry about the reconstruction of Iraq”. In the meantime, the first condemnations against Israel are arriving: Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Cuba, Venezuela. China and Russia are silent.

Due to the lack of response from the Iranian government, people have taken to the streets to protest, demanding military retaliation.

While from the United States, Prince Reza Pahlavi wrote: “Ali Khamenei, the foolish leader of the anti-Iranian regime of the Islamic Republic, has once again involved our Iran in a war; a war that is not between Iran and the Iranian nation, but between the Islamic Republic and Khamenei. My message to the military, law enforcement and security forces is clear: this regime and its corrupt and incompetent leaders do not care about your lives or our Iran. Separate yourselves from them and unite with the people. The Iranian nation’s fight against the destructive regime of the Islamic Republic is to reconquer Iran and rebuild it. The solution is to overthrow the Islamic Republic through street protests and nationwide strikes. I am with you in these difficult times. We are all together in this fight and we will win.”

