ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel attacks Damascus. Syrian army advances on al-Shuaida. Katz threatens al-Sharaa. Gaza is destroyed.

Following a false report circulating online in recent days, Mike Waltz, Trump’s former national security adviser, stated today during the Senate confirmation hearing for his position as permanent representative to the United Nations that Germany has already activated the snapback mechanism against Iran. In reality, this has not happened; as the French Foreign Minister stated, it should happen by the end of August.

A group of Republican senators is calling for the Irish government to be punished if it passes a law banning the sale of products, goods, or services to Israel. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee plans to attend Netanyahu’s trial to express his support. He had previously insinuated that Netanyahu’s judges are “unfair judges.”

US Secretary of State Rubio: We are concerned about Israeli attacks in Syria. Channel 12, quoting a U.S. official, said: “The Trump Administration has called on Israel to halt airstrikes in Syria and initiate dialogue with the government in Damascus to defuse tensions.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said: “The Kingdom condemns the continuation of blatant Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, interference in its internal affairs, and the destabilization of its security and stability in flagrant violation of international law, as well as the violation of the 1974 agreement between Syria and Israel. The Kingdom reiterates its call on the international community to support the fraternal Syrian Arab Republic and to stand by it at this stage, countering continued Israeli attacks and violations in Syria.” Condemnations of Israel’s attacks in Syria on Damascus have come from Iraq and Lebanon. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: “I condemn and denounce the Israeli attacks targeting Damascus, as they constitute a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and a violation of the most basic principles of international law.” Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah also condemned them.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergaard, during meetings with EU Foreign Ministers: “It is inexcusable that the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. We do not rule out further measures to increase pressure on Israel, and we expect the European Commission to always present concrete proposals that we can approve.”

President of the European Council: “I am deeply concerned by the Israeli attacks on Damascus. Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attended a closed-door meeting in Brussels on July 15 with the Syrian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers, two who have so far avoided such meetings, along with Israel’s Foreign Minister. The meeting was initiated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. The forum touched on the possibility of security cooperation between European countries and those bordering the Mediterranean, as well as sensitive issues such as Iran and Gaza. The foreign ministers of Jordan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, and others also participated in the discussion. Informed sources familiar with the proceedings described the discussion as “calm,” despite the sensitive issues.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Syrian government will suffer “painful blows,” while promising to protect members of the Druze community in Syria. “The signals to Damascus are over; now is the time for painful blows,” Katz said. He added: “The IDF will continue to actively operate in al-Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal.” “Druze brothers in Israel, you can count on the IDF to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Defense Minister, have made a commitment and we will keep it,” Katz concluded.

The Israeli Defense Minister will fly to Washington this evening for a scheduled visit, amid the escalation in Syria. His office: “During his visit, the Defense Minister will discuss a range of security and political issues with his counterpart, particularly Iran and other regional threats, as well as procurement and other forms of strategic cooperation.”

According to the newspaper Haaretz, based on satellite imagery and expert analysis: “The extent of the destruction in the Gaza Strip is greater than previously thought, and at least 70 percent of buildings have become uninhabitable. Eighty-nine percent of buildings in Rafah and 84 percent in the northern Gaza Strip are uninhabitable.”

They were destroyed. 78% of the buildings in Gaza City were completely or partially destroyed. Buildings in Gaza are being destroyed by Israeli contractors under army supervision. Israeli contractors receive approximately 5,000 shekels for each building destroyed. Israeli contractors are pushing to expand the destruction zones.

In his second public appearance since the end of the war with Israel, Ayatollah Khamenei threatened: “We are ready to respond to a second military attack against us; this time we will hit our enemies harder than during the war.”

In Lebanon, the new governor of the Lebanese Central Bank issued a ban on Hezbollah’s Qard al-Hassan and threatened any Lebanese financial institution from collaborating with them.

The Humanitarian Fund for the Gaza Strip (GHF) reports that 20 people were killed on the 16th in a distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip: 19 were trampled and one was stabbed. According to the fund, among the Gazans awaiting the distribution of aid were “agitators” who were deliberately fomenting unrest. They are suspected of being members of Hamas.

The GHF also adds that, for the For the first time since the distribution centers began operating, several armed men were found in the crowd. One of them was arrested, and one of the gunmen threatened an American employee with a firearm.

The Humanitarian Fund emphasizes that this unusual incident, which occurred this morning, comes after false reports about the opening hours of the distribution centers were spread in recent days, causing crowds at the already closed centers and sparking unrest. The Fund has urged Gazans seeking aid to rely exclusively on official announcements posted on social media.

And now a look at the military scenario. The Municipality of Eilat has decided to completely halt operations at the city’s port due to repeated attacks from Yemen.

Israel intervenes on behalf of the Druze in Syria. In recent days, clashes between Sunni and Druze tribes had been reported. Then the Syrian government also intervened, intending to expel the Druze from As Suwaida and regain control of the territory in the south of the country. It should be remembered that, thanks to its larger territorial extension compared to Lebanon, Syria has the highest Druze population density, with over 600,000 people. Most of them arrived from Lebanon in the 18th century and settled in Sweida, in the Jabal al-Druze (Druze Mountains) region. A Druze uprising led to the overthrow of President Adib Shishakli’s government in 1954. Furthermore, Sultan al-Atrash’s son, Mansour al-Atrash, became a founding member of the Syrian Ba’ath Party. He briefly served as Speaker of Parliament in 1965, before being arrested in 1966. Syrian army reinforcements were sent from Idlib to As-Suwayda.

Syrian authorities notified Israel in advance of the dispatch of tanks to As-Suwayda. Nevertheless, Israel bombed the Syrians. The Syrian leadership under Ahmed Al-Sharaa has tried to convince Israel that its troops will not harm him. Despite ongoing bombing, Syria refuses to respond.

Israeli troops have opened the borders to Druze from southern Syria so that Israeli Druze can enter Syria to fight against Syrian Druze. The Syrian Druze have asked Israel for help and have even threatened to remove Druze soldiers from the Israeli military.

There have been reports of increased airstrikes against artillery and supply columns in the Daraa and Es-Suwayda area. At least one Grad MLRS has been destroyed. Furthermore, the Red Ribbons, an elite commando unit of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, equipped with night vision devices and special weapons, renowned for its highly successful and lethal night operations during the Syrian civil war, have engaged in battle in As-Suwayda. Clashes continue in southwestern Syria between the Syrian Army and the Syrian Army. and militias, most of them Druze. The Israel Defense Forces continue to target Syrian regime forces in Suwayda.

The Israeli army claims to have struck the entrance to the Syrian army headquarters in Damascus. Druze leader Lays al-Balous, who supports the Syrian army: “Our position on Israel is clear and we do not need anyone’s protection. We call on all Syrians to resist this attack and fulfill their national duty to protect innocent Syrians in As-Suwayda. We oppose the foreign plans and the division of Syria.”

At least two Israeli attacks were reported against Syrian security forces in the As-Suwayda area. Brigadier General Muammer Ibrahim, commander of the Syrian Army’s 40th Artillery Regiment, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Daraa. There are reports that Israel is assembling armed groups to invade Syria.

Militia groups retreat from Suwayda toward Kanawat and Kafr as the Syrian Army advances rapidly. At 3:00 PM on July 15, the Israeli flag was raised in As-Suwayda, Syria.

The Israeli Air Force strikes the presidential palace in Damascus. The IDF states: “We are preparing for several days of fighting with the Syrian Army.” The Israeli Air Force begins airstrikes on the Al-Kiswah district, on the outskirts of Damascus.

From Syrian news: Stealthy Israeli raid on Daraa Governor’s Residence. Despite ongoing Israeli Air Force attacks, military and security forces from the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior continue to advance against the militias, most of whom are Druze. Government forces currently control much of the northern and central district of As-Suwayda, in southern Syria.

At least 200 Syrian Army soldiers were reportedly killed in clashes on July 16. Israeli army tanks are moving around the village of Taranja, in the northern countryside of Quneitra, Syria. According to other sources, Turkey is aware of the Israeli bombing and has prevented civilian flights from crossing.

Syrian Ministry of Health: “9 injured in the initial toll of the Zionist occupation airstrike on central Damascus.” Mosques in Syria are calling for general mobilization and the declaration of jihad.

The Israeli army attacked several training camps on July 15. Hezbollah in the Beqaa and Baalbek area. 13 people were killed, including up to 7 Syrian workers. 7 Syrians killed in Wadi Fara, including a family of 5; 3 Lebanese killed in Wadi Fara; 2 killed in Shmestar. 8 wounded in raids related to other attacks.

On July 16, an Israeli drone, powered by low-energy batteries (or solar energy), appeared for the first time in the skies over some towns in the Nabatieh region.

IDF operational activity continues in the Gaza Strip. Following instructions from the IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, during the operational activity, Hamas fired an anti-tank missile at a tank; no IDF injuries were reported. Within minutes, troops struck and eliminated the fighters.

Furthermore, IDF troops dismantled a site from which rockets were being fired at communities near the Gaza Strip on Monday, and also eliminated Hamas insurgents who were working to plant explosives in the area.

Throughout the day, the IDF struck over 120 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, including Hamas cells, military facilities, weapons depots, underground infrastructure, and additional Hamas infrastructure sites.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

